Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Right now, I'm between Carter and Travis Hunter as being the two best players in the draft, and I'd rather have either of them than one of the quarterbacks. Of course, that's rarely how the NFL Draft works, but while the Titans need an upgrade at QB, they shouldn't pass on Carter. I had fellow Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson as my top edge in last year's class, and I think Carter is a better prospect than Robinson (who had 6.0 sacks as a rookie). In general, pass rushers out of Penn State are a solid choice.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 He's polarizing, but is he polarizing because of who he is as a player, or his profile off the field as a college player, as well as the coach he played for? For my money, Hunter is an incredible talent who will be successful on either side of the ball. I genuinely feel he'd be one of the top corners in the league from Day 1 in the NFL, but others feel he'd have a greater impact at receiver. How does Cleveland feel in this situation? I don't care; just get him in the building and improve your football team.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Ward is not the "safest" bet among the QB options in this class, but he does have the highest ceiling. He's the guy who has consistently shown the ability to create explosive plays in college, both with his arm and his legs. He also has a tendency to try to do too much, which you get away with in college easier than you will in the NFL. As for the fit here, Brian Daboll got the Giants job because of the work he did with Josh Allen. While I'm not making a comparison to Allen as far as prospects, a lot of Ward's faults are similar to the ones Daboll had to iron out of Allen's game.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Full disclosure, after the 2024 NFL Draft I placed a bet that Campbell would be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft at odds of 60-to-1. I'm not going to win that bet (unless the Titans really like me), but it goes to show how high I am on Campbell as a player. There may be some size concerns, and the combine will be huge, but this is a player who stepped into the left tackle position as a freshman in the SEC and held his own from the very start. I've never heard a negative word about him from anybody, and his play speaks for itself.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Another player I've been high on for years. Typically, when you're drafting an interior DL this high in the draft, you're hoping for Aaron Donald. I doubt you'll get that from Graham, but you will get a disruptive presence capable of wrecking shop. Graham is extremely athletic, strong and has a motor that goes forever.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Ignore the name and look simply at the player. What you have is a guy who would be considered a first-round QB but likely not a No. 1 pick. Sanders doesn't have top-end physical traits, but he has many other traits that are imperative for playing the position. He doesn't have a rocket arm, but he's accurate. He's also fearless. He'll stand in the pocket as long as he must to get the throw off, take the big hit, and then get up and do it again. This gets him in trouble with sacks a little too often, and the hope is you can find the right balance. Sanders might not be the next Patrick Mahomes, but he could easily be an above-average starting QB in the NFL, and a lot of teams could use an above-average starter at QB!

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd I told you about my Will Campbell bet. Well, my other bet was on Mykel Williams. I won't win that one, either, as Williams didn't have a great season at Georgia in 2024, but he wasn't fully healthy, either. To me, Williams is a fascinating player who can play and excel at multiple spots on a defensive line. He's the kind of player I can see new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn falling for.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Johnson missed most of the 2024 season with an injury, but he made his presence felt in a short amount of time. Johnson had two pick-sixes for the Wolverines in six games, which means the only Wolverine to catch more touchdowns than Johnson did last season was tight end Colston Loveland. Johnson has the ability to be a lockdown corner at the NFL level, and depending on how things go at the combine, I won't be shocked if he begins climbing higher than this in mocks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the league this spring. Well, if you miss out on Higgins in free agency, maybe you'll get the chance to draft him! That's who Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan reminds me of, though I've also seen comps to Drake London, which make sense, too. Either way, he's a big-bodied receiver who can win a jump-ball scenario but is also athletic enough to make you miss in the open field.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears have their quarterback after drafting Caleb Williams and their head coach in Ben Johnson. Now they need an offensive line, or both will fail. Banks is a much stronger pass-protector than a run-blocker, but he wasn't really asked to maul much in the Texas offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Based on what I've seen to this point, Nolen is the most slept-on prospect in the draft. He is a large, disruptive force in the middle of your defensive line and strikes me as the kind of player Robert Saleh loves at that spot. There are plenty of really good edge guys in this class, but I don't think the interior has that same depth. I bet Nolen's stock rises as we approach the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Membou has a lot of the physical traits teams love at the tackle position, and he's an impressive athlete for a player his size. I don't think he steps in as a rookie and excels, but there's the potential for a franchise left tackle and perennial Pro Bowler in there.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Starks has tremendous instincts for the ball at the safety position, and since he played at Georgia, you know he was well-coached. You also know he's versatile enough to handle different assignments, as the Dawgs weren't afraid to put Starks in different spots during his time in Athens.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 It feels like everybody in the world is mocking Warren to the Colts, so I suppose I'll throw my hat in the ring. Warren is a unique weapon who was used in every conceivable fashion in the Penn State offense. If Anthony Richardson is going to work out with the Colts, he needs as much help as possible, and Warren is the kind of safety valve who will come in handy. And if Richardson doesn't work out, well, it'll still be nice to have Warren.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Ah, the eternal question of traits vs. production. Stewart did not have great numbers in college. He had only 4.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in three seasons, but the stats don't always tell the whole story. He's young and has all the athleticism and physical traits you look for in a pass-rusher. He was also disruptive as hell at A&M, but had trouble finishing. Somebody will fall in love with him.

