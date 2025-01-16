The NFL announced a list of underclassmen who were granted eligibility in the 2025 NFL Draft. Players competing in the College Football Playoff championship have until Jan. 24 to make their intentions known

Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Stone Blanton, LB, Mississippi State

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado

Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Shemar James, LB, Florida

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Will Johnson, DB, Michigan

Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

Jacob Parrish, DB, Kansas State

Chris Paul, LB, Mississippi

James Pearce, DE, Tennessee

Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Azareye'h Thomas, DB, Florida State

Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Kevin Winston Jr., DB, Penn State

The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse

Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Mike Green, DE, Marshall

Maxwell Hairston, DB, Kentucky

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia

Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Tristan Michaud, WR, South Dakota

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Malik Verdon, DB, Iowa State

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.