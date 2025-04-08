There is a lot of brain power poured into various scenarios within the NFL Draft and it takes little to upset the apple cart. There are seven new head coaches and many first-time general managers. How do those personalities view the roster they inherited? Are there players that may not fit what they are trying to do schematically?

A year ago, the Falcons created a stir at No. 8 overall when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was announced as their pick less than two months after they signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a lucrative contract.

Here are some of the unexpected scenarios that could play out in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Jets, Raiders take a quarterback in the top 10

The assumption is that neither the Browns nor the Giants will take a quarterback, presumably Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. There has also been little discussion about the Jets or the Raiders adding competition at the position after making moves over the past month. The Jets signed 26-year-old former first-round pick Justin Fields in free agency shortly after Las Vegas acquired veteran Geno Smith. Would it surprise anyone if either team was looking for a new quarterback in the next two or three years?

If Sanders is taken in the top 10, then it creates a bit more urgency among other organizations that could need help at the position. Would Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe be in play for the first round in that scenario?

Shedeur Sanders falls in the first round

For much of the process, I have related Sanders' position to that of Will Levis. There are some teams with legitimate interest in him but, if those teams go in a different direction, then a slide down the board could take place. Personally, he is among the 20 best prospects in this draft class but that also does not carry a first-round grade this particular year.

If he does fall a bit, then quarterback-needy teams may feel more comfortable waiting to address the position. The Seahawks, Steelers and Rams would be three teams to monitor if Sanders makes it beyond the Saints at No. 9 overall.

Ashton Jeanty lands with neither the Raiders nor the Bears

Most projections have Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty being drafted by either Chicago or Las Vegas in the first round. Atlanta had been a common association with Texas running back Bijan Robinson on the days leading into the draft, but the Lions were a total wild card to nab Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs. Could Jacksonville, New Orleans or another franchise be a surprise candidate for Jeanty?

Veteran traded on draft night

In 2022, the Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans in a Thursday night trade. There may not be a deal involving both a current NFL player and a first-round pick but there is a world where Day 1 picks lead to action. If the Giants take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter No. 3 overall, then does Kayvon Thibodeaux become available? If the Browns do not take a quarterback, would Cousins be willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade from Atlanta? Do the Bengals finally give in to Trey Hendrickson's trade request?

Jacksonville is in play for a left tackle

Jacksonville's former leadership signed left tackle Walker Little to a big contract extension in December after trading away Cam Robinson. Trent Baalke was fired a matter of months later. Little may be fine for new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone but it would not be all that surprising if those two had different goals for the left tackle spot.

The Jaguars are viewed as the biggest mystery among the top five with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado athlete Travis Hunter Jr. and Carter expected to be off the board and New England potentially focused on adding a left tackle.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.