The 2025 NFL Draft may not be flush with blue-chip talent, but it certainly does not lack in big names or storylines. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the presumptive No. 1 overall selection, and yet it is another quarterback, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who seems to be driving headlines.

Apart from those two prospects, the league is welcoming Colorado's Travis Hunter, who is the first player in the modern era capable of playing both sides of the ball at an elite level, and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who may prove to be the best of the bunch.

There are also other storylines regarding NFL veterans that will have some level of impact on the 2025 NFL Draft. As the calendar turns to April, here are five on the mind of fans and talent evaluators alike:

Will the Titans trade the No. 1 overall pick?

Tennessee has maintained that it is open to trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. However, everything the organization has done this offseason supports the idea that it is going to stick and pick Ward. Former second-round pick Will Levis obviously has talent, but head coach Brian Callahan was clearly frustrated by his decision-making last season. This offseason, the Titans have signed two veteran offensive linemen. Those investments were made to protect some combination of Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle? Unless they are a surprise contender for Kirk Cousins, the stage seems to be set for Ward.

Where will Shedeur Sanders get drafted and will three quarterbacks be drafted in the first round?

There has been no singular source of debate greater than Sanders in this draft class. One small portion of the draft community feels as though he is QB1, whereas another small portion believes he will not be taken in the first round. The truth likely lies somewhere in between.

Personally, Sanders is not one of 10 prospects who carry a first-round grade in this class, but -- not sure if you have heard -- there are 32 first-round selections. To this point, my comparison to the Sanders situation is similar to the one that played out with Levis. There are a few teams that could draft him in the top 10 overall, but if they go in a different direction, then he could slide down a bit.

At the end of the day, it is very likely he is taken in the first round, but how long he waits could dictate whether a third quarterback is taken on Thursday night.

Three quarterbacks or more have been drafted in the first round in eight of the past nine years. Is this year's quarterback class comparable to the exception that only produced Kenny Pickett in Round 1?

How high will Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty be drafted?

There is a common misconception that the league does not value running backs in the top 10 overall. But if the talent is deserving, teams have no problem considering a running back that early. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were taken in the top 15 overall, but a running back had not been taken that early since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.

Speaking of Barkley, a popular topic this offseason has been about if Barkley's success with the Super Bowl champion Eagles would lead to a greater investment in the position league-wide. If the talent is deserving, yes. But with a dearth of quality free agents, teams will use the draft to fill needs. Fortunately, it is an incredibly deep draft at running back and starters could be found into Day 3.

Will Aaron Rodgers impact draft plans?

Unless Rodgers is truly waiting to learn whether Minnesota will be interested in his services, it seems clear he is waiting for the draft to play out so that he can make a final, informed decision. He may not be interested in spending his final playing years fending off a rookie. The same is true of Kirk Cousins.

Rodgers will, in all likelihood, sign with Pittsburgh, but the potential presence of a 41-year-old quarterback should not impact an organization's long-term plan at the game's most important position.

Will there be any trades involving veteran players that impact the draft order?

By the time you are reading this, San Francisco will have paid out a roster bonus to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Thus, any possibility of him being traded is probably out the window unless they negotiated back the roster bonus date.

If the Titans or Browns do not draft a quarterback in the first round, then Cousins could come in to play. If Cincinnati is unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, then he could be a candidate to be traded. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and Raiders tight end Michael Mayer have been the subject of trade talks, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Falcons moved tight end Kyle Pitts. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II are three others to monitor.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.