Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 I don't think Cam Ward would've been one of the first three quarterbacks chosen last season, but because of his size, arm and potential, I expect he'll be the first one taken this year. The Giants jump up to No. 1 to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The battle for the best player in this class is between Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. After Cleveland trades Myles Garrett, it drafts his replacement while picking up additional draft capital.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Travis Hunter is listed as a DB for the combine, but that's because he needs to be listed as something. Whether he ends up primarily as a corner or receiver, the Titans can use the help at either spot.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st It looks like the Patriots have hit on their QB with Drake Maye, and they have a ton of cap space. You expect they'll invest some into their offensive line, but Will Campbell could end up being better than any free agent tackle available.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Mason Graham is a disruptive presence on the interior of the defensive line that will help improve the Jacksonville defense in every area.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I thought about having the Raiders take Shedeur Sanders here, as it's a popular pick, and it makes sense based on the Raiders needing a QB. However, if Pete Carroll has any say in the decision-making process, his history with the Seahawks never included using a first-round pick on a QB. Unless they're really sold on Sanders, I can see the Raiders taking a best player available approach here, and Will Johnson also fills a need.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Aaron Rodgers is gone, and no matter who replaces him, the Jets need to make serious improvements to their offensive line. Kelvin Banks Jr. is an excellent pass-blocker who could become a franchise cornerstone.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th It'll be interesting to see how teams view Jalon Walker post-combine. He was used in different ways at Georgia and spent a lot of time behind other future NFL first-rounders, so there aren't many eye-popping stats. However, there are plenty of eye-popping moments when watching the tape.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan disappeared from the national spotlight in 2024 as his Arizona team took a step backward, but he's still an outstanding player who reminds me a lot of current Bengals star Tee Higgins.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears need to address their offensive line but can do that in free agency. They also need to improve their pass rush, and with the two best offensive tackles off the board, they do just that with Mykel Williams. Williams spent a lot of last season banged up, which impacted his final numbers, but there's a world of potential here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Walter Nolen doesn't get nearly as much credit for how good he was throughout his college career, and should continue to be in the NFL. Part of that is because he does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't show up in stats. He's a large, disruptive force on the interior that would fit in well with the San Francisco defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd James Pearce Jr. is more of a pass-rusher than an edge setter, but with Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts in the division, the Cowboys need as many guys capable of chasing down QBs as they can get. The combo of Pearce and Micah Parsons could be special.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Armand Membou may need a bit more seasoning before he becomes somebody you can count on week in and week out at the NFL level, but he's an excellent athlete with the requisite size to excel.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks combines talent, instinct and versatility that will make him a solid NFL starter at minimum. There's plenty of reason to think the Colts address their offense to help Anthony Richardson here, but Starks would be the wiser investment.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Green's stock has soared since his Senior Bowl performance, and here he joins an Atlanta squad in need of a talent infusion for their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Pass rushers are going early and often! Shemar Stewart is another player who doesn't have the production you'd expect given his talent, which could scare some teams off, but somebody will fall in love with him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Whether or not the Bengals keep Tee Higgins, they could use help at the tight end spot, and I don't know what defenses will do if they have to account for Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Warren. The Bengals might score 35 points per game.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st If the Seahawks don't address the offensive line here I'd be surprised, and while the best tackles are off the board, Booker is the best guard in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 If Chris Godwin stays in Tampa this doesn't happen, but if the Bucs let him go, Luther Burden III is a ready-made replacement. Hey's a dynamic playmaker who does his best work out of the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 From the blue and orange of the Boise State Broncos to the blue and orange of the Denver Broncos. Jeanty is my highest-rated RB to enter the draft since Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. He will give Sean Payton and the Broncos offense a three-down threat who can hit home runs.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th It's not that I don't like this WR class; it's that I'm not convinced there's a sure fire first-round pick after McMillan and Burden. So instead of the Steelers going WR here like I did in my first mock draft, they address a need at corner with the Jim Thorpe Award winner.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 22 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Didn't plan for this, but with Shedeur Sanders slipping, Cleveland is able to replace Myles Garrett with its first pick of the day and snag its QB of the future with one of the firsts it got from the Chargers in the Garrett trade.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers could go with a corner here, but with the run on defensive linemen, they decide to wait on corner and get the best interior DL left on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th I'm not as high on Derrick Harmon as others. That's not to say I don't like him; I'm just not sold on him being better than some others at the position in this class. However, buzz is building that he's going to go in this range, and the Vikings could use some help up front.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons offers versatility in that he's played both tackle spots in college. He could move inside to guard until a spot at tackle opens up between Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 If the Rams are trading Cooper Kupp, they'll need somebody to replace him. Egbuka does a lot of the things Sean McVay seems to like in his receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th I'm not sure Princely Umanmielen will ever develop into a great run defender off the edge, but his ability against the run is more than good enough when you consider his potential as a pass-rusher. He didn't pick up 10.5 sacks in the SEC last season by accident.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th I had Jack Sawyer going to Detroit in my first mock, and I have him going to Detroit in my second. I may have him here in every mock. Like I said last time, Sawyer feels like a guy who was grown in a lab to play for Dan Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Jayden Daniels can cover up a lot of mistakes by his offensive line, but that shouldn't stop the Commanders from making efforts to improve it. The NFC Championship exposed the shortcomings the Commanders have up front, and they look to address it with Conerly here.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 6th There was a time when Benjamin Morrison was a regular in the top half of first-round mocks, but he's been sliding after missing half the season due to a hip injury. The out of sight out of mind nature of the draft works to Buffalo's benefit because Morrison has the potential to be the best corner in this draft class not named Travis Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 8th Chris Jones isn't going to play forever, and while Tyleik Williams is not Chris Jones, he is a player who will be a valuable addition to the Kansas City defensive line.