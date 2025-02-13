Before NFL teams settle in to make improvements to the roster through the draft, they must first execute plans in free agency. There will be teams that win and lose in the eyes of the general public, but a tangible on-field product will not be available until the fall. Analyzing free agency and understanding the moves each team makes is an important step in formulating draft projections.
What will ultimately happen with Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel? Will the Falcons make Kirk Cousins available despite suggesting they would not? Is there a surprise retirement on the horizon from Travis Kelce or another star player? Will the Vikings allow quarterback Sam Darnold to hit free agency and will that lead to one less team in the market to draft a quarterback?
For instance, let's say Cleveland signs Kirk Cousins to a deal similar to Russell Wilson last year. Cousins has familiarity with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski dating to their time together in Minnesota. Cleveland could still draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall and is likely to draft one at some point.
Tennessee, however, may be in the market for Darnold. If he lands in Nashville, then that may very well remove the Titans from the conversation to draft a quarterback. Instead, it would mean entrusting a 27-year-old veteran and potentially continuing to develop Will Levis.
The swinging-door moments that happen in an NFL offseason are always fascinating. For example, few could have expected Zack Baun, who signed a $3.5 million contract with the Eagles a year ago, to be a key element of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first quarterback drafted. If Tennessee elects to go the quarterback direction, then Ward is probably the guy. There is a world where they do not feel a conviction for one of the quarterbacks in this class and instead take the best prospect available.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Myles Garrett has made his desires for a trade known. Although the Browns are unlikely to deal him, there is still a clear value in adding a player like Abdul Carter. Look no further than the Super Bowl where Philadelphia made Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable all evening. If the Browns do not believe there is a big difference between Shedeur Sanders and the next tier of quarterbacks, then they could wait until late Round 1 or Day 2 to address that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's post important position and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Las Vegas may have to add to the quarterback room later in the draft or through free agency, but forcing the situation is the worst thing that the franchise could do in this spot. Instead, the Raiders draft a tall wide receiver to which that new quarterback can throw.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
D.J. Reed is slated to hit free agency. The Lions placed an emphasis on upgrading the secondary over the past two years because Aaron Glenn wanted to play a physical brand of football. By pairing Sauce Gardner and Will Johnson together, he is bringing that same philosophy to the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker is a specialized pass rusher, but the Panthers would be hard-pressed to find a player more capable of creating pressure at this point. The hope is that Carolina can continue its offensive success while building toward the future.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Shemar Stewart has the positional flexibility to play end or tackle. He has the length that Mickey Loomis has looked for among its defensive linemen in the past. Few have the amount of athletic potential that Stewart possesses.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Before Ben Johnson can worry himself about acquiring the skill talent that he had in Detroit, he must first clone the offensive line. The Lions' protection was the secret to so many of the offensive tricks being possible.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou has risen precipitously upon learning that his arm length more than cleared the NFL's desired thresholds to play offensive tackle. San Francisco does not want to find itself in the position of needing to address both offensive tackles in the same offseason, so the 49ers are aggressive in filling the role. There is depth at defensive tackle in this draft class, so they can still add a body or two at that spot along the way.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
There are more ways to support a young quarterback than giving him a wide receiver, which Indianapolis did last offseason. A tight end is a young quarterback's best friend and having Tyler Warren as an outlet could take some of the pressure off Anthony Richardson working through his progressions.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is not a finished product and that could mean his development must continue in the NFL. Atlanta could look back on this draft in five years and realize it got a steal. Williams has great size and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 16
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Arizona continues adding talent to its defensive line a year after drafting Darius Robinson in the first round. James Pearce Jr. is still a relatively young player who can gain more mass to consistently win with power, but there is no questioning his first-step quickness and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Cincinnati lost D.J. Reader last offseason and B.J. Hill, Sheldon Rankins are free agents this offseason. The Bengals drafted Kris Jenkins last year, but that part of the roster was not a point of pride. They need to add reinforcements this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The possibility of Seattle's wide receiver room being turned over this offseason is very real. There are ways to supplement the pass catchers without directly adding at wide receiver. Colston Loveland would give them a field-stretching tight end who can also help in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Chris Godwin is a free agent this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the organization did not end on the best terms, so there may be a vested interest in proving they can succeed without Coen. Jalen McMillan will be a part of that offense, but Luther Burden III is drafted as a complement to Mike Evans.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
D.J. Jones is a pending free agent. If Denver is unable to retain him, then defensive tackle jumps to the top of the list of needs. Walter Nolen has shown improvement each year and may finally be able to reach his ceiling with the Broncos.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
There has been some scuttlebutt that George Pickens has worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh and could be on the move. If that were to happen, then a predominant slot receiver is not going to help the offense as much as a player like Matthew Golden, who has the potential to stretch the field.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Los Angeles fortifies its protection of Justin Herbert with the selection of Tyler Booker, who is the fourth first-round pick on that offensive line. The Chargers could still use a tight end, but the Chargers are one step closer toward building an offense in Jim Harbaugh's image.
Round 1 - Pick 23
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
It is likely that Green Bay moves on from Jaire Alexander this offseason, which creates a void on the outside and allows the team to lean into its propensity to draft defenders in the first round. Shavon Revel is a tall cornerback with good ball skills coming off a season-ending injury.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Kansas City tried three left tackles before moving All-Pro guard Joe Thuney into that role. As a result, the guard spot became more of a concern and the Chiefs were more unable to run the football. They trade up to fill an offensive need -- as they did a year ago with Xavier Worthy.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Houston becomes more stingy at the point of attack with the insertion of massive interior defender Kenneth Grant. If Danielle Hunter returns with Will Anderson Jr. on the opposite side, then the Texans can afford to sacrifice some pass rush up the middle with more reliability from their run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power 4 competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Baltimore adds another pass rusher to the mix with Marshall's Mike Green. He is part of the plan to eventually replace Kyle Van Noy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
In the event that veteran guard Kevin Zeitler moves on this offseason, Detroit will want to add competition with Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow for those two starting roles. Donovan Jackson has proven that he can step in at tackle in a pinch, so his presence on Detroit's roster is valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Terry McLaurin has delivered big plays for the Commanders, but they could use a more consistent outlet underneath to capitalize on those field-stretching plays. Emeka Egbuka did not set Ohio State receiving records by coincidence, but rather a committed approach to route-running.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Buffalo's cornerback room has been inhibited by a lack of production, as well as injuries. The Bills add a cornerback with great length as they are apt to do.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
After trading down with Kansas City, the Vikings are still able to address of a big position of need. Tyleik Williams is not going to offer much in terms of a pass rush, but he does raise the floor of the run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
Grey Zabel has played offensive tackle, but has the positional flexibility to play guard or center. Philadelphia consistently invests in its offensive and defensive lines, so Zabel gives them much needed depth in a variety of roles.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.