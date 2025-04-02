pearce
Imagn Images

This close to the NFL Draft, we typically get a few rumors about off-field, maturity-based concerns for prospects. 

Some concerns were completely justified. Others, we come to realize, we made up out of thin air, likely in hopes of said prospect slipping down the board in the draft. 

One of those prospects targeted -- either deservedly or not -- this draft cycle is Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce. This is a tall, still-21-year-old rusher who had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons in the SEC and dominated the NFL combine in early March.

It's hard to find him in Round 1 of many other mock drafts across the Internet despite those developments. On GoLongTD.com, longtime NFL reporter Bob McGinn recently published some not-so-glowing quotes from scouts on Pearce. On film, he's an easy first-round talent. But will the off-field concerns lead to him slipping all the way out of Round 1?

Read below to see. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
The Titans' actions in free agency -- or lack thereof at the quarterback position -- hint they're going to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants love what they'd have up front on defense with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and now, Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Easy pickings here for the Patriots, who get the consensus top blocker in the class for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
New Jaguars GM James Gladstone had a front row seat to the Aaron Donald era -- and how impactful a sturdy defensive line can be -- in Los Angeles with the Rams. Graham isn't quite Donald 2.0, but, to most, the best defensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New Raiders GM John Spytek had a front-row seat to the impact Tristan Wirfs had in Tampa Bay. While Membou isn't quite the prospect Wirfs was, he's a comparable athlete, and that's really saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Jets have a gaping hole in their tight end room, and this represents the ceiling in the draft for Warren.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers opt to continue to boost the defense and instead wait until Day 2 to add more to the weaponry for Bryce Young.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
The Saints go with Sanders, as new head coach Kellen Moore sees a lot of Jared Goff in the game of the Colorado quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
The Bears get their Jahmyr Gibbs for Ben Johnson after fortifying the trenches in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
The 49ers aim for the super-dynamic pairing of Campbell and Warner on the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Cowboys get the consensus top pure receiver in the draft in McMillan, who poses a serious rebounding and YAC threat at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Banks gives the Dolphins stability at potentially two positions up front because of his guard-tackle versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts make no mistake about protecting Anthony Richardson by picking the athletic, NFL-sized guard from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons add more to the outside pass-rushing group with the high-upside bend of Green from Marshall.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Buccaneers get aggressive to land the super-long rusher from Georgia with plenty of NFL promise. They sent their third-round pick to the desert (No. 84) in this deal.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals go best player available here with Starks, and he'll help to rebuild the secondary in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
After sliding back, the Cardinals get a taller interior rusher to learn from Calais Campbell early in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
The Broncos pick the Michigan tight end to anchor the middle of the field for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers get a speedy, do-everything, inside and outside corner in Barron.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
The Browns get who they believe can be their quarterback of the future, and make sure they don't miss him, moving from No. 33 to this spot to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Packers stop Grant's slide to give the defense another big body beyond veteran Kenny Clark.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings get their wish, and trade back with Washington for the Commanders to get the high-upside Johnson, who's coming off an injury and a down 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
The Rams can't resist the movement ability of Zabel at the guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
7th
A departure from the normal, oversized defensive front player for the Ravens, Baltimore gravitates toward Ezeiruaku because of his polish as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions aren't shy about making a surprise pick in the first round of the draft, and here they pick the huge, mauling guard from Alabama despite a poor pre-draft workout.
  From Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
After obtaining a fourth-round pick from Washington, along with a 2026 third-round pick in the trade back, the Vikings get a high-floor outside cornerback for Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills are happy to stop Nolen's slide here to formulate a dynamic upfield pass-rushing group on the inside with Ed Oliver.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Simmons would've likely been picked much higher than this had he stayed healthy in 2024, and he's an ideal long-term project with potentially enormous upside at a valuable position in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
I can't imagine the Eagles letting James Pearce slide past them at the end of Round 1. He's too talented.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.