From a team-building perspective, it actually makes perfect sense for the Browns to trade Myles Garrett.

They'd have to do some nifty accounting work to even make it happen as Garrett would represent an enormous dead cap hit if traded, but at close to 30 years old, on the verge of wanting a justifiable top-of-market extension, the clearly rebuilding Browns should maximize the value they can get for the perennial All-Pro and trade him this offseason.

That seismic move is baked into this mock draft.

Garrett wants to go a serious contender. Of course he does. He should want to. I have an idea -- how about the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders? Young, dynamic quarterback. Defensive-minded coach. Team with loads of cap space to accommodate Garrett's financial desires. Clear need on the edge. It's perfect.

Here are the trade parameters:

Commanders get: Myles Garrett, Cleveland's 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 165)

Browns get: Washington's 2025 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), its second-round pick (No. 61), and a conditional 2026 third-round pick than can become a second-round pick based on likely-to-be-earned performance escalators.

And after the trade, Cleveland gets creative with how it adds a young and reasonably talented quarterback to the roster.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.