We're through three rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft and, somehow, Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. Some predicated a fall into Round 2. I don't think anyone in the draft industry saw this coming for the former Colorado quarterback.
Anyway, the marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 150 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board.
Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.
The 2025 NFL Draft concludes Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Green Bay.
Round 4 - Pick 103
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hancock is a do-everything defensive back to give more stability to the secondary in Tennessee.
Round 4 - Pick 104
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Swinson is a dynamic outside rusher with a diverse set of pass-rush moves who was wildly productive in 2024 in the SEC.
Round 4 - Pick 105
Jackson Slater IOL
Sacramento State • Sr • 6'3" / 311 lbs
Doesn't hurt to build the trenches, particularly when you're a Giants team that has struggled blocking defensive fronts for years now. Slater is a nimble and powerful small-school interior lineman.
Round 4 - Pick 106
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Patriots get a rugged, three-down defensive end to bolster the pass-rushing group.
Round 4 - Pick 107
Marcus Mbow OT
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Mbow is too unique of a blocking specimen for the Jaguars to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 108
Stanford • Soph • 6'2" / 206 lbs
More weaponry for Geno Smith. Ayomanor is a big, outside receiver with plus long speed.
Round 4 - Pick 109
Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'9" / 206 lbs
There's the explosive running back weapon for Ben Johnson. Tuten ran in the low 4.3s at the combine and has serious escapability in tight quarters.
Round 4 - Pick 110
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Fun YAC weapon for Justin Fields with low 4.40 speed.
Round 4 - Pick 111
Tyler Baron EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
The Eagles have to replenish in the trenches, and Baron is a thick rusher with refined hand work.
Round 4 - Pick 112
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Sr • 5'11" / 186 lbs
Burke didn't have the cleanest film in 2024 yet is very experienced and has the size to play outside or inside.
Round 4 - Pick 113
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Gadsden would be a developmental heir apparent to George Kittle in San Francisco.
Round 4 - Pick 114
Zah Frazier CB
UTSA • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs
Frazier doesn't have loads of experience yet demonstrated sub 4.40 speed at the combine and was a magnet to the football at UTSA in 2024.
Round 4 - Pick 115
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Paul is legitimately undersized for the position yet rocks in coverage and rarely misses a tackle.
Round 4 - Pick 116
Jaydon Blue RB
Texas • Jr • 5'9" / 196 lbs
Mike McDaniel can no longer resist. He adds another speedy runner to the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 117
Miles Frazier IOL
LSU • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Frazier will help the Colts recoup the sturdiness and tenacity of their offensive front.
Round 4 - Pick 118
Tory Horton WR
Colorado State • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs
Horton tested well and was a big-time producer in multiple seasons at Colorado State. Fine value and depth at receiver at this stage of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 119
Cobee Bryant CB
Kansas • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Bryant is a feisty, spindly outside cornerback who'll make plays on the football with good regularity.
Round 4 - Pick 120
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 231 lbs
Multiple seasons of quality productivity from Carter and impressive athletic traits lead to this selection by Tennessee.
Round 4 - Pick 121
Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Williams is a mountain of a man with starter upside at offensive tackle. Good depth for the Buccaneers up front.
Round 4 - Pick 122
Rylie Mills DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 295 lbs
Mills has Zach Allen-type ability when healthy. More defensive front fortification for Carolina.
Round 4 - Pick 122
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The incredibly long wait is over for Sanders. He lands in Pittsburgh with plenty of hoopla yet isn't in a pressure-packed scenario to start immediately.
Round 4 - Pick 124
Que Robinson EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Robinson is a niche, pass-rushing specialist who would be picked at proper value here.
Round 4 - Pick 125
Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
The Chargers get a savvy zone cornerback to add depth to the secondary on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 126
Ty Robinson DL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'5" / 288 lbs
Robinson looks the part of a sturdy interior rusher who could ultimately thrive next to Mason Graham in Cleveland.
Round 4 - Pick 127
Myles Hinton OT
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 323 lbs
Hinton has excellent size and athleticism to eventually round into form as a steady left tackle in Los Angeles.
Round 4 - Pick 128
Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 196 lbs
The ubiquitous defensive back, who's mostly deployed at safety, is a fine get here for Washington.
Round 4 - Pick 129
Florida State • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Farmer is the thick and athletic defensive tackle the Ravens love picking in the middle of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 130
Jalen Travis OT
Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 339 lbs
The Eagles have a thing for oversized, athletic blockers and that's precisely what Travis is.
Round 4 - Pick 131
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Another receiver with vertical juice in New Orleans. Imagine that. This addresses a need.
Round 4 - Pick 132
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Thornton is a 6-foot-5 burner with low 4.3 speed. He'll be a dangerous niche weapon with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Round 4 - Pick 133
Tez Johnson WR
Oregon • Sr • 5'10" / 154 lbs
To the offensive side for the Chiefs, this time, a skill-position player who can be a high-volume chain mover for Patrick Mahomes.
Round 4 - Pick 134
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
A rangy, good-sized linebacker to start his career as the primary backup to Dre Greenlaw in Denver.
Round 4 - Pick 135
Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 258 lbs
Powell-Ryland has a diverse set of pass-rush moves and multiple years of quality production in the ACC on his resume.
Round 4 - Pick 136
Tommi Hill CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'1" / 213 lbs
Hill has the length and athleticism to project to an outside role opposite Nate Wiggins in Baltimore.
Round 4 - Pick 138
Logan Brown OT
Kansas • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Brown links up with his former teammate, Dominick Puni, in San Francisco.