We're down to the home stretch -- the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway on April 24 -- and while we'll continue the wall-to-wall coverage through the "With the First Pick" podcast, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Network and those seven-round mock drafts you love so much, we're unveiling our top-100 players. With much of the pre-draft process behind us, the hay is all but in the barn, as the saying goes.

You've no doubt heard -- repeatedly -- that this class lacks depth at quarterback, but it more than makes up for it along the defensive line, in the secondary and at tight end and running back. In fact, defensive tackles and edge rushers account for 37% of the names on my top 100, defensive backs are good for another 18%, and while tight ends and running backs are just 12%, much of their value will be realized on Day 2 and into Day 3.

OK, let's get to it.

1. Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

3. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

4. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

6. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

7. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

8. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

9. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Back in the summer, Michigan cornerback Will Howard was the No. 1 player on my big board heading into the 2025 college season. He battled injuries over the final couple months and as of this writing has yet to run during pre-draft workouts. All that is to say: Johnson's 2023 tape was really good, reminding a lot of folks of Patrick Surtain II. But without knowing exactly how fast he is (and that was a question NFL teams had heading into the fall), and with how dominant Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter were, it's easy to see why those two are No. 1 and No. 2 on my big board.

Hunter is special at two positions and he can also excel in the return game. The biggest issue is usage; he played 120 snaps a game for Colorado and that's not sustainable in the NFL. He likely won't be the No. 1 overall pick because the Titans desperately need a quarterback, but he is the best player in this draft. So much so that the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 will have tough decisions to make, even with Shedeur Sanders still on the board.

Cam Ward comes in at No. 3, and it's been a steady climb up my board since he arrived at Washington State before the 2022 season. He put Miami on his back in 2024, plays out of structure with the same confidence, athleticism and efficiency as Caleb Williams (while being a couple inches taller), and over the final month of the season played on time with more consistency, something he'll have to do in the NFL.

No. 3 overall might seem rich, especially for all the words wasted on how this QB class doesn't compare to the 2024 group. And it's true that this class isn't nearly as deep. But after watching Ward get better each season and then seeing him sling it at his pro day, I feel quite comfortable having him as the third-best player on my board. In much the same way I feel comfortable acknowledging that not only did Ward have the best pro day I've seen in person the last two years (in case you're keeping score: that includes C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and, this year, Kyle McCord and Will Howard), and that his arm strength is in the same conversation as Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

Jahdae Barron at No. 8 might feel high, but he's one of the best players in this class, and he's incredibly smart. Two years ago, Brian Branch fell to the second round because he ran in the 4.5s in the 40-yard dash. Sometimes, we overthink things; Branch was a first-rounder who plays much faster than he timed. Barron has no such concerns; he ran a 4.39 at the combine and brings the type of energy that makes you want to run through the wall.

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

12. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

13. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

14. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

15. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

16. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

17. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

18. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

19. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

20. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

21. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

22. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

23. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

24. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

25. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Colston Loveland comes off as a nice guy in interviews (and he was fantastic when we spoke to him at the combine), but NFL teams will tell you that few people play with a bigger chip on their shoulder. Loveland is a freakish athlete who runs routes like an X wide receiver, but he'll run through arm tackles in the middle of the field like an old-school inline tight end. He has a huge catch radius and will continue to improve as a blocker, and I wouldn't bat an eye if he ends up going in the top 10. He's that good.

I could make a case that Tyler Booker is the best offensive linemen in this class. He was consistently dominant at Alabama, and it feels like it won't take him long to be dominant in the league. He "slips" to No. 15 on my board because he plays guard, but like Loveland, I'd have no issue with him being among the first 10 selections on draft night.

Meanwhile, Josh Simmons suffered a knee injury in an October game against Oregon and hasn't been able to fully work out for teams this spring. But he did go through a midfield warm up during Ohio State's pro day on March 26 and looked as athletic and confident as one can look doing high knees, butt-kickers and some pass-set drills -- all without a knee brace. He's a first-round talent who will need some time to get healthy at the next level.

Finally, Trey Amos is a name we should all be talking more about. He's long, fast and physical in coverage and excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic downfield because of his length and speed and flashes good ball skills. Jaxson Dart told us at the combine that Amos was the toughest SEC corner he faced all season.

26. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

27. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

28. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

29. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

30. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

31. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

32. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

33. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

34. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

35. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

36. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

37. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

38. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

39. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

40. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

41. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

42. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

43. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

44. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

45. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

46. Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

47. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

48. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

49. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

50. Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston missed some time last season with a shoulder issue but physically he reminds me a lot of Devon Witherspoon. Hairston's 4.28 40 time also doesn't hurt. He's smooth in coverage, both when he has to flip his hips or when driving on routes in front of him. And while he played primarily outside for Kentucky, he can line up anywhere and lock down most types of receivers. I wouldn't be surprised if he finds his way into Round 1.

No. 29 may seem low for Tyler Warren -- and maybe it is -- but I had him as a late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect coming into the season and all he did was dominate for the Nittany Lions last fall. And he'll probably be off the board by pick No. 20, if not sooner, but I like Loveland just a hair more because of his athleticism and length, and with the depth at offensive line (at the top of the draft) and defensive line, Warren got pushed down on my big board.

