We're through three rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft and, somehow, Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. Some predicated a fall into Round 2. I don't think anyone in the draft industry saw this coming for the former Colorado quarterback. 

Anyway, the marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 150 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board. 

Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 103
player headshot
Jordan Hancock CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
123rd
POSITION RNK
15th
Hancock is a do-everything defensive back to give more stability to the secondary in Tennessee.
Round 4 - Pick 104
player headshot
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
12th
Swinson is a dynamic outside rusher with a diverse set of pass-rush moves who was wildly productive in 2024 in the SEC.
Round 4 - Pick 105
player headshot
Jackson Slater IOL
Sacramento State • Sr • 6'3" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
202nd
POSITION RNK
12th
Doesn't hurt to build the trenches, particularly when you're a Giants team that has struggled blocking defensive fronts for years now. Slater is a nimble and powerful small-school interior lineman.
Round 4 - Pick 106
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Patriots get a rugged, three-down defensive end to bolster the pass-rushing group.
Round 4 - Pick 107
player headshot
Marcus Mbow OT
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
12th
Mbow is too unique of a blocking specimen for the Jaguars to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 108
player headshot
Elic Ayomanor WR
Stanford • Soph • 6'2" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
11th
REC
63
REYDS
831
YDS/REC
13.2
TDS
6
More weaponry for Geno Smith. Ayomanor is a big, outside receiver with plus long speed.
Round 4 - Pick 109
player headshot
Bhayshul Tuten RB
Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'9" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
5th
RUYDS
1159
YDS/ATT
6.3
REYDS
81
TDS
17
There's the explosive running back weapon for Ben Johnson. Tuten ran in the low 4.3s at the combine and has serious escapability in tight quarters.
Round 4 - Pick 110
player headshot
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
55
REYDS
834
YDS/REC
15.2
TDS
6
Fun YAC weapon for Justin Fields with low 4.40 speed.
Round 4 - Pick 111
player headshot
Tyler Baron EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
18th
The Eagles have to replenish in the trenches, and Baron is a thick rusher with refined hand work.
Round 4 - Pick 112
player headshot
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Sr • 5'11" / 186 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
13th
Burke didn't have the cleanest film in 2024 yet is very experienced and has the size to play outside or inside.
Round 4 - Pick 113
player headshot
Oronde Gadsden II TE
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
178th
POSITION RNK
9th
REC
73
REYDS
934
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Gadsden would be a developmental heir apparent to George Kittle in San Francisco.
Round 4 - Pick 114
player headshot
Zah Frazier CB
UTSA • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
12th
Frazier doesn't have loads of experience yet demonstrated sub 4.40 speed at the combine and was a magnet to the football at UTSA in 2024.
Round 4 - Pick 115
player headshot
Chris Paul Jr. LB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
6th
Paul is legitimately undersized for the position yet rocks in coverage and rarely misses a tackle.
Round 4 - Pick 116
player headshot
Jaydon Blue RB
Texas • Jr • 5'9" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
224th
POSITION RNK
25th
RUYDS
730
YDS/ATT
5.4
REYDS
368
TDS
14
Mike McDaniel can no longer resist. He adds another speedy runner to the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 117
player headshot
Miles Frazier IOL
LSU • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
6th
Frazier will help the Colts recoup the sturdiness and tenacity of their offensive front.
Round 4 - Pick 118
player headshot
Tory Horton WR
Colorado State • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
14th
REC
26
REYDS
353
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
2
Horton tested well and was a big-time producer in multiple seasons at Colorado State. Fine value and depth at receiver at this stage of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 119
player headshot
Cobee Bryant CB
Kansas • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
168th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Bryant is a feisty, spindly outside cornerback who'll make plays on the football with good regularity.
Round 4 - Pick 120
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
152nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Multiple seasons of quality productivity from Carter and impressive athletic traits lead to this selection by Tennessee.
Round 4 - Pick 121
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
11th
Williams is a mountain of a man with starter upside at offensive tackle. Good depth for the Buccaneers up front.
Round 4 - Pick 122
player headshot
Rylie Mills DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
201st
POSITION RNK
26th
Mills has Zach Allen-type ability when healthy