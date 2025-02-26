The NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for prospects to create some positive momentum for themselves ahead of the NFL Draft. The rise or fall could result in millions of dollars over the course of a rookie contract.

There are several other prospects often mentioned outside of the top 100 overall who could gain more consideration in the next two months:

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

The rookie quarterbacks who had the most success last season -- Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix -- have played an extensive amount of football. To go back even further, Brock Purdy also entered the league with a wealth of experience. Gabriel has his own story having started at three different schools.

His lack of ideal size may be problematic for some teams, but he has played in Eugene, Oregon, at the very least. The Hawaii native is incredibly consistent and throws with touch and anticipation. The length of time he spent in college would have allowed him to complete a post-graduate degree, and that is certainly evident on the football field.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Tuten spent two seasons at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season. At 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, he has the size that would allow him to be a feature back in the NFL. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns -- all made possible by his speed.

It will be a difficult draft class for one to differentiate themselves among the rest of the running backs, but Tuten is positioned to help himself in Indianapolis.

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Although it may be a deep group of running backs, it is a particularly watered down group of wide receivers. Williams is a natural playing the position. He is a good route runner whose super powers are creating separation in the short-to-intermediate portion of the field. Although a bit smaller, there is some Randall Cobb to his game. Williams amassed 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 receptions last season.

OT Logan Brown, Kansas

Brown is an athletic right tackle who possesses the desired size to play tackle in the NFL. Concerns arise with his hand placement and adjustments mid-engagement. As teams look for developmental help on Day 3, Brown is going to be among the most appealing. There are traits with which offensive line coaches can work, but the key is going to be allowing the time necessary to refine his skills. TruMedia credits him with zero sacks allowed on 279 pass blocking repetitions.

Brown signed with Wisconsin as a top 10 overall recruit out of high school before transferring last offseason. In the NFL, there are teams that stockpile former first-round picks in the hopes that they are able to harvest talent unrealized elsewhere. For example, the Eagles signed former Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton to address their interior offensive line. It would be interesting to know if some college teams have the same approach to former 5-star recruits.

2025 NFL combine: Top 250 prospect rankings as Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter lead way ahead of workouts Josh Edwards

OL Jalen Rivers, Miami

As an offensive tackle, there were concerns about Rivers' foot speed, but his game has flourished as an interior prospect. He has good foot quickness to work laterally and the eyes to pick up games into his gap. His passion for the game is clear on tape as he searches for work when disengaged and the mean streak with which he plays. He has a thick lower body build and a strong upper body that allows him to create displacement in the run game.

EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch is on what I like to call the "D.J. Johnson rehabilitation program." Johnson was a highly regarded recruit who transferred to Oregon after making a few positional changes early in his career with Miami. Burch was a more developed player than Johnson coming out of South Carolina, but the former 5-star recruit has taken his game to another level. He wins with power and effort, but his size is his endearing quality. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he has the positional flexibility to play on the edge or inside dependent upon the situation.

CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

The nickel-back role is essentially a starter in today's NFL. The best teams in the league this season had competent slot play, like Mike Sainristil (Commanders), Cooper DeJean (Eagles), Taron Johnson (Bills) and more. There are a number of intriguing nickel prospects in this class, and Huzzie is among them. If an NFL team is going to ask you to play the middle of the field, you better possess competitive toughness and be able to get the ball carrier to the ground.

S Craig Woodson, California

Woodson is a really smart, savvy defensive back who can be entrusted to patrol the middle of the field. While many may get caught up in athletic traits, they should be more focused on how safeties see the game. If a prospect can understand what the offense is trying to do and react more quickly than his peers, then he is able to compensate for more limited athleticism. The mission of a defensive back is to get the ball carrier to the ground and Woodson is a prospect who checks a lot of those boxes.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.