Omarion Hampton is my RB2 and No. 42 on my board. I described him in my notes as, "a workhorse back who hits a lot of doubles; welcomes contact, is at his best between the tackles, and plays much bigger than listed size (even though he's listed at just under 6-feet, 221 lbs). His receiving skills make him even more valuable. He plays with a low center of gravity, good contact balance, and runs low and with purpose." He's another player -- and the only other back after Ashton Jeanty -- who could go in Round 1.

Gunnar Helm (No. 43 on my board) ran in the 4.8s at the combine, but we later learned that he had a sprained ankle. He plays much faster than that and he's my TE3 behind Loveland and Warren. My comp for him is Sam LaPorta and I think he's a second-round pick all day long. Right behind Helm at No. 44 is Jalen Royals, one of the most productive receivers in college football last fall until he suffered an injury in late October. He reminds me of Packers second-rounder Jayden Reed, but the big concern with Royals was his speed. Well, he measured in at 6-foot and 205 pounds at the combine and then ran a 4.42, so he's good on height, weight and speed. Royals is my WR6.

51. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

52. Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

53. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

54. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

55. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

56. TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

57. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

58. Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

59. Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

60. Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

61. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

62. Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

63. Cam Jackson, DL, Florida

64. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

65. Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

66. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

67. Wyatt Milum, IOL, West Virginia

68. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

69. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

70. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

71. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

72. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

73. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

74. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

75. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Donovan Ezeiruaku has gotten some first-round buzz in media circles and is one of the most twitched-up pass rushers in this class. My concern is that at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds -- and the tape confirms as much -- Ezeiruaku struggles against the run. In fact, I think he's a top-20 pick as a pass rusher but closer to top 100 or top 150 when it comes to defending the run. That doesn't mean he can't get stronger and better in that part of his game, but that's why I currently have him at No. 53. My comp for him is Nik Bonitto, who came into the league undersized and who was all but unstoppable last year, his third NFL season after the Broncos selected him in the second round back in 2022.

I've been talking about Charles Grant since last summer, in part because he's one of the best athletes in the entire class and in part because as a Willam & Mary alum, it's always fun to highlight players coming out of Williamsburg. I talked to Grant at the combine and he weighed 240 pounds coming out of high school, where he didn't start playing football until his junior season. He was banged up throughout the pre-draft process so we didn't get to see him at the Senior Bowl, but his W&M tape is impressive, as are his nearly 35-inch arms. My comp for him is D'Brickashaw Ferguson, which is also the same comp from his college coach, Mike London, who coached Ferguson at UVA.

I spoke to Femi Oladejo, who also goes by the nickname "O2," at the Senior Bowl, and to call him high energy would be underselling it by a good bit. One of the most amazing things about Oladejo is that he's been playing off the edge for just one season; he began his career at Cal, where he was an off-ball linebacker, and he played that same position early in his UCLA career. But with a jam-packed LB room, he made the decision to move to the edge for 2024 and all he did was play like a grizzled veteran.

For an idea of who Oladejo is -- and with an eye for what he can become -- just watch the Penn State game. The right tackle had a very long afternoon as Oladejo used a variety of pass-rush moves to win as consistently as any pass rusher has all season. I saw him and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chatting it up before practice, and if there was one player in Mobile who felt like a future Pittsburgher, it's O2.

I know there's a decent chance Jaxson Dart finds his way into Round 1, and I understand why. Sometimes quarterbacks are overdrafted because of need, and Dart has improved every year he's been in college. He's also well liked and respected by his teammates and is a natural leader. Fair or not, there will be questions about coming out of Lane Kiffin's offense and Ole Miss, especially after Matt Corral struggled as a third-round pick back in 2022. Dart is a good athlete, has a better arm than I initially gave him credit, and you will not find anyone tougher -- at any position.

76. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

77. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

78. Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State

79. Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

80. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

81. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

82. Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech

83. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

84. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

85. Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

86. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

87. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

88. Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech

89. CJ West, DL, Indiana

90. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

91. Sai'vIon Jones, ED, LSU

92. Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

93. Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

94. Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

95. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

96. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

97. Emery Jones Jr., IOL, LSU

98. Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

99. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

100. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Emory Hunt and I talked about Brashard Smith during the "With the First Pick" running back rankings show, and what's most intriguing about Smith is that he's a former wide receiver who moved to running back. Last year for SMU, he had seven games of over 100 rushing yards while also being targeted 56 times in the pass game. Bucky Irving was my comp for him with the biggest difference being that Smith ran 4.39 at the combine (Irving ran 4.55 in 2024) but he has similar play-making skills as both a runner and a receiver.

I'm probably higher on Dont'e Thornton than anyone I know -- either in the media or in the league - -and I'm OK with that. I call him a poor-man's version of Brian Thomas Jr. in that he's long and fast (Thornton ran a 4.30 at the combine) and consistently gets open down the field. Thornton had just 38 targets last season for the Vols, but he's one of the best vertical deep threats in the class. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he's long-framed but also has a thick lower half and is a long strider with legit track speed. He can stack defensive backs on vertical routes all day long, tracks the ball well in the air and can make contested catches look easy. Thornton may not go on Day 2, but I think we may all look back in a few years and wonder why.