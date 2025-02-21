Just because quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, doesn't mean teams will draft them for the sake of drafting them. We saw this a few years ago during the 2022 NFL Draft when Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round, and he went 20th to the Steelers. That was a QB class widely considered to be weak.
While the 2025 class isn't viewed in quite the same way, it isn't seen as overly strong. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders look like the only two signal-callers teams are interested in grabbing early, and we don't know how strong the interest actually is. When you add in that there are plenty of QB-needy teams, but not so many QB-desperate teams, and it complicates the picture even further.
I kept this in mind as I went through my second mock of the season. There are a couple of trades, both involving teams in need of a quarterback. The New York Giants (desperate) move up to No. 1 to get their guy, while the Cleveland Browns pick up another first-rounder (and more) after trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Let's see how it all plays out from there.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
I don't think Cam Ward would've been one of the first three quarterbacks chosen last season, but because of his size, arm and potential, I expect he'll be the first one taken this year. The Giants jump up to No. 1 to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The battle for the best player in this class is between Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. After Cleveland trades Myles Garrett, it drafts his replacement while picking up additional draft capital.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Travis Hunter is listed as a DB for the combine, but that's because he needs to be listed as something. Whether he ends up primarily as a corner or receiver, the Titans can use the help at either spot.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
It looks like the Patriots have hit on their QB with Drake Maye, and they have a ton of cap space. You expect they'll invest some into their offensive line, but Will Campbell could end up being better than any free agent tackle available.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Mason Graham is a disruptive presence on the interior of the defensive line that will help improve the Jacksonville defense in every area.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
I thought about having the Raiders take Shedeur Sanders here, as it's a popular pick, and it makes sense based on the Raiders needing a QB. However, if Pete Carroll has any say in the decision-making process, his history with the Seahawks never included using a first-round pick on a QB. Unless they're really sold on Sanders, I can see the Raiders taking a best player available approach here, and Will Johnson also fills a need.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Aaron Rodgers is gone, and no matter who replaces him, the Jets need to make serious improvements to their offensive line. Kelvin Banks Jr. is an excellent pass-blocker who could become a franchise cornerstone.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
It'll be interesting to see how teams view Jalon Walker post-combine. He was used in different ways at Georgia and spent a lot of time behind other future NFL first-rounders, so there aren't many eye-popping stats. However, there are plenty of eye-popping moments when watching the tape.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tetairoa McMillan disappeared from the national spotlight in 2024 as his Arizona team took a step backward, but he's still an outstanding player who reminds me a lot of current Bengals star Tee Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Bears need to address their offensive line but can do that in free agency. They also need to improve their pass rush, and with the two best offensive tackles off the board, they do just that with Mykel Williams. Williams spent a lot of last season banged up, which impacted his final numbers, but there's a world of potential here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Walter Nolen doesn't get nearly as much credit for how good he was throughout his college career, and should continue to be in the NFL. Part of that is because he does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't show up in stats. He's a large, disruptive force on the interior that would fit in well with the San Francisco defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
James Pearce Jr. is more of a pass-rusher than an edge setter, but with Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts in the division, the Cowboys need as many guys capable of chasing down QBs as they can get. The combo of Pearce and Micah Parsons could be special.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou may need a bit more seasoning before he becomes somebody you can count on week in and week out at the NFL level, but he's an excellent athlete with the requisite size to excel.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks combines talent, instinct and versatility that will make him a solid NFL starter at minimum. There's plenty of reason to think the Colts address their offense to help Anthony Richardson here, but Starks would be the wiser investment.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Green's stock has soared since his Senior Bowl performance, and here he joins an Atlanta squad in need of a talent infusion for their pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Pass rushers are going early and often! Shemar Stewart is another player who doesn't have the production you'd expect given his talent, which could scare some teams off, but somebody will fall in love with him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Whether or not the Bengals keep Tee Higgins, they could use help at the tight end spot, and I don't know what defenses will do if they have to account for Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Warren. The Bengals might score 35 points per game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
If the Seahawks don't address the offensive line here I'd be surprised, and while the best tackles are off the board, Booker is the best guard in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
If Chris Godwin stays in Tampa this doesn't happen, but if the Bucs let him go, Luther Burden III is a ready-made replacement. Hey's a dynamic playmaker who does his best work out of the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
From the blue and orange of the Boise State Broncos to the blue and orange of the Denver Broncos. Jeanty is my highest-rated RB to enter the draft since Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. He will give Sean Payton and the Broncos offense a three-down threat who can hit home runs.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
It's not that I don't like this WR class; it's that I'm not convinced there's a sure fire first-round pick after McMillan and Burden. So instead of the Steelers going WR here like I did in my first mock draft, they address a need at corner with the Jim Thorpe Award winner.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Didn't plan for this, but with Shedeur Sanders slipping, Cleveland is able to replace Myles Garrett with its first pick of the day and snag its QB of the future with one of the firsts it got from the Chargers in the Garrett trade.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Packers could go with a corner here, but with the run on defensive linemen, they decide to wait on corner and get the best interior DL left on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
I'm not as high on Derrick Harmon as others. That's not to say I don't like him; I'm just not sold on him being better than some others at the position in this class. However, buzz is building that he's going to go in this range, and the Vikings could use some help up front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons offers versatility in that he's played both tackle spots in college. He could move inside to guard until a spot at tackle opens up between Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
If the Rams are trading Cooper Kupp, they'll need somebody to replace him. Egbuka does a lot of the things Sean McVay seems to like in his receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
I'm not sure Princely Umanmielen will ever develop into a great run defender off the edge, but his ability against the run is more than good enough when you consider his potential as a pass-rusher. He didn't pick up 10.5 sacks in the SEC last season by accident.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
I had Jack Sawyer going to Detroit in my first mock, and I have him going to Detroit in my second. I may have him here in every mock. Like I said last time, Sawyer feels like a guy who was grown in a lab to play for Dan Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Jayden Daniels can cover up a lot of mistakes by his offensive line, but that shouldn't stop the Commanders from making efforts to improve it. The NFC Championship exposed the shortcomings the Commanders have up front, and they look to address it with Conerly here.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
There was a time when Benjamin Morrison was a regular in the top half of first-round mocks, but he's been sliding after missing half the season due to a hip injury. The out of sight out of mind nature of the draft works to Buffalo's benefit because Morrison has the potential to be the best corner in this draft class not named Travis Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Chris Jones isn't going to play forever, and while Tyleik Williams is not Chris Jones, he is a player who will be a valuable addition to the Kansas City defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
You know, because the Eagles don't already have enough extremely athletic large chaos creators on their defensive line. Darius Alexander's tape can be a little difficult to judge because of the opposition he's facing, but there's no questioning the athleticism and power he shows. Plus, you know, taking defenders out of Toledo has already worked out for the Eagles. Maybe they can make the Rockets their new Georgia Bulldogs?
