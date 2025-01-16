The NFL announced a list of underclassmen who were granted eligibility in the 2025 NFL Draft. Players competing in the College Football Playoff championship have until Jan. 24 to make their intentions known
Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
- LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
- Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
- Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
- Stone Blanton, LB, Mississippi State
- Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
- Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
- Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
- Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
- Will Campbell, OT, LSU
- Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
- Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
- Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
- Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
- Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
- Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
- Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
- D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State
- Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
- Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
- Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
- Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
- Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
- Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado
- Jordan James, RB, Oregon
- Shemar James, LB, Florida
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
- Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
- Will Johnson, DB, Michigan
- Emery Jones, OT, LSU
- Kobe King, LB, Penn State
- Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
- Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
- Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
- Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
- Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
- Jacob Parrish, DB, Kansas State
- Chris Paul, LB, Mississippi
- James Pearce, DE, Tennessee
- Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
- Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
- Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
- Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
- Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
- Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
- Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
- Azareye'h Thomas, DB, Florida State
- Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
- Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
- Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
- Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
- Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
- Kevin Winston Jr., DB, Penn State
The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
- Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
- Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
- Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
- Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska
- Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse
- Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State
- Mike Green, DE, Marshall
- Maxwell Hairston, DB, Kentucky
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia
- Drew Kendall, C, Boston College
- Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
- Tristan Michaud, WR, South Dakota
- Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
- T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
- Malik Verdon, DB, Iowa State
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.