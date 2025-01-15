Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward's high-end tools, mixed with his continued improvement, make him easily the most intriguing quarterback prospect in the class. The Titans have a lot of work to do surrounding him with talent, but Ward is no stranger to having to create on his own.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett is too scary a proposition for the Browns to pass up. It was a slow start, but by the end of Carter's first season as an edge-rusher for the Nittany Lions, he was unblockable. Carter racked up 44 pressures over his final nine games, including eight in their playoff loss to Notre Dame, according to PFF

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 The Giants could use both a wide receiver and a corner, so why not take the most uniquely qualified prospect in NFL history to play both. Travis Hunter's tape comes with a constant asterisk that he hasn't come off the field the entire game, and it's scary to think how he'll perform with some rest.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Beggers can't be choosers, and the Patriots left tackle need is enough to lean Will Campbell with this pick. He was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, although some see him kicking inside to guard at the next level. Campbell is accomplished enough on the blindside that I'm keeping him there until proven otherwise.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Trent Baalke won't like Mason Graham's arm length, but he may not be in charge of the Jaguars draft board this year. The Michigan defensive tackle has very few weaknesses to his game, as he'd be a three-down starter on the Jags interior.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 I don't have a top of the draft grade on Shedeur Sanders, and some NFL teams may ultimately agree. The Raiders are unlikely to have the kind of options that the Browns and Giants will via trade/free agency, meaning they'll set their sights towards the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st With a relatively thin offensive line class, expect them to fly off the board quickly. The Jets have lived through so many sloppy offensive lines the past decade, although they're finally on the precipice of having a respectable unit. Kelvin Banks Jr. would round out what's already a solid young unit.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is the kind of big, reliable target that the Panthers offense has been missing. His massive 6-foot-5 frame and easy ball skills make him open even when he's not. With one of the highest drop rates in the NFL this season, the Panthers receiving corps is desperate for an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Mykel Williams is the kind of high-ceiling project the Saints can afford to take a chance on in their current state. New Orleans will be firmly in rebuilding mode next year and is the likely frontrunner for the Arch Manning sweepstakes in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 With tons of cap space, expect the Bears to address the offensive line elephant in the room in free agency. Once that box is ticked, Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect complement to Caleb Williams' athleticism in the backfield. He's a three-down back with elite tackle-breaking ability.

Round 1 - Pick 11 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers defensive line took a massive step backwards from their Super Bowl form this season. James Pearce Jr. immediately brings some necessary juice that they've been missing. He should light up the NFL Scouting Combine and plays the run well for an undersized defender.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 14th Josh Conerly has shot up boards over the course of this season. The junior has always had NFL-caliber athletic tools, but now they're getting put into action. That's the combination everyone is looking for in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks is one of the safest picks in this draft class, with a swiss-army skillset that plays out wide, in the slot, deep or in the box. With Jevon Holland set to hit free agency, Starks could be his seamless replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson's turf toe injury drops him outside the top 10, but make no mistake: he's still a top-10 talent. He's precisely what the Colts were missing all last season at corner: a reliable press cover man on the outside. He may not have played much slot at Michigan, but his skillset should easily translate there if need be.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is one of the best athletes in this defensive tackle class despite tipping the scales over 330 pounds. He's only scratching the surface of what he could become on tape. The Falcons need all the help they can get along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Derrick Harmon is one of the biggest breakout prospects this year after transferring from Michigan State to Oregon. He's a versatile interior defender who lived in backfields all of last fall. That's precisely what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Bengals aren't going to find a Tee Higgins replacement at pick No. 17 in this year's class. That being said, Colston Loveland has a very good shot at becoming Joe Burrow's version of Travis Kelce. He's got natural feel for the position and route-running ability that all the greats possess.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 13th Armand Membou had a lights-out season at right tackle for the Tigers. So much so that he declared early as a true junior. His frame projects very well to guard at the next level, however, and that's where the Seahawks are desperate for help. He's a plug-and-play starter that could turn around their offensive line woes.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 2nd Finding an off-ball linebacker who can rush the passer the way Campbell did this past fall would be huge for Todd Bowles defense. The 20-year old Jihaad Campbell had a monster breakout campaign that saw him rack up 11.5 tackles for loss and 106 total tackles. He's the kind of hybrid player whom everyone is looking for nowadays.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III didn't put up the stats of a first-rounder this past fall, but the tape still showed the most dynamic wideout in the draft class. He breaks tackles at an elite clip. That's a great skill to have in a Sean Payton-coached offense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 75 REYDS 947 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka is the perfect complement to George Pickens. He's the kind of underneath and intermediate route-runner you can count on to move the chains. He may not be near the big-play threat Pickens is, but that's not what the Steelers are missing.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren feels like a Jim Harbaugh player. He's tough as nails over the middle of the football field and a true inline tight end. His ability to make contested plays at the catch point is something the Chargers receiving corps desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 6th Jahdae Barron is as well-rounded a corner as you'll see in this class. He's physical at the catch point with hefty experience in both the slot and out wide. He also fills a pretty drastic need for the Packers at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Landon Jackson has really flashed this season not only at his left guard position where he spent two and a half years, but also the past few games after being forced to kick out to left tackle. He's shut down talented edge-rushers from Oregon and Texas the past two weeks and been a big key to the Buckeyes playoff run.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Water Nolen is an explosive interior weapon who would take the Texans defensive line to another level. Everyone knows what Houston's edge duo is capable of, but the defense has been susceptible up the middle. That wouldn't be the case with the former five-star recruit in the fold.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th The Rams love their athletes along the defensive line, and few are going to have profiles as impressive as Jalon Walker. He can affect the passer from on or off the line of scrimmage and be another piece to the Rams' increasingly terrifying blitz packages.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mike Green DL Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 16th The FBS leader in sacks is no product of his lower competition level. He's a real-deal prospect. His combination of bend and burst is tailor-made to beat NFL tackles. The Commanders need as much help along the edge as they can get as they were never quite able to replace both Montez Sweat and Chase Young

Round 1 - Pick 28 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 9th Shemar Stewart had a breakout campaign for the Aggies with his rare physical skillset being on full display. The nearly 290-pounder gets off the line of scrimmage like an undersized edge making him a handful for opposing tackles. His inside-outside versatility is perfect for the Ravens defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Nic Scourton had a little bit of a disappointing junior season after transferring from Purdue. He was one of the hottest players in the portal after registering double-digit sacks as a sophomore. He followed that up with only five this past fall, but that talent hasn't just gone away.

Round 1 - Pick 30 David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 110th POSITION RNK 15th Howie Roseman is going to continue adding to his defensive line and chances are he'll love David Walker's tape. That's because Walker's game is darn near identical to Eagles legend Brandon Graham. He's a squatty body that can collapse pockets with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jared Ivey DE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jared Ivey is the kind of jumbo defensive end whom Steve Spagnuolo loves. He can easily reduce down in obvious passing situations and rush against guards and centers. Ivey had a massive breakout campaign after consistently flashing high-end ability his first four seasons.