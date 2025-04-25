The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds. As per usual, there is a plethora of prospects who were often mocked in the first round during the pre-draft process still available after the opening round of this draft -- Shedeur Sanders chief among them.
Where in the heck does Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina, Will Johnson from Michigan, and Missouri's Luther Burden III land? Let's get to the picks!
The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 33
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Browns continue to load up with extra draft capital by trading back again. The Panthers get a running mate for Jaycee Horn.
From New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 34
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
And inside-outside rusher to add more pocket-pushing depth in Houston.
Round 2 - Pick 35
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Titans have plenty of room to add talent to the receiver spot on their roster, and Burden is a super-fun YAC specialist for Cam Ward.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2 - Pick 36
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Browns pick one of the younger and most explosive prospects in the class in Emmanwori.
Round 2 - Pick 37
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Super-cozy landing spot for Sanders, with Tom Brady's team, learning behind Geno Smith for a season or two in Las Vegas.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Mike Vrabel wants more pass-rushing threats on his defense. He gets that with Green, a bendy, explosive rusher from Marshall.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Ben Johnson gets his explosive back to deploy in the screen game often. More help for Caleb Williams.
Round 2 - Pick 40
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Saints still have a litany of needs and must add more youthful cornerbacks to this roster. Amos is rock-solid.
Round 2 - Pick 41
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Bears get a high-floor outside pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat.
Round 2 - Pick 42
Tre Harris WR
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
How about a speedy outside receiver to alleviate some attention from Garrett Wilson in New York?
Round 2- Pick 43
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Revel would've probably gone in the first round had he not tore his ACL in September. He's a long and explosive playmaker at boundary corner.
Round 2 - Pick 44
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Cowboys get a sizable yet electric mover at safety who can generate turnovers and thump as a tackler.
Round 2 - Pick 45
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 264 lbs
Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves him some freaky athletic specimens, and Jackson was a big-time tester in Indianapolis.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 46
UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
The Rams stay local with a linebacker who'll clearly upgrade their position group that's in need of a talent infusion.
Round 2 - Pick 47
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
With Max Melton and Thomas, the Cardinals would have two young, explosive outside cornerbacks who can lock down in man.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Tate Ratledge IOL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
More trench reinforcement for the Dolphins, this time on the offensive side with the tall but athletic blocker from Georgia.
Round 2 - Pick 49
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
If the hip injury is cleared, Morrison can be the steal of the second round for the Bengals because of his man-coverage chops.
Round 2 - Pick 50
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Milroe can learn under Sam Darnold while simultaneously serving as a contingency plan if things go south for the veteran.
Round 2 - Pick 51
Jaylin Noel WR
Iowa State • Sr • 5'10" / 194 lbs
The Broncos get another speedy separator for Bo Nix in the nimble Noel.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 52
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
More aggression for new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, picking one of the youngest prospects in the class with major route-running upside.
Round 2 - Pick 53
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Tuimoloau is the type of three-down defensive end the Buccaneers typically gravitate toward.
Round 2 - Pick 54
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Yes, Knight is one of the oldest prospects in the class, but he has an NFL-ready game, and the Packers are ready to win now.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Umanmielen is a battle-tested SEC rusher who'll boost the Chargers ability to create pressure.
Round 2 - Pick 56
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs
The Bills add to the defensive line, which was needed, with a sleek upfield rusher from the SEC.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 2 - Pick 57
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Browns are planning for the future with the selection of Ersery, one of the higher floor offensive tackles in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Jonah Savaiinaea IOL
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 324 lbs
We know the Texans still want to fortify the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Ravens could use more outside pass rush, and Swinson had a tremendous 2024 at LSU. He comes with plus traits, too.
Round 2 - Pick 60
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Lions select a grinder who knows how to win ugly and can play guard or tackle in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 61
Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Commanders are in need of more outside pass-rushing help, and GM Adam Peters could see some Frankie Luvu in Oladejo.
Round 2 - Pick 62
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs
Defensive tackle double-dip for the Bills in Round 2. They add the mammoth Collins who moves well for his size and is a plus run defender.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 63
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bengals address the clear-cut need at defensive tackle by trading up with the Chiefs to land the uber-versatile Alexander.
Round 2 - Pick 64
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Porter is too naturally gifted for the Eagles to pass on him here.
Round 3
No. 65: New York Giants - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
No. 66: Kansas City Chiefs - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
No. 67: Cleveland Browns - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
No. 68: Las Vegas Raiders - Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue
No. 69: New England Patriots - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
No. 70: Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Jaguars) - Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
No. 71: Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Saints) - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
No. 72: Chicago Bears: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
No. 73: New York Jets - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
No. 74: Carolina Panthers - Jared WIlson, OC, Georgia
No. 75: San Francisco 49ers - Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
No. 76: Dallas Cowboys - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
No. 77: New England Patriots - Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
No. 78: Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
No. 79: Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
No. 80: Indianapolis Colts - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
No. 81: Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with Bengals) - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
No. 82: Seattle Seahawks - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
No. 83: Pittsburgh Steelers - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
No. 84: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
No. 85: New Orleans Saints (via mock trade with Broncos) - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
No. 86: Los Angeles Chargers - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
No. 87: Green Bay Packers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kentucky
No. 88: Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Jaguars) - Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
No. 89: Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
No. 90: Los Angeles Rams - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
No. 91: Baltimore Ravens - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
No. 92: Seattle Seahawks - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
No. 93: New Orleans Saints - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
No. 94: Cleveland Browns - Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
No. 95: Kansas City Chiefs - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
No. 96: Philadelphia Eagles - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
No. 97. Minnesota Vikings - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
No. 98: Miami Dolphins - Jordan Hancock, S, Ohio State
No. 99: Houston Texans - CJ West, DT, Indiana
No. 100: San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech
No. 101: Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
No. 102: Detroit Lions - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State