From a team-building perspective, it actually makes perfect sense for the Browns to trade Myles Garrett. 

They'd have to do some nifty accounting work to even make it happen as Garrett would represent an enormous dead cap hit if traded, but at close to 30 years old, on the verge of wanting a justifiable top-of-market extension, the clearly rebuilding Browns should maximize the value they can get for the perennial All-Pro and trade him this offseason. 

That seismic move is baked into this mock draft. 

Garrett wants to go a serious contender. Of course he does. He should want to. I have an idea -- how about the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders? Young, dynamic quarterback. Defensive-minded coach. Team with loads of cap space to accommodate Garrett's financial desires. Clear need on the edge. It's perfect. 

Here are the trade parameters: 

Commanders get: Myles Garrett, Cleveland's 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 165)

Browns get: Washington's 2025 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), its second-round pick (No. 61), and a conditional 2026 third-round pick than can become a second-round pick based on likely-to-be-earned performance escalators.  

And after the trade, Cleveland gets creative with how it adds a young and reasonably talented quarterback to the roster. 

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans new GM Mike Borgonzi goes with an elite talent at a premium position in Carter, who looked a lot like Micah Parsons on the edge in his final year at Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
The Browns pass on the perceived "top" quarterbacks in this class and land on Hunter, a do-everything, legit two-way player with freaky traits.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
The Giants HAVE to go quarterback here, and Ward would be a fine get for New York at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell is the prudent selection here for the Patriots who must protect Drake Maye significantly better than they did during his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
No trade needed this time. Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and Co. land their quarterback of the future in Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Another playmaking talent for whoever is playing quarterback for the Jets in 2025 and beyond. McMillan is a lot like Drake London on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
TDS
8
With Graham and Derrick Brown back next season, the Panthers could go from having one of the most porous defensive interiors to a ferocious tandem at that position in a flash.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Saints passed on Brock Bowers a year ago and now get another freakish specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
The Bears get a true running mate for Montez Sweat along their defensive line with the similarly long and athletic Pearce from Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The 49ers get their offensive tackle of the future in the pass-pro specialist with athleticism in a compact frame.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
How about another shifty YAC type at receiver to pair for Year 3 of Anthony Richardson?
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
12th
It'll be a big jump in competition for Green, coming from Marshall, yet he has the size, length, burst, and bend to win on sheer athleticism alone to begin his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
7th
I could see the coaches in Arizona loving the legitimate versatility of Walker, who can find the ball-carrier on early downs and rush from the edge in obvious passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
Booker is an NFL-ready guard who'd help the Seahawks reestablish toughness on the inside of their blocking unit, which lacked in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
With Umanmielen and Yaya Diaby, the Buccaneers would boast two young but powerful outside rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Imagine Emmanwori and Derwin James in the same secondary. They're two oversized but uber-athletic safety talents.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Packers need and want size and strength on the interior of their defensive line. They'd get both in spades with the impossibly large Walker who can win up the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Before his injury, Revel felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Addressing the interior of the offensive line is priority No. 1 for the Texans, and Jackson has the size, length, and athleticism to sneak into Round 1 at the guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
After a Cooper Kupp trade, the Rams will have a glaring need opposite Puka Nacua in the receiver room. Enter the NFL-ready wideout from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens go with an extremely high-upside left tackle who was trending toward the top half of the first round before his injury in 2024. He can immediately stand in for impending free agent Ronnie Stanley.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
There's rawness to Stewart's game. He also might be the most physicality gifted defensive end in the entire class. Ideal complement to Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit.
  Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
The Browns go a unique route to land their quarterback, and being the No. 29 overall pick won't cost this cash-strapped club nearly as much as if he was the No. 2 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills go with a proven inside and outside rusher with a thick frame, plus athleticism, and quality hand work to bolster the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This is a Georgia defensive lineman available for the Eagles in the first round. Howie Roseman adds another Bulldog to the front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Omarr Norman-Lott DL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
A wide but athletic, nuanced pass rusher who holds his own against the run. Ideal to play next to Chris Jones in Kansas City.