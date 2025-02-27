Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Indianapolis, while trade and free agency rumors are running rampant. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reportedly met with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at a ski resort and the Giants are said to have interest as well.

The reality is that the NFL Draft is just a portion of a team's offseason plans. Positional needs will evolve in the coming weeks as free agent deals are signed, so the picture will not come into focus until later in March. Some of the other big dominoes to fall include the potential trade availability of Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Allen and others. 

One big piece of news that surfaced Wednesday night is that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter -- the potential No. 1 overall pick -- has a foot injury that may require surgery. My initial reaction is that it will not hurt his stock significantly, if at all, because it is a potential eight-week recovery, according to Carter's agent, which would have him back on the field during organized training activities or, at the very least, training camp. 

If teams are worried about the injury creating long-term problems, then that will impact his stock. Carter and Colorado athlete Travis Hunter have separated themselves from the rest of the pack atop this draft class. 

In today's thought exercise, we take another look at pre-free agency positional needs while also anticipating some of the prospects who could rise into the first round with strong combine performances.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the two best players in this draft. The Titans have said they view Hunter as a cornerback. Carter plays a more premium position. In the wake of the Carter injury news, the odds of Tennessee trading out of the pick rise, but there may not be a team willing to present the Titans with a considerable haul for this quarterback class. It is more difficult for the Titans to pivot elsewhere this year, specifically, because there are fewer of those game-altering prospects. Carter ends up being the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Cleveland is going to come out of this draft with a quarterback. The only question is whether that happens in the first round or on Day 2. If both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are available, then odds are better that the Browns will like one of them. Ward has a higher ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's most important position, and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Travis Hunter CB
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1,296
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority, but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Las Vegas has been mentioned as a possibility for Myles Garrett and, while the two are different players, the Raiders would do well to add more of a pass-rushing threat opposite Maxx Crosby. They could use Tyree Wilson, Crosby and Walker together on pass-rushing downs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
New York's answer at quarterback is still very much unknown, but it is clear a need remains at wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson. Tetairoa McMillan gives them a bigger-bodied complementary skill set in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In 2023, Will Johnson was a patient, dominant cornerback during Michigan's title run. He dealt with a nagging turf toe injury in 2024, according to teammate Mason Graham, and that impacted his confidence. I am betting on him returning to the healthy version of himself and that could be the best player from this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
New Orleans still has a decision to make on Derek Carr, but it can not be argued that they need more contributions in the pass game. The presence of Colston Loveland, who can push vertically up the seam, takes some of the pressure off Chris Olave to produce.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Will Campbell will come in and push Braxton Jones for the left tackle job and, worse comes to worst, he is a plug-and-play starter at offensive guard. Ben Johnson upgrades the floor of that offensive line and moves one step closer toward realizing his goal of setting the stage for Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The interior defensive tackle talent walking out the door in San Francisco has been greater than the amount brought into the building. Walter Nolen is a plug-and-play starter for a unit that should be motivated having Robert Saleh back.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
It sounds as though the organization has smoothed over its relationship with Tyreek Hill. Jonnu Smith is entering the final year of his contract and, while tight end is not the biggest need, the usage of Tyler Warren in Mike McDaniel's offense is intriguing.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Indianapolis has two starting offensive linemen and even more depth slated to hit free agency next month. The Colts have the cap space to retain their roster, but may be more motivated to address other areas of need. Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but would have no problem sliding inside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Atlanta needs pass rush help and Mike Green has been charging up the boards after parlaying a strong final season into an equally impressive Senior Bowl showing.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Shemar Stewart played on the edge for Texas A&M, but has the size to play inside dependent upon the situation. Arizona took Darius Robinson in the first round last year and now continue stockpiling talent along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
The potential trade situation with Trey Hendrickson is still playing out, but the reality is that they could use a pass rusher on the opposite side. Sam Hubbard is also entering the final year of his contract if the Bengals do not decide to part ways with him. Myles Murphy has not yet panned out.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nick Emmanwori is expected to test well in Indianapolis, which should solidify his stock in the first round. Seattle is an ideal fit for him as Mike Macdonald has experience working with jumbo safeties like Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Devin White has already moved on from Tampa Bay and Lavonte David may not be far behind. Jihaad Campbell would step in and fill that need for them in 2025 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
D.J. Jones is scheduled to hit free agency in a matter of weeks if the Broncos do not reach an agreement with him. Kenneth Grant steps in to provide immediate help as a run defender, but also gives them some juice as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
Pittsburgh has George Pickens in this moment and Pat Freiermuth working underneath in-line and out of the slot. By adding a talent like Matthew Golden, the Steelers would be able to spread it out a bit more. There would still be a question of who is going to play quarterback next season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that he is going to invest in the trenches and the interior offensive line was a downfall for them in the playoffs. Tyler Booker would be the fourth former first-round pick on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kelvin Banks could be given a shot a left tackle or he could move inside to guard. Green Bay has a collection of those types of players: Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan and now Banks. Get the five best linemen on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I get the impression that Minnesota is going to allow Sam Darnold to test free agency. In that scenario, the Vikings would probably re-sign Daniel Jones on a cheap deal and empower J.J. McCarthy coming off his injury, which allows them to fortify the offensive line in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Houston plugs Derrick Harmon in between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter as he continues to build out his defensive line in the vision of San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power Four competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
If Baltimore is unable to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then that is going to be a position of need for the Ravens. It may be an appropriate time for them to cut bait and find a more cost-effective option when there are a few options expected to be available in this range of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Grey Zabel projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Kevin Zeitler is likely not returning to the Motor City, so Zabel comes in to play offensive guard with the positional flexibility to play elsewhere if called into action.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Washington gets a dynamic yards-after-the-catch wide receiver for Jayden Daniels; pairing him with Terry McLaurin in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Azareye'h Thomas CB
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Buffalo is going to go defense. It is just a matter of defensive tackle, cornerback or safety. Azareye'h Thomas possesses the length that the Bills often covet on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Maxwell Hairston CB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'1" / 186 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
7th
Maxwell Hairston has the most exposure to zone coverage, but could also hold up in man coverage. Kansas City has gotten by without investing significant assets into the position, but that may now need to change.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
At 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, Landon Jackson is expected to test well at the NFL combine. If he runs as fast and shows as well in the 3-cone drill, then his stock should soar once again. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat are slated to hit free agency in Philadelphia.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects