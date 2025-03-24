The NFL offseason is flying by, and the 2025 NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In just about a month (April 24) the biggest offseason event will kick off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Over three days, 257 prospects will hear their names called to join the professional ranks.

As teams finalize their needs and work on their draft boards, they are also scheduling visits with some prospects they may be interested in when the time comes. Teams can bring up to 30 players in for "top-30 visits," with these meetings serving as a way for teams to get to know players better and vice versa.

The visits are crucial in not only getting to know the player for his on-field abilities, but also who he is off the field.

Right now, the Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, the New York Giants at No. 3, the New England Patriots at No. 4 and the Jacksonville Jaguars finishing out the top five.

Since all 32 teams can invite up to 30 players, there can be up to 960 visits across the NFL. To help you keep track of them all, CBS Sports has you covered on all things top-30 visits. Here's our list of top-30 visits for every team: