Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the two best players in this draft. The Titans have said they view Hunter as a cornerback. Carter plays a more premium position. In the wake of the Carter injury news, the odds of Tennessee trading out of the pick rise, but there may not be a team willing to present the Titans with a considerable haul for this quarterback class. It is more difficult for the Titans to pivot elsewhere this year, specifically, because there are fewer of those game-altering prospects. Carter ends up being the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cleveland is going to come out of this draft with a quarterback. The only question is whether that happens in the first round or on Day 2. If both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are available, then odds are better that the Browns will like one of them. Ward has a higher ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's most important position, and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter CB Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,296 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority, but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has been mentioned as a possibility for Myles Garrett and, while the two are different players, the Raiders would do well to add more of a pass-rushing threat opposite Maxx Crosby. They could use Tyree Wilson, Crosby and Walker together on pass-rushing downs.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 New York's answer at quarterback is still very much unknown, but it is clear a need remains at wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson. Tetairoa McMillan gives them a bigger-bodied complementary skill set in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd In 2023, Will Johnson was a patient, dominant cornerback during Michigan's title run. He dealt with a nagging turf toe injury in 2024, according to teammate Mason Graham, and that impacted his confidence. I am betting on him returning to the healthy version of himself and that could be the best player from this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 New Orleans still has a decision to make on Derek Carr, but it can not be argued that they need more contributions in the pass game. The presence of Colston Loveland, who can push vertically up the seam, takes some of the pressure off Chris Olave to produce.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Campbell will come in and push Braxton Jones for the left tackle job and, worse comes to worst, he is a plug-and-play starter at offensive guard. Ben Johnson upgrades the floor of that offensive line and moves one step closer toward realizing his goal of setting the stage for Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The interior defensive tackle talent walking out the door in San Francisco has been greater than the amount brought into the building. Walter Nolen is a plug-and-play starter for a unit that should be motivated having Robert Saleh back.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 It sounds as though the organization has smoothed over its relationship with Tyreek Hill. Jonnu Smith is entering the final year of his contract and, while tight end is not the biggest need, the usage of Tyler Warren in Mike McDaniel's offense is intriguing.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis has two starting offensive linemen and even more depth slated to hit free agency next month. The Colts have the cap space to retain their roster, but may be more motivated to address other areas of need. Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but would have no problem sliding inside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Atlanta needs pass rush help and Mike Green has been charging up the boards after parlaying a strong final season into an equally impressive Senior Bowl showing.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Shemar Stewart played on the edge for Texas A&M, but has the size to play inside dependent upon the situation. Arizona took Darius Robinson in the first round last year and now continue stockpiling talent along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st The potential trade situation with Trey Hendrickson is still playing out, but the reality is that they could use a pass rusher on the opposite side. Sam Hubbard is also entering the final year of his contract if the Bengals do not decide to part ways with him. Myles Murphy has not yet panned out.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Nick Emmanwori is expected to test well in Indianapolis, which should solidify his stock in the first round. Seattle is an ideal fit for him as Mike Macdonald has experience working with jumbo safeties like Kyle Hamilton.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Devin White has already moved on from Tampa Bay and Lavonte David may not be far behind. Jihaad Campbell would step in and fill that need for them in 2025 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th D.J. Jones is scheduled to hit free agency in a matter of weeks if the Broncos do not reach an agreement with him. Kenneth Grant steps in to provide immediate help as a run defender, but also gives them some juice as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Pittsburgh has George Pickens in this moment and Pat Freiermuth working underneath in-line and out of the slot. By adding a talent like Matthew Golden, the Steelers would be able to spread it out a bit more. There would still be a question of who is going to play quarterback next season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that he is going to invest in the trenches and the interior offensive line was a downfall for them in the playoffs. Tyler Booker would be the fourth former first-round pick on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Kelvin Banks could be given a shot a left tackle or he could move inside to guard. Green Bay has a collection of those types of players: Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan and now Banks. Get the five best linemen on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd I get the impression that Minnesota is going to allow Sam Darnold to test free agency. In that scenario, the Vikings would probably re-sign Daniel Jones on a cheap deal and empower J.J. McCarthy coming off his injury, which allows them to fortify the offensive line in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Houston plugs Derrick Harmon in between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter as he continues to build out his defensive line in the vision of San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power Four competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th If Baltimore is unable to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then that is going to be a position of need for the Ravens. It may be an appropriate time for them to cut bait and find a more cost-effective option when there are a few options expected to be available in this range of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Grey Zabel projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Kevin Zeitler is likely not returning to the Motor City, so Zabel comes in to play offensive guard with the positional flexibility to play elsewhere if called into action.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Washington gets a dynamic yards-after-the-catch wide receiver for Jayden Daniels; pairing him with Terry McLaurin in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Azareye'h Thomas CB Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Buffalo is going to go defense. It is just a matter of defensive tackle, cornerback or safety. Azareye'h Thomas possesses the length that the Bills often covet on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 6'1" / 186 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th Maxwell Hairston has the most exposure to zone coverage, but could also hold up in man coverage. Kansas City has gotten by without investing significant assets into the position, but that may now need to change.