Value is a tricky concept on a football field. No one denies that certain positions and certain players make more of an impact for a team's win-loss record than others. It's the attempts to quantify said impact that can be wonky.

My favorite barometer is simply the NFL's own attempts to do so: contracts. Quarterbacks are top dogs, followed by edge rushers and receivers. Defensive tackles, cornerbacks and offensive tackles represent the next tier. The bottom rung is occupied by interior offensive linemen, safeties, linebackers, tight ends and running backs, although guards have been ascending rapidly.

Since draft slot and not position played determines how much a player is paid their first four seasons in the NFL, certain positions represent more of a cap savings if a quality player is selected there. Here are the players whose talent could far outweigh their draft slot for each team.

Round 2, No. 47 overall

Will Johnson was 17th-ranked player on my draft board yet fell all the way to 47th due to long-term questions around a lingering knee injury. The medical comp was to Myles Jack, who had a similar fall yet never saw it prop up as an issue until six or so years into his career. If the Cardinals get six healthy years out of Johnson, I'd take that every day in the second-round. He was the most critical player on the Wolverines squad as a sophomore shutting down numerous NFL wideouts en route to a national championship.

Round 1, No. 15 overall

Jalon Walker was the fifth-ranked player on my draft board, so getting him at 15 is a huge win. He's also the perfect modern edge rusher with his ability to win from multiple alignments and be effective dropping into coverage as well. He was the dream scenario for the Falcons.

Round 2, No. 59

This one needs very little explanation. Mike Green was 10th on my draft board and 17th on the consensus board. By every measure the 59th overall pick was a steal. And he also fills what would qualify as a need on a Ravens defense looking to get back to their 2023 form.

Round 4, No. 109 overall

If you looked at pretty much every preseason mock draft, Deone Walker was not only a first-rounder, but also more than likely a top-10 pick. That's how freaky the 19-year old's tape was as a sophomore. While that talent didn't go away all of a sudden, a back injury made him look pedestrian in 2024. A back isn't a great injury to have for a 330-plus pounder, obviously, but if he gets back fully healthy, he's the perfect nose tackle for Sean McDermott's defense.

Round 2, No. 51 overall

Nic Scourton is the second-youngest player in the draft class and another player who's sophomore tape made him a frequent top-10 selection on the preseason mock draft circuit. The power he flashed at such a young age was special. He moved conferences and switched from a two-point stance at Purdue to a three-point stance at Texas A&M, and his effectiveness took a hit. He'll be back as a stand-up edge, where he looked like a first-rounder, in Ejiro Evero's system.

Round 2, No. 39 overall

Luther Burden III could not have gone to a better landing spot. His pre-draft comp for me was Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he goes to the offensive coordinator who made St. Brown a star in Detroit. Burden is a well-built slot receiver with great hands and explosiveness out of his breaks. He just didn't develop after going for 1,209 yards as a sophomore. He's got top-15 talent waiting to be untapped.

Round 4, No. 119 overall

The Bengals didn't exactly get a ton of value in my eyes, as none of their three top-100 picks were higher on my draft board than where they got selected. Barrett Carter is at least the kind of athlete who should excel in Al Golden's scheme with his ability to cover backs and tight ends in man coverage. He may even see the field quicker than second-rounder Demetrius Knight Jr. given his experience.

Round 5, No. 144 overall

Whatever your opinion of Shedeur Sanders is, there's no denying that he represented a great value compared to his film in the fifth-round. I wasn't even as high on him as some and still had him in the 50s on my draft board. The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, but the hope is that competition will bring out the best of all four quarterbacks involved.

Round 3, No. 76 overall

An ACL tear is obviously why Shavon Revel Jr. fell to pick 76, but given it's timing early on last season, it shouldn't affect his availability for 2025. Revel fits in perfectly in the Dallas cornerback room with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and ball skills to boot.

Round 1, No. 20 overall

The Broncos didn't have too many "steals" down the board, but they got one in Round 1 by almost all accounts. Jahdae Barron was the 13th ranked prospect on the consensus board and per reports didn't think he'd be available at 20. That's why they were willing to eschew need for far and away the top slot cornerback in the draft.

Round 5, No. 171 overall

The Lions got a top-75 player on my draft board in the sixth round last year in Christian Mahogany, who turned into a starter. I believe they just did it again with Miles Frazier in the fifth-round this year. He ranked 71st on my final draft board and has some of the best pass pro tape in the entire guard class.

Round 5, No. 159 overall

Collin Oliver has been a high-end pass-rusher since the day he stepped foot on a collegiate football field for Oklahoma State. The only problem is that he doesn't have the body type to play edge in the NFL with only a 6-foot-4 wingspan at 240 pounds. As an off-ball linebacker, though, he's immensely intriguing. Everyone wants an off-ball player who can blitz at a high-level, which is obvious on Oliver's tape. He dabbled off-ball in 2023, and I was impressed with his ability in space at the second level. He could easily be the Quay Walker replacement in time.

Round 3, No. 79 overall

Jaylin Noel was the best vertical slot receiver in the draft class. With a receiving corps that now features two big monsters on the outside in Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, Noel is the perfect complement to both. To get his 4.39 speed all the way down at pick 79 represents massive value.

