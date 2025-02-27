The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Indianapolis, while trade and free agency rumors are running rampant. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reportedly met with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at a ski resort and the Giants are said to have interest as well.
The reality is that the NFL Draft is just a portion of a team's offseason plans. Positional needs will evolve in the coming weeks as free agent deals are signed, so the picture will not come into focus until later in March. Some of the other big dominoes to fall include the potential trade availability of Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Allen and others.
One big piece of news that surfaced Wednesday night is that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter -- the potential No. 1 overall pick -- has a foot injury that may require surgery. My initial reaction is that it will not hurt his stock significantly, if at all, because it is a potential eight-week recovery, according to Carter's agent, which would have him back on the field during organized training activities or, at the very least, training camp.
If teams are worried about the injury creating long-term problems, then that will impact his stock. Carter and Colorado athlete Travis Hunter have separated themselves from the rest of the pack atop this draft class.
In today's thought exercise, we take another look at pre-free agency positional needs while also anticipating some of the prospects who could rise into the first round with strong combine performances.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the two best players in this draft. The Titans have said they view Hunter as a cornerback. Carter plays a more premium position. In the wake of the Carter injury news, the odds of Tennessee trading out of the pick rise, but there may not be a team willing to present the Titans with a considerable haul for this quarterback class. It is more difficult for the Titans to pivot elsewhere this year, specifically, because there are fewer of those game-altering prospects. Carter ends up being the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cleveland is going to come out of this draft with a quarterback. The only question is whether that happens in the first round or on Day 2. If both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are available, then odds are better that the Browns will like one of them. Ward has a higher ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's most important position, and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority, but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Las Vegas has been mentioned as a possibility for Myles Garrett and, while the two are different players, the Raiders would do well to add more of a pass-rushing threat opposite Maxx Crosby. They could use Tyree Wilson, Crosby and Walker together on pass-rushing downs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
New York's answer at quarterback is still very much unknown, but it is clear a need remains at wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson. Tetairoa McMillan gives them a bigger-bodied complementary skill set in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
In 2023, Will Johnson was a patient, dominant cornerback during Michigan's title run. He dealt with a nagging turf toe injury in 2024, according to teammate Mason Graham, and that impacted his confidence. I am betting on him returning to the healthy version of himself and that could be the best player from this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
New Orleans still has a decision to make on Derek Carr, but it can not be argued that they need more contributions in the pass game. The presence of Colston Loveland, who can push vertically up the seam, takes some of the pressure off Chris Olave to produce.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Will Campbell will come in and push Braxton Jones for the left tackle job and, worse comes to worst, he is a plug-and-play starter at offensive guard. Ben Johnson upgrades the floor of that offensive line and moves one step closer toward realizing his goal of setting the stage for Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The interior defensive tackle talent walking out the door in San Francisco has been greater than the amount brought into the building. Walter Nolen is a plug-and-play starter for a unit that should be motivated having Robert Saleh back.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
It sounds as though the organization has smoothed over its relationship with Tyreek Hill. Jonnu Smith is entering the final year of his contract and, while tight end is not the biggest need, the usage of Tyler Warren in Mike McDaniel's offense is intriguing.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Indianapolis has two starting offensive linemen and even more depth slated to hit free agency next month. The Colts have the cap space to retain their roster, but may be more motivated to address other areas of need. Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but would have no problem sliding inside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Atlanta needs pass rush help and Mike Green has been charging up the boards after parlaying a strong final season into an equally impressive Senior Bowl showing.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Shemar Stewart played on the edge for Texas A&M, but has the size to play inside dependent upon the situation. Arizona took Darius Robinson in the first round last year and now continue stockpiling talent along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The potential trade situation with Trey Hendrickson is still playing out, but the reality is that they could use a pass rusher on the opposite side. Sam Hubbard is also entering the final year of his contract if the Bengals do not decide to part ways with him. Myles Murphy has not yet panned out.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Nick Emmanwori is expected to test well in Indianapolis, which should solidify his stock in the first round. Seattle is an ideal fit for him as Mike Macdonald has experience working with jumbo safeties like Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Devin White has already moved on from Tampa Bay and Lavonte David may not be far behind. Jihaad Campbell would step in and fill that need for them in 2025 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
D.J. Jones is scheduled to hit free agency in a matter of weeks if the Broncos do not reach an agreement with him. Kenneth Grant steps in to provide immediate help as a run defender, but also gives them some juice as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Pittsburgh has George Pickens in this moment and Pat Freiermuth working underneath in-line and out of the slot. By adding a talent like Matthew Golden, the Steelers would be able to spread it out a bit more. There would still be a question of who is going to play quarterback next season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that he is going to invest in the trenches and the interior offensive line was a downfall for them in the playoffs. Tyler Booker would be the fourth former first-round pick on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Kelvin Banks could be given a shot a left tackle or he could move inside to guard. Green Bay has a collection of those types of players: Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan and now Banks. Get the five best linemen on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
I get the impression that Minnesota is going to allow Sam Darnold to test free agency. In that scenario, the Vikings would probably re-sign Daniel Jones on a cheap deal and empower J.J. McCarthy coming off his injury, which allows them to fortify the offensive line in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Houston plugs Derrick Harmon in between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter as he continues to build out his defensive line in the vision of San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power Four competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
If Baltimore is unable to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then that is going to be a position of need for the Ravens. It may be an appropriate time for them to cut bait and find a more cost-effective option when there are a few options expected to be available in this range of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
Grey Zabel projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Kevin Zeitler is likely not returning to the Motor City, so Zabel comes in to play offensive guard with the positional flexibility to play elsewhere if called into action.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Washington gets a dynamic yards-after-the-catch wide receiver for Jayden Daniels; pairing him with Terry McLaurin in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Buffalo is going to go defense. It is just a matter of defensive tackle, cornerback or safety. Azareye'h Thomas possesses the length that the Bills often covet on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kentucky • Jr • 6'1" / 186 lbs
Maxwell Hairston has the most exposure to zone coverage, but could also hold up in man coverage. Kansas City has gotten by without investing significant assets into the position, but that may now need to change.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
At 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, Landon Jackson is expected to test well at the NFL combine. If he runs as fast and shows as well in the 3-cone drill, then his stock should soar once again. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat are slated to hit free agency in Philadelphia.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.