Wednesday was the final day for prospects to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, so another piece to the puzzle is now known. Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was the last notable name to throw his name into the pool, but there were many other notable underclassmen before him.
Here are some of most notable to make their intentions known:
- Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
- Missouri WR Luther Burden III
- LSU OT Will Campbell
- Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter
- Texas QB Quinn Ewers
- Michigan DT Mason Graham
- Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter Jr.
- Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
- Michigan CB Will Johnson
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland
- Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
- Georgia S Malaki Starks
- George LB Jalon Walker
- Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams
Several of those prospects will have an opportunity to compete at the Reese's Senior Bowl later this month. Last year, the league began allowing underclassmen to compete in that week of practice leading up to a game for the first time in history.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Cleveland is not going to force a situation at the quarterback position. Abdul Carter has been a dominant pass-rush presence this season and there should be a lot of one-on-one opportunities across from Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
The expectation is that most teams will prefer Travis Hunter at cornerback, but he has the talent to appear in some wide receiver packages as well. New England needs to supplement the offensive core, so it would not be a surprise if the Patriots favored a full-time player like Tetairoa McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced. A front with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Graham would be formidable.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Las Vegas will be welcoming a new head coach in the coming weeks. One thing that coach will quickly learn is that there is a shortage of viable outlets in the pass game aside from Brock Bowers. Tetairoa McMillan gives them some height at the position, but does not fix the quarterback issue.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Will Campbell replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Jaycee Horn has been a really good player when healthy and pass rush is a bigger priority. However, Will Johnson has the potential to be the best player to emerge from this draft and Carolina can not reach for a lesser talent just to address a position of greater need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Orleans is working its way through interviews this week to identify the franchise's next head coach. Edge rusher will be a need this offseason unless Chase Young is re-signed. Mykel Williams is still a young, unfinished product, but the upside is tremendous.
Round 1 - Pick 10
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The offensive and defensive lines must be addressed by Chicago this offseason. James Pearce Jr. may not fix the biggest issue on the roster, but he has the potential to be a dynamic pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
The interior defensive line has fallen off in recent years and an injury to Javon Hargrave exacerbated those issues. Shemar Stewart will hopefully reinvigorate that unit and give it some life alongside Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Unless Dallas hires Deion Sanders as the head coach and drafts Shedeur Sanders, the Cowboys will be bringing back Dak Prescott next season. When Prescott was at his best, he had a pass-catching running back to take some of the pressure off of him. Ashton Jeanty can serve the same purpose.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Indianapolis invests in its secondary with the selection of Malaki Starks. The Colts' young cornerbacks have gained some invaluable experience over the past few seasons and they may be asked to shoulder the load again in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense. The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
A year after adding four defensive players among the first 104 picks, Arizona continues stockpiling talent on that side of the ball with the addition of Derrick Harmon, who has been a steady riser throughout the process.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Cincinnati has spent a lot of money to upgrade the offensive line and then tossed in first-round pick Amarius Mims for good measure. The left guard position remains a problem, so that is corrected at No. 17 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can step into the box or stay back in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III would be a luxury even if Chris Godwin departs given the play of Jalen McMillan. However, if offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns, then the offense is going to be relied upon to get them back to the playoffs next year.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Denver is a team that I expect to be in the mix for Ashton Jeanty, but the Broncos could choose to address the position on Day 2 as well. Colston Loveland upgrades the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Los Angeles has three former first-round picks playing on its offensive line; Donovan Jackson would be the fourth. The offensive line should be among the best in the league with its latest addition.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is regarded as one of the best at his position in this draft class, but he is coming off a major injury. His medical evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine will ultimately determine where teams are comfortable picking him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
The injury to left tackle Christian Darrisaw only brought a brighter light to Minnesota's offensive line issues this season. The selection of Jonah Savaiinaea, who played right tackle at Arizona, will hopefully bring some stability to a unit that may or may not be protecting Sam Darnold next season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Houston's facelift of the defensive line continues as Walter Nolen is added to a front that added Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter each of the past two offseasons. DeMeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco situation that annually invested in its defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Similar to the conversation with Benjamin Morrison, the integrity of Josh Simmons' knee at his combine medical evaluation will be important. His limited tape, before he got injured, may be the best among all left tackle prospects in this class. He would be taken much earlier if he continued to play at such a high level.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Josh Conerly has shown consistent improvement throughout his collegiate career with the Ducks. His longest steps were taken during the second half of this season at Oregon. The former 5-star recruit or last year's third-round pick, Brandon Coleman, would have to make the change to right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Baltimore's type has been powerful pass rushers through the years. Kyle Van Noy has been a good addition, but the Ravens will need a long-term complement to Odafe Oweh. Nic Scourton could be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Buffalo fortifies its interior with the selection of Tyleik Williams. Williams is a more impactful run defender at this stage of his career, but that is exactly what the Bills need next to Ed Oliver.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
A top prospect who no one expects to be available always seems to find their way down to Philadelphia's placement in the draft order. In this instance, it is Kelvin Banks Jr. The Eagles value offensive line depth and will one day need to replace Lane Johnson. In the meantime, they have arguably the league's best swing tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Kansas City's failure to identify a starting left tackle can not be masked by the free agent signing of D.J. Humphries. The Chiefs still do not have a long-term plan at the position and the only way to fix it is to keep swinging.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Za'Darius Smith is under contract next season, but that only serves as an opportunity to add and develop a young, cheap pass rusher who can play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who will cash in on a lucrative contract extension in the not-too-distant future.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.