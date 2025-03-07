Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Maybe the injury concerns cause Abdul Carter to slide in the first round, but for now, I have a hard time seeing the Titans go in another direction that doesn't involve trading out of this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The more tape I watch, the more convinced I become that Cam Ward is the only quarterback in the class I'm comfortable using a first-round pick on. Cleveland gets the reset it needs.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st My gut tells me the Giants will end up going the veteran QB route because there's pressure to win now, so instead of reaching for a QB, they go with the guy who may be the best talent in the class. Having Travis Hunter primarily play corner, but mix him in on offense alongside Malik Nabers, would be a lot of fun.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm not going to tell you arm length doesn't matter at tackle, but I do wonder if we get too caught up in these measurements. Will Campbell's arms handled life just fine in the SEC against a lot of guys who will be drafted behind him, and if it doesn't work out in the long run, you'll have to live with an All-Pro guard. Either way, the Pats need to invest in protecting Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The weight issue is interesting, as Mason Graham measured in at 296 pounds in Indianapolis after being listed at 320 by Michigan. But is it interesting enough to hurt his draft stock given what he's put on tape through his entire career? I doubt it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 I do not believe this to be an impressive WR class overall, but Tetairoa McMillan is a very intriguing prospect given his size and athleticism. I compare him to Tee Higgins, as he has the ability to be a true No. 1, which the Raiders can certainly use.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Nothing about what Shemar Stewart did at the combine surprised me. He's an athletic freak. Here's the question: Can the Jets tap into the incredible athleticism and turn him into a player whose production matches his ability?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have serious issues at tackle and cash in a lot of chips to move up and address the issue with Armand Membou. Their championship window will be open as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, but with Travis Kelce coming back, this is something of an "all-in" move for the current roster.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Clearly the Cowboys aren't concerned about his size in this mock! I don't know. The Cowboys have been way too quiet this offseason and it feels like they're due to do something big. Trading up to get Ashton Jeanty would qualify, particularly for a sports city that could use something to be happy about.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears have already addressed both starting guard spots through trades, and I'm not convinced they feel they need to make a move at tackle, though they might. However, here I have them addressing a pass rush that was a major problem for them last season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Darius Alexander DL Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th Truth be told, I like Walter Nolen better than Darius Alexander, but I had Nolen here in my last mock, so I'm switching it up a bit! Alexander had a very impressive combine, and I know there are some teams who are extremely high on him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints move down from the top 10, pick up additional assets and then address their pass rush with Jalon Walker. It's a team with a lot of needs, though, so they could go any number of directions.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I have to imagine the Dolphins would be pretty happy if this scenario plays out and Kelvin Banks Jr. falls into their laps. I have questions about his ability as a run-blocker, but a lot of what Banks did with the Longhorns meshes with what he'll be asked to do in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st If Will Johnson had played the entire 2024 season, I'm convinced his stock would be much higher than it is. If I'm the Colts and he's still on the board, I'm picking up the phone very quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd When James Pearce Jr. ran the 40-yard dash in a hoodie because he forgot his workout shirt in his hotel room, I received a text from somebody familiar with Pearce that "neither his performance or forgetting his shirt is a surprise." The Falcons desperately need help in their pass rush, so they take someone extremely qualified to help, and perhaps they can show Pearce how to put reminders in his phone.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd If I were basing my mocks off nothing but my personal draft board, Walter Nolen would be a top-10 pick. I might even have him go on the top five. I'm that high on him. So congratulations to Arizona for this pretend pick. You've hit a home run here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th I certainly understand what it is about Derrick Harmon that teams like, but I'm a bit underwhelmed when I watch the tape. Still, everything I hear from people more connected than I am suggests NFL front offices feel a lot differently, so I'll continue mocking him in the first until I hear otherwise.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th The intel I've heard in recent weeks is that teams who were high on this tackle class coming into the spring have found themselves souring on it overall. That said, it's still an important position, and we'll see players go in the first round. But perhaps we'll see more variance in who is selected than mocks suggest, and Aireontae is a prospect I can see a team falling for.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Jahdae Barron is a good corner, but the knock on him will be his size. He isn't tall, and he doesn't have great length. You don't see many corners with his profile going much earlier than this in the first round lately.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 I think Tyler Warren's draft position could vary wildly. I won't be shocked if he goes in the top 10, but if he doesn't, I can see him falling, too. But falling past 20? Given what I know of Sean Payton, I doubt it.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 As mentioned earlier, Cam Ward is the lone QB in this class I think is worth a first-round pick, but it's not a knock on Shedeur Sanders. I believe he's is the most NFL-ready prospect in the class. What I don't know is how much room for growth is left here?

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Jim Harbaugh will have plenty of familiarity with Kenneth Grant, who is an excellent athlete and productive player at a position of need for the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Packers have talent at WR, but how many truly reliable players do they have at the position? Luther Burden III would be tremendous value for Green Bay here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks did not have a great performance at the combine, and it could work to Minnesota's benefit here. There are some positions where you want an incredible athlete, and there are others where you want smart football players who might only be very good athletes. Safety falls into the latter for me.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st I have a crush on Tyler Booker, and I won't apologize for it. He isn't an athletic freak, but he's an absolute mauler who plays without fear and never takes a play off. A good player and culture guy.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Now that we know Matthew Stafford will be back, the Rams move on to making sure he has the requisite weapons to succeed, and Colston Loveland is the type of tight end Sean McVay could have a lot of fun with.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th As a Chicago Bears fan, I had long hoped Landon Jackson would be somebody they could take early in the second round, but the combine may have crushed those hopes. He's big, long and a tremendous athlete. He was also productive in college. He's everything you look for in an edge prospect and should be a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th OK, so I've had Ohio State's Jack Sawyer here in each of my first two mocks because it seems like a match made in heaven, but Mike Green has a higher ceiling and would be the better value late in the first for a Detroit team that needs a second pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Trading for Deebo Samuel pushes wide receiver down the list of Washington's needs, and while offensive line makes sense here, too, Revel is a great corner prospect who saw his 2024 season cut short due to an ACL injury. But he should be ready for the 2025 season, and Washington needs help in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell was my top linebacker in the class going into the combine, and that ranking was only solidified by his performance in Indianapolis. He would make a lot of sense for the Buffalo defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Panthers got plenty of additional assets by trading with the Chiefs, and will use those picks to build around a young team. One way to help Bryce Young would be surrounding him with weapons, and Emeka Egbuka is the epitome of a winning football player.