Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 The Browns are an analytically driven organization. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would be a great addition but Travis Hunter could conceivably fill two roles for the team. Cleveland has had trouble scoring and needs players with more explosive attributes on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st In an ideal world, New England would be able to trade back a bit and still get the left tackle of the future. There is not going to be a rush to climb the draft order with Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board, however.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The addition of Mason Graham would give them a higher pass-rush upside and more depth at a critical position. A year ago, new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that used a top-50 pick on defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Jets give new QB Justin Fields a weapon in the passing game by adding the Michigan star to team with Garrett Wilson after the departure of Davante Adams.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Terron Armstead recently announced his retirement. Miami may be comfortable entrusting the starting job to last year's second-round pick Patrick Paul but the tape did not reveal any reason to feel that way. If they want to go that route, then Armand Membou could probably play guard, if necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury. Brandin Cooks was signed this offseason, but McMillan answers some of the long-term concerns at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency but he could slide inside on passing downs and allow Mike Green and Montez Sweat to hunt off the corners. Beyond Carter, Green is probably the cleanest of the edge rusher prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Charvarius Ward departed in free agency. San Francisco has done a great job finding secondary talent on Day 3 but identifying and drafting a cornerback in the first round gives the 49ers a more stable option.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jalon Walker is not going to be a fit for every franchise but an inventive play caller will be able to get the most out of his pass-rushing capabilities. Carolina simply needs players capable of impacting the opposing quarterback and raising the ceiling of the unit.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis' interior defensive line is getting older and the unit has been hampered by injuries, suspensions over the past few years. Walter Nolen gives the Colts a penetrating 3-technique to be a foundational piece of the defense alongside Laiatu Latu.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Jim Harbaugh probably would have preferred his Michigan man tight end, but Colston Loveland is long gone by this point. The Chargers secure a versatile tight end for Justin Herbert and the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Former first-round pick Myles Murphy has yet to have his breakout in Cincinnati and Trey Hendrickson's future with the organization is murky. The Bengals may need another pass rusher opposite Myles Murphy, but they certainly would in the event Hendrickson departs.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Macdonald gets a versatile safety who he can use similar to how he used Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. Nick Emmanwori is still a bit unrefined but there may not be a better athlete in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker, so the hope is that Lavonte David can download what he has learned into the rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton has been the popular selection in this situation but the possibility of Denver waiting to address the position needs to be entertained. Sean Payton consistently invested in the offensive line in New Orleans. Kelvin Banks played left tackle but could play multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Shedeur Sanders does not carry a first-round grade for me but he is a top-20 prospect at a premier position. Pittsburgh addresses a need while also getting good value in return. He will presumably be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 22 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Atlanta is able to move back, pick up additional draft capital and still address a position of need with an intriguing talent. The Falcons have just five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft right now, so they are a prime candidate to trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay continues its trend of using first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Derrick Harmon allows the Packers to maintain depth along the defensive line following T.J. Slaton's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st There are always a few players who last longer than expected and go on to have great professional careers. Malaki Starks is a strong candidate for that outcome this year because teams will overthink his mediocre athletic testing while ignoring that his play speed is elite.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston has made wholesale changes to its offensive line over the past month. The Texans signed well-traveled veterans but they are replacement level. Grey Zabel gives them positional flexibility and immediately upgrades the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore brings in Kenneth Grant to pair with Nnamdi Madubuike to upgrade the run defense. He will allow those linebackers to stay clean on late developing pressure.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Detroit has been associated with edge rushers often in the first round but offensive tackle is hardly ever mentioned. Taylor Decker will turn 32 in August and the Lions would save nearly $12 million toward the salary cap next offseason. The opportunity for Josh Conerly to sit and learn behind Decker for a year is appealing.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Most projections have Omarion Hampton off the board long before this stage of the first round. While that is likely, there is the possibility that he is available later than expected. Hampton gives Washington a three-down back that will take some of the pressure off Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo loves big, long cornerbacks and Shavon Revel checks that box. The franchise will almost certainly use its first-round pick to address the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The buzz has been that last year's second-round selection Kingsley Suamataia will get first crack at earning the starting guard spot but Suamataia does not have to be the only option. Tyler Booker's film is technically sound but there are concerns about his athletic ceiling.