The NFL offseason is flying by, and the 2025 NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In just about a month (April 24) the biggest offseason event will kick off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Over three days, 257 prospects will hear their names called to join the professional ranks.
As teams finalize their needs and work on their draft boards, they are also scheduling visits with some prospects they may be interested in when the time comes. Teams can bring up to 30 players in for "top-30 visits," with these meetings serving as a way for teams to get to know players better and vice versa.
The visits are crucial in not only getting to know the player for his on-field abilities, but also who he is off the field.
Right now, the Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, the New York Giants at No. 3, the New England Patriots at No. 4 and the Jacksonville Jaguars finishing out the top five.
Since all 32 teams can invite up to 30 players, there can be up to 960 visits across the NFL. To help you keep track of them all, CBS Sports has you covered on all things top-30 visits. Here's our list of top-30 visits for every team:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
- S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
- OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
- CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
- LB Que Robinson (Alabama)
- CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
- EDGE Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
- S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
- RB Jarquez Hunter (Auburn)
- RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)
- S Jonas Sanker (Virginia)
- DL Warren Brinson (Georgia)
- DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)
- LB Shemar James (Florida)
- DL Cam Jackson (Florida State)
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
- QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)
- QB Cam Ward (Miami)
- EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
- QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
- WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
- WR Tez Johnson (Oregon)
Dallas Cowboys
- RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
- RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)
- QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)
- RB Damien Martinez (Miami)
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech)
- WR Savion Williams (TCU)
Denver Broncos
- RB Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)
- WR Bryson Green (Wisconsin)
- TE Keleki Latu (Washington)
- QB Cam Miller (North Dakota State)
- OL Trey Wedig (Indiana)
- RB DJ Giddens (Kansas State)
Detroit Lions
- LB Chaz Chambliss (Georgia)
- DE Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
- OL Grey Zabel (North Dakota)
- RB Lan Larison (UC-Davis)
- LB Chaz Chambliss (Georgia)
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
- CB Shavon Revel (East Carolina)
- WR Matthew Golden (Texas)
- OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
- LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (USC)
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
- OT Anthony Belton (N.C. State)
- OL Mose Vavao (Fresno State)
- OL Esa Pole (Washington State)
- OL Bryce Cabeldue (Kansas)
- OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (Oregon State)
- OT Caleb Etienne (BYU)
Las Vegas Raiders
- CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
- QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)
- CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
- LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
- S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
- S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
- QB Cam Ward (Miami)
- QB Will Howard (Ohio State)
- RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
- RB Kaleb Johnson (Iowa)
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech)
- RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)
- WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
- RB Dylan Sampson (Tennessee)
- WR Savion Williams (TCU)
- DT Yahya Black (Iowa)
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech)
- RB DJ Giddens (Kansas State)
- WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)
- QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)
- DT JJ Pegues (Ole Miss)
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
- S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)
- QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)
- OL Esa Pole (Washington State)
- OL Bryce Cabeldue (Kansas)
- WR Savion Williams (TCU)
- QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)