Round 7, No. 232 overall

Hunter Wohler, the Colts' seventh-round safety, was more than 100 spots higher on my draft board at 118 overall. He's had great tape as a box safety the past couple seasons and could easily turn into Lou Anarumo's version of Vonn Bell in Indy.

Round 3, No. 89 overall

Wyatt Milum was a dog at tackle for the Mountaineers, though he profiles to the interior for the Jaguars. Milum has started for four seasons and has only gotten better each year. He was a top-50 player on my board whom the Jaguars got at the end of the third round

Round 4, No. 133 overall

It's hard to think Jalen Royals falls all the way to the fourth round if he got to play a full season last year. In only seven games, he racked up 839 yards and six scores. If he kept that up for a 13-game pace, he would have led all of college football in receiving yards. Oh, and he also had the fastest 10-split of any receiver at the combine. The Chiefs finally have depth at the position.

Round 3, No. 99 overall

Charles Grant was easily my favorite Day 2 developmental tackle in the class. His combination of length (34 ⅞ inch arms), hand usage (former wrestler) and movement skills make him an easy projection to tackle in the NFL. He just needs to get stronger and get more reps in against better competition.

Round 3, No. 86 overall

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had to be pacing after two picks went by and the Chargers didn't address their glaring defensive tackle need in the draft. The patience from general manager Joe Hortiz paid off, as the perfect nose tackle for Minter's defense fell into their laps at pick 86.

Round 5, No. 172 overall

Chris Paul Jr. was the second-most productive linebacker in the SEC last season behind only Jihaad Campbell. He led all linebackers in the conference in pass breakups (four) and missed tackle rate (4.5%). While his frame is on the smaller side, it didn't matter much in the SEC.

Round 7, No. 231 overall

The Dolphins didn't have many value picks according to my board, but Quinn Ewers certainly qualifies. It wasn't too long ago that many thought he could be a top-5 pick, although his lengthy track record of injuries struck again and ruined that dream. The former No. 1 overall recruit isn't lacking for talent and goes to the perfect situation to develop.

Round 6, No. 201 overall

With reaches on my board with their first two picks, the Vikings found value on Day 3. Kobe King is a thumper between the tackles -- the likes of which the Vikings just do not have on their roster at the moment. The 243-pounder will be a value add on run-downs and short yardage.

Round 5, No. 146 overall

One of the most head-scratching fallers in the draft class, don't be surprised if Bradyn Swinson starts early on in his NFL career for the Patriots. That's how good his tape was last season. A top-40 player on my board, Swinson trailed only Abdul Carter in pass-rush win rate vs. true pass sets last season.

Round 4, No. 112 overall

The Saints found a top-75 player on my board all the way in the fourth round. Danny Stutsman has some of the best tape in the entire draft class against the run. He also has some of the best range, running a 4.52 40 at the combine. He'll be the transition plan for Demario Davis once he hangs it up.

Round 5, No. 154 overall

Marcus Mbow is one of many tackle-to-guard converts in the draft class and easily one of my favorites as the 72nd-ranked player on my board. His crafty hands and footwork provide great building blocks when projecting to the NFL.

Round 3, No. 73 overall

Azareye'h Thomas fell to the third because of a 4.58 40-yard dash, but with the type of corner he is I'm not too worried. I'm also not worried because he's a perfect scheme fit for Aaron Glenn's defense. He disrupts in press coverage as well as any corner in the class, and his speed deficiency doesn't matter much when he's got receivers off-balance.

Round 6, 207 overall

Cameron Williams got some bad advice declaring early after one year of starting at Texas, but falling to the sixth-round may have been a blessing in disguise. That's because he's in the perfect place to develop under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Williams has an absurd frame and ability to move people, but needs a lot of technical improvement.

Round 1, No. 21 overall

Derrick Harmon was a top-10 player on my draft board, so getting him at 21 is obviously a big win in my book. More than that, though, he fits the Steelers' butt-kicking ethos upfront. He's the opposite of a finesse player.

Round 4, No. 113 overall

CJ West was a top-50 player in my board because I didn't see anyone get him cleanly blocked consistently in the run game all last season. While he fell to the fourth because of his sub-32-inch arms, that's not a worry for me with how he wins leverage battles play after play.

Round 3, No. 92 overall

The Seahawks didn't exactly prioritize high-value positions until they took a swing on the ultimate developmental athlete in the draft class. Jalen Milroe has a cannon and wheels -- two things you can't coach. The Seahawks are hoping with Milroe's impressive intangibles that the rest will come in time.

Round 4, No. 121 overall

David Walker's tape is far better than a fourth-rounder. It's truly some of the most dominant you'll ever see. The problem is it came at the FCS level as a 24-year old, and his small frame is not for everyone. It shouldn't preclude him from being an effective edge rusher at the NFL level, though, as there's been numerous players succeed in that mold.

Round 3, No. 82 overall

Kevin Winston Jr.'s sophomore tape was as good as the junior tape for most safeties in this draft class -- especially against the run. With a 6-foot-9 wingspan and no fear as a tackler, there's little reason to think that won't continue for him. He fell to the third because of a partially torn ACL last fall, but already was back working out in full pre-draft.

Round 7, No. 245 overall

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is an explosive athlete who fell to the seventh round because of eligibility concerns keeping him sidelined this past fall. All he did in response to that was win Shrine Bowl MVP after getting a late invite. His stop-start ability is the perfect complement to Brian Robinson Jr.