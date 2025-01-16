Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland is not going to force a situation at the quarterback position. Abdul Carter has been a dominant pass-rush presence this season and there should be a lot of one-on-one opportunities across from Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 The expectation is that most teams will prefer Travis Hunter at cornerback, but he has the talent to appear in some wide receiver packages as well. New England needs to supplement the offensive core, so it would not be a surprise if the Patriots favored a full-time player like Tetairoa McMillan.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced. A front with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Graham would be formidable.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Las Vegas will be welcoming a new head coach in the coming weeks. One thing that coach will quickly learn is that there is a shortage of viable outlets in the pass game aside from Brock Bowers. Tetairoa McMillan gives them some height at the position, but does not fix the quarterback issue.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jaycee Horn has been a really good player when healthy and pass rush is a bigger priority. However, Will Johnson has the potential to be the best player to emerge from this draft and Carolina can not reach for a lesser talent just to address a position of greater need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans is working its way through interviews this week to identify the franchise's next head coach. Edge rusher will be a need this offseason unless Chase Young is re-signed. Mykel Williams is still a young, unfinished product, but the upside is tremendous.

Round 1 - Pick 10 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The offensive and defensive lines must be addressed by Chicago this offseason. James Pearce Jr. may not fix the biggest issue on the roster, but he has the potential to be a dynamic pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 9th The interior defensive line has fallen off in recent years and an injury to Javon Hargrave exacerbated those issues. Shemar Stewart will hopefully reinvigorate that unit and give it some life alongside Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Unless Dallas hires Deion Sanders as the head coach and drafts Shedeur Sanders, the Cowboys will be bringing back Dak Prescott next season. When Prescott was at his best, he had a pass-catching running back to take some of the pressure off of him. Ashton Jeanty can serve the same purpose.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 98 REYDS 1158 YDS/REC 11.8 TDS 12 Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis invests in its secondary with the selection of Malaki Starks. The Colts' young cornerbacks have gained some invaluable experience over the past few seasons and they may be asked to shoulder the load again in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense. The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th A year after adding four defensive players among the first 104 picks, Arizona continues stockpiling talent on that side of the ball with the addition of Derrick Harmon, who has been a steady riser throughout the process.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati has spent a lot of money to upgrade the offensive line and then tossed in first-round pick Amarius Mims for good measure. The left guard position remains a problem, so that is corrected at No. 17 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 2nd Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can step into the box or stay back in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III would be a luxury even if Chris Godwin departs given the play of Jalen McMillan. However, if offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns, then the offense is going to be relied upon to get them back to the playoffs next year.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Denver is a team that I expect to be in the mix for Ashton Jeanty, but the Broncos could choose to address the position on Day 2 as well. Colston Loveland upgrades the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 70 REYDS 896 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles has three former first-round picks playing on its offensive line; Donovan Jackson would be the fourth. The offensive line should be among the best in the league with its latest addition.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Benjamin Morrison is regarded as one of the best at his position in this draft class, but he is coming off a major injury. His medical evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine will ultimately determine where teams are comfortable picking him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The injury to left tackle Christian Darrisaw only brought a brighter light to Minnesota's offensive line issues this season. The selection of Jonah Savaiinaea, who played right tackle at Arizona, will hopefully bring some stability to a unit that may or may not be protecting Sam Darnold next season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Houston's facelift of the defensive line continues as Walter Nolen is added to a front that added Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter each of the past two offseasons. DeMeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco situation that annually invested in its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Similar to the conversation with Benjamin Morrison, the integrity of Josh Simmons' knee at his combine medical evaluation will be important. His limited tape, before he got injured, may be the best among all left tackle prospects in this class. He would be taken much earlier if he continued to play at such a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 14th Josh Conerly has shown consistent improvement throughout his collegiate career with the Ducks. His longest steps were taken during the second half of this season at Oregon. The former 5-star recruit or last year's third-round pick, Brandon Coleman, would have to make the change to right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore's type has been powerful pass rushers through the years. Kyle Van Noy has been a good addition, but the Ravens will need a long-term complement to Odafe Oweh. Nic Scourton could be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo fortifies its interior with the selection of Tyleik Williams. Williams is a more impactful run defender at this stage of his career, but that is exactly what the Bills need next to Ed Oliver.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A top prospect who no one expects to be available always seems to find their way down to Philadelphia's placement in the draft order. In this instance, it is Kelvin Banks Jr. The Eagles value offensive line depth and will one day need to replace Lane Johnson. In the meantime, they have arguably the league's best swing tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City's failure to identify a starting left tackle can not be masked by the free agent signing of D.J. Humphries. The Chiefs still do not have a long-term plan at the position and the only way to fix it is to keep swinging.