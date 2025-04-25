Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 2 - Pick 33 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Browns continue to load up with extra draft capital by trading back again. The Panthers get a running mate for Jaycee Horn.

From From New York Giants Round 2 - Pick 34 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th And inside-outside rusher to add more pocket-pushing depth in Houston.

Round 2 - Pick 35 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Titans have plenty of room to add talent to the receiver spot on their roster, and Burden is a super-fun YAC specialist for Cam Ward.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 2 - Pick 36 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns pick one of the younger and most explosive prospects in the class in Emmanwori.

Round 2 - Pick 37 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Super-cozy landing spot for Sanders, with Tom Brady's team, learning behind Geno Smith for a season or two in Las Vegas.

Round 2 - Pick 38 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Vrabel wants more pass-rushing threats on his defense. He gets that with Green, a bendy, explosive rusher from Marshall.

Round 2 - Pick 39 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 3rd RUYDS 1016 YDS/ATT 7.1 REYDS 284 TDS 11 Ben Johnson gets his explosive back to deploy in the screen game often. More help for Caleb Williams.

Round 2 - Pick 40 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints still have a litany of needs and must add more youthful cornerbacks to this roster. Amos is rock-solid.

Round 2 - Pick 41 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th The Bears get a high-floor outside pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat.

Round 2 - Pick 42 Tre Harris WR Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 8th REC 60 REYDS 1030 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 7 How about a speedy outside receiver to alleviate some attention from Garrett Wilson in New York?

Round 2- Pick 43 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Revel would've probably gone in the first round had he not tore his ACL in September. He's a long and explosive playmaker at boundary corner.

Round 2 - Pick 44 Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys get a sizable yet electric mover at safety who can generate turnovers and thump as a tackler.

Round 2 - Pick 45 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 264 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves him some freaky athletic specimens, and Jackson was a big-time tester in Indianapolis.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 2 - Pick 46 Carson Schwesinger LB UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams stay local with a linebacker who'll clearly upgrade their position group that's in need of a talent infusion.

Round 2 - Pick 47 Azareye'h Thomas CB Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th With Max Melton and Thomas, the Cardinals would have two young, explosive outside cornerbacks who can lock down in man.

Round 2 - Pick 48 Tate Ratledge IOL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 7th More trench reinforcement for the Dolphins, this time on the offensive side with the tall but athletic blocker from Georgia.

Round 2 - Pick 49 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th If the hip injury is cleared, Morrison can be the steal of the second round for the Bengals because of his man-coverage chops.

Round 2 - Pick 50 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2844 RUYDS 726 INTS 11 TDS 36 Milroe can learn under Sam Darnold while simultaneously serving as a contingency plan if things go south for the veteran.

Round 2 - Pick 51 Jaylin Noel WR Iowa State • Sr • 5'10" / 194 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 13th REC 80 REYDS 1194 YDS/REC 14.9 TDS 8 The Broncos get another speedy separator for Bo Nix in the nimble Noel.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 2 - Pick 52 Mason Taylor TE LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 4th REC 55 REYDS 546 YDS/REC 9.9 TDS 2 More aggression for new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, picking one of the youngest prospects in the class with major route-running upside.

Round 2 - Pick 53 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Tuimoloau is the type of three-down defensive end the Buccaneers typically gravitate toward.

Round 2 - Pick 54 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 4th Yes, Knight is one of the oldest prospects in the class, but he has an NFL-ready game, and the Packers are ready to win now.

Round 2 - Pick 55 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 13th Umanmielen is a battle-tested SEC rusher who'll boost the Chargers ability to create pressure.

Round 2 - Pick 56 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The Bills add to the defensive line, which was needed, with a sleek upfield rusher from the SEC.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 2 - Pick 57 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th The Browns are planning for the future with the selection of Ersery, one of the higher floor offensive tackles in the class.

Round 2 - Pick 58 Jonah Savaiinaea IOL Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 4th We know the Texans still want to fortify the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud.

Round 2 - Pick 59 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 12th The Ravens could use more outside pass rush, and Swinson had a tremendous 2024 at LSU. He comes with plus traits, too.

Round 2 - Pick 60 Wyatt Milum OT West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th The Lions select a grinder who knows how to win ugly and can play guard or tackle in the NFL.

Round 2 - Pick 61 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 14th The Commanders are in need of more outside pass-rushing help, and GM Adam Peters could see some Frankie Luvu in Oladejo.

Round 2 - Pick 62 Alfred Collins DL Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 11th Defensive tackle double-dip for the Bills in Round 2. They add the mammoth Collins who moves well for his size and is a plus run defender.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 2 - Pick 63 Darius Alexander DL Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th The Bengals address the clear-cut need at defensive tackle by trading up with the Chiefs to land the uber-versatile Alexander.