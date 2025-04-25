shedeur-sanders.jpg
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds. As per usual, there is a plethora of prospects who were often mocked in the first round during the pre-draft process still available after the opening round of this draft -- Shedeur Sanders chief among them.

Where in the heck does Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina, Will Johnson from Michigan, and Missouri's Luther Burden III land? Let's get to the picks!

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft trackerAlso check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 33
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Browns continue to load up with extra draft capital by trading back again. The Panthers get a running mate for Jaycee Horn.
  From New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 34
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
And inside-outside rusher to add more pocket-pushing depth in Houston.
Round 2 - Pick 35
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
The Titans have plenty of room to add talent to the receiver spot on their roster, and Burden is a super-fun YAC specialist for Cam Ward.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2 - Pick 36
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Browns pick one of the younger and most explosive prospects in the class in Emmanwori.
Round 2 - Pick 37
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Super-cozy landing spot for Sanders, with Tom Brady's team, learning behind Geno Smith for a season or two in Las Vegas.
Round 2 - Pick 38
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mike Vrabel wants more pass-rushing threats on his defense. He gets that with Green, a bendy, explosive rusher from Marshall.
Round 2 - Pick 39
player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson RB
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
3rd
RUYDS
1016
YDS/ATT
7.1
REYDS
284
TDS
11
Ben Johnson gets his explosive back to deploy in the screen game often. More help for Caleb Williams.
Round 2 - Pick 40
player headshot
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Saints still have a litany of needs and must add more youthful cornerbacks to this roster. Amos is rock-solid.
Round 2 - Pick 41
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bears get a high-floor outside pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat.
Round 2 - Pick 42
player headshot
Tre Harris WR
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
8th
REC
60
REYDS
1030
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
7
How about a speedy outside receiver to alleviate some attention from Garrett Wilson in New York?
Round 2- Pick 43
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Revel would've probably gone in the first round had he not tore his ACL in September. He's a long and explosive playmaker at boundary corner.
Round 2 - Pick 44
player headshot
Kevin Winston Jr. S
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cowboys get a sizable yet electric mover at safety who can generate turnovers and thump as a tackler.
Round 2 - Pick 45
player headshot
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves him some freaky athletic specimens, and Jackson was a big-time tester in Indianapolis.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 46
player headshot
Carson Schwesinger LB
UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams stay local with a linebacker who'll clearly upgrade their position group that's in need of a talent infusion.
Round 2 - Pick 47
player headshot
Azareye'h Thomas CB
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
With Max Melton and Thomas, the Cardinals would have two young, explosive outside cornerbacks who can lock down in man.
Round 2 - Pick 48
player headshot
Tate Ratledge IOL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
7th
More trench reinforcement for the Dolphins, this time on the offensive side with the tall but athletic blocker from Georgia.
Round 2 - Pick 49
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
5th
If the hip injury is cleared, Morrison can be the steal of the second round for the Bengals because of his man-coverage chops.
Round 2 - Pick 50
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2844
RUYDS
726
INTS
11
TDS
36
Milroe can learn under Sam Darnold while simultaneously serving as a contingency plan if things go south for the veteran.
Round 2 - Pick 51
player headshot
Jaylin Noel WR
Iowa State • Sr • 5'10" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
13th
REC
80
REYDS
1194
YDS/REC
14.9
TDS
8
The Broncos get another speedy separator for Bo Nix in the nimble Noel.
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 52
player headshot
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
55
REYDS
546
YDS/REC
9.9
TDS
2
More aggression for new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, picking one of the youngest prospects in the class with major route-running upside.
Round 2 - Pick 53
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
8th
Tuimoloau is the type of three-down defensive end the Buccaneers typically gravitate toward.
Round 2 - Pick 54
player headshot
Demetrius Knight Jr. LB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
4th
Yes, Knight is one of the oldest prospects in the class, but he has an NFL-ready game, and the Packers are ready to win now.
Round 2 - Pick 55
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
13th
Umanmielen is a battle-tested SEC rusher who'll boost the Chargers ability to create pressure.
Round 2 - Pick 56
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Bills add to the defensive line, which was needed, with a sleek upfield rusher from the SEC.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 2 - Pick 57
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Browns are planning for the future with the selection of Ersery, one of the higher floor offensive tackles in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 58
player headshot
Jonah Savaiinaea IOL
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
We know the Texans still want to fortify the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud.
Round 2 - Pick 59
player headshot
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
12th
The Ravens could use more outside pass rush, and Swinson had a tremendous 2024 at LSU. He comes with plus traits, too.
Round 2 - Pick 60
player headshot
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions select a grinder who knows how to win ugly and can play guard or tackle in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 61
player headshot
Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
14th
The Commanders are in need of more outside pass-rushing help, and GM Adam Peters could see some Frankie Luvu in Oladejo.
Round 2 - Pick 62
player headshot
Alfred Collins DL
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
11th
Defensive tackle double-dip for the Bills in Round 2. They add the mammoth Collins who moves well for his size and is a plus run defender.
  Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 63
player headshot
Darius Alexander DL
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bengals address the clear-cut need at defensive tackle by trading up with the Chiefs to land the uber-versatile Alexander.
Round 2 - Pick 64
player headshot
Darien Porter CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Porter is too naturally gifted for the Eagles to pass on him here.

Round 3

No. 65: New York Giants - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
No. 66: Kansas City Chiefs - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
No. 67: Cleveland Browns - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
No. 68: Las Vegas Raiders - Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue
No. 69: New England Patriots - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
No. 70: Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Jaguars) - Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
No. 71: Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Saints) - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
No. 72: Chicago Bears: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
No. 73: New York Jets - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
No. 74: Carolina Panthers - Jared WIlson, OC, Georgia
No. 75: San Francisco 49ers - Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
No. 76: Dallas Cowboys - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
No. 77: New England Patriots - Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
No. 78: Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
No. 79: Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
No. 80: Indianapolis Colts - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
No. 81: Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with Bengals) - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
No. 82: Seattle Seahawks - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
No. 83: Pittsburgh Steelers - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
No. 84: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
No. 85: New Orleans Saints (via mock trade with Broncos) - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
No. 86: Los Angeles Chargers - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
No. 87: Green Bay Packers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kentucky
No. 88: Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Jaguars) - Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
No. 89: Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
No. 90: Los Angeles Rams - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
No. 91: Baltimore Ravens - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
No. 92: Seattle Seahawks - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
No. 93: New Orleans Saints - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
No. 94: Cleveland Browns - Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
No. 95: Kansas City Chiefs - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
No. 96: Philadelphia Eagles - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
No. 97. Minnesota Vikings - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
No. 98: Miami Dolphins - Jordan Hancock, S, Ohio State
No. 99: Houston Texans - CJ West, DT, Indiana
No. 100: San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech
No. 101: Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
No. 102: Detroit Lions - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State