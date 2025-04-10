There are a few general points to make in regards to the 2025 NFL Draft.
First, it is relatively weak at the top in terms of prospects with first-round grades, which translates to All-Pro potential. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado two-way athlete Travis Hunter are considered the top two prospects overall. Beyond those two players, there is a wide range of opinions on others, with the exception of perhaps Miami quarterback Cam Ward, consistently projected in the top 10 overall.
One byproduct of a watered-down talent pool is that the premium to trade up may not be as steep as it has been in years past. Late last month, I totaled the value of each team's collection of draft picks. There are three teams with five picks or fewer and nine teams with double-digit choices. Consider the potential redistribution of draft capital when projecting trade scenarios.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Browns are an analytically driven organization. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would be a great addition but Travis Hunter could conceivably fill two roles for the team. Cleveland has had trouble scoring and needs players with more explosive attributes on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
In an ideal world, New England would be able to trade back a bit and still get the left tackle of the future. There is not going to be a rush to climb the draft order with Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board, however.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The addition of Mason Graham would give them a higher pass-rush upside and more depth at a critical position. A year ago, new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that used a top-50 pick on defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Jets give new QB Justin Fields a weapon in the passing game by adding the Michigan star to team with Garrett Wilson after the departure of Davante Adams.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Terron Armstead recently announced his retirement. Miami may be comfortable entrusting the starting job to last year's second-round pick Patrick Paul but the tape did not reveal any reason to feel that way. If they want to go that route, then Armand Membou could probably play guard, if necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury. Brandin Cooks was signed this offseason, but McMillan answers some of the long-term concerns at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Chicago signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency but he could slide inside on passing downs and allow Mike Green and Montez Sweat to hunt off the corners. Beyond Carter, Green is probably the cleanest of the edge rusher prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Charvarius Ward departed in free agency. San Francisco has done a great job finding secondary talent on Day 3 but identifying and drafting a cornerback in the first round gives the 49ers a more stable option.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Jalon Walker is not going to be a fit for every franchise but an inventive play caller will be able to get the most out of his pass-rushing capabilities. Carolina simply needs players capable of impacting the opposing quarterback and raising the ceiling of the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Indianapolis' interior defensive line is getting older and the unit has been hampered by injuries, suspensions over the past few years. Walter Nolen gives the Colts a penetrating 3-technique to be a foundational piece of the defense alongside Laiatu Latu.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jim Harbaugh probably would have preferred his Michigan man tight end, but Colston Loveland is long gone by this point. The Chargers secure a versatile tight end for Justin Herbert and the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Former first-round pick Myles Murphy has yet to have his breakout in Cincinnati and Trey Hendrickson's future with the organization is murky. The Bengals may need another pass rusher opposite Myles Murphy, but they certainly would in the event Hendrickson departs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Mike Macdonald gets a versatile safety who he can use similar to how he used Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. Nick Emmanwori is still a bit unrefined but there may not be a better athlete in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker, so the hope is that Lavonte David can download what he has learned into the rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton has been the popular selection in this situation but the possibility of Denver waiting to address the position needs to be entertained. Sean Payton consistently invested in the offensive line in New Orleans. Kelvin Banks played left tackle but could play multiple positions.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Shedeur Sanders does not carry a first-round grade for me but he is a top-20 prospect at a premier position. Pittsburgh addresses a need while also getting good value in return. He will presumably be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Atlanta is able to move back, pick up additional draft capital and still address a position of need with an intriguing talent. The Falcons have just five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft right now, so they are a prime candidate to trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Green Bay continues its trend of using first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Derrick Harmon allows the Packers to maintain depth along the defensive line following T.J. Slaton's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
There are always a few players who last longer than expected and go on to have great professional careers. Malaki Starks is a strong candidate for that outcome this year because teams will overthink his mediocre athletic testing while ignoring that his play speed is elite.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Houston has made wholesale changes to its offensive line over the past month. The Texans signed well-traveled veterans but they are replacement level. Grey Zabel gives them positional flexibility and immediately upgrades the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Baltimore brings in Kenneth Grant to pair with Nnamdi Madubuike to upgrade the run defense. He will allow those linebackers to stay clean on late developing pressure.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Detroit has been associated with edge rushers often in the first round but offensive tackle is hardly ever mentioned. Taylor Decker will turn 32 in August and the Lions would save nearly $12 million toward the salary cap next offseason. The opportunity for Josh Conerly to sit and learn behind Decker for a year is appealing.
Round 1 - Pick 29
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Most projections have Omarion Hampton off the board long before this stage of the first round. While that is likely, there is the possibility that he is available later than expected. Hampton gives Washington a three-down back that will take some of the pressure off Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Buffalo loves big, long cornerbacks and Shavon Revel checks that box. The franchise will almost certainly use its first-round pick to address the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The buzz has been that last year's second-round selection Kingsley Suamataia will get first crack at earning the starting guard spot but Suamataia does not have to be the only option. Tyler Booker's film is technically sound but there are concerns about his athletic ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Dallas Goedert has been the topic of trade discussions. The situation is similar to when Philadelphia had Zach Ertz and drafted Goedert in the second round. Mason Taylor, the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor, is brought in as the heir apparent at tight end.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.