Round 1 - Pick 16 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd There aren't many other edge prospects in this class with Pearce's first step or his ability to change direction without losing momentum. What will keep him from going too high is his overall size and questions about his ability to hold up against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 6th Morrison played in only six games this season and wasn't around for Notre Dame's playoff run, and I think it's caused people to forget how freaking good he is! If Morrison stayed healthy all year, I don't think there's any question that he's a first-round pick. He's an exceptional corner in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Maybe it won't be Simmons, but I'll be shocked if the Seahawks don't address their offensive line in the first round. As for Simmons, the ACL injury will impact his draft stock, but when healthy this season, he was one of the best left tackles in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th The Bucs could use some new blood in their pass rush, and Mike Green is flying up boards right now following his performance at the Senior Bowl. He reminds me of Tennessee's James Pearce in that he's extremely quick and athletic, but he probably isn't an every-down player right now.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 I was tempted to send Egbuka to Pittsburgh because he reminds me a lot of Hines Ward. Am impressive route runner who has no qualms about mixing it up as a run-blocker when called upon (though not as good as Ward was). He spent his entire college career in the shadow of another top wide receiver (Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Smith), but that says a lot more about Ohio State's receiver room than Egbuka.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Steelers need help at WR, and Burden immediately improves the situation. He's best suited working out of the slot, and there are kinks to work out when it comes to route-running, but he's electric with the ball in his hands. He reminds me a lot of current Bears wideout D.J. Moore.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Maybe the Chargers look to add to their OL here or do something "fun" by taking Ashton Jeanty. With questions about Khalil Mack's future, as well as the health of Joey Bosa, addressing the pass rush probably isn't a bad option, either. Scourton strikes me as the kind of edge presence Jim Harbaugh appreciates. He gets after the quarterback while also serving as a positive, setting the edge against the run.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Barron doesn't have great size, but it doesn't impact the way he plays. He looks like a 195-pound player who thinks he's 215 pounds when throwing himself into a tackle. He's a playmaker in the secondary who has the ability to line up in different spots and shows strong instincts for knowing where the ball will be and when it'll get there.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 We saw running backs have a huge impact for a lot of the best teams in the NFL this year, but will that change how teams look at them in the draft? As a player, Jeanty is a top-five prospect in the class, but that's not how RBs are looked at when chosen. Aaron Jones isn't getting younger, and Jeanty gives the Vikings yet another incredible weapon on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Much like Seattle, I don't know if Booker will be the guy here, but I'm confident the guy will be an offensive lineman. Houston's unit was a mess last season, and Booker would be a good way to go about shoring up the interior of that line. He's big, long, strong and plays with a mean streak.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th I have no idea what direction the Rams are going this offseason, but they can probably use help up front either way. I'm higher on Conerly than many others seem to be, but saying that, I'm not sure he's a first-round talent in other years. It's the lack of depth at OT in this class that could lead to players like Conerly sneaking into the back end of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Grant's excellence on the interior was often overshadowed by Mason Graham, but he has a quick first step and can really move in ways that sometimes cause you to reconsider the laws of physics. Consistency is the concern, as Grant would sometimes disappear for a series before re-emerging as a monster later.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th The Lions will look to address the pass rush in the draft, and Jack Sawyer seems like he was grown in a lab to play for Dan Campbell. He's big, strong, smart and goes full speed on every snap. There isn't a kneecap he won't bite off when given the chance.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th We know who the quarterback will be here for a long time; now the job is surrounding him with what he needs. Perhaps that's an offensive lineman, or perhaps it's another weapon in the passing game. Terry McLaurin is criminally underrated across the league, but the Commanders could use upgrades behind him. Golden's stock skyrocketed during Texas' playoff run as Isaiah Bond dealt with injuries. A lot of the things Golden was asked to do in Texas' offense translate to what the Commanders do in theirs.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th The primary knock I've heard on Walker is people aren't sure what he is. It's a combination of his size, as well as the fact he had a limited role at Georgia due to the overwhelming number of players they had at his position. What can't be denied is his explosiveness, strength and fluidity. He has the ability to take games over.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Ole Miss went and plucked two defensive linemen out of the transfer portal last year, and I have both of them in the first round of my first mock. Umanmielen is another player I'm a touch higher on than the consensus. He has a quick first step, great athleticism and is versatile. A real Vic Fangio special here.