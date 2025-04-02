This close to the NFL Draft, we typically get a few rumors about off-field, maturity-based concerns for prospects.

Some concerns were completely justified. Others, we come to realize, we made up out of thin air, likely in hopes of said prospect slipping down the board in the draft.

One of those prospects targeted -- either deservedly or not -- this draft cycle is Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce. This is a tall, still-21-year-old rusher who had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons in the SEC and dominated the NFL combine in early March.

It's hard to find him in Round 1 of many other mock drafts across the Internet despite those developments. On GoLongTD.com, longtime NFL reporter Bob McGinn recently published some not-so-glowing quotes from scouts on Pearce. On film, he's an easy first-round talent. But will the off-field concerns lead to him slipping all the way out of Round 1?

Read below to see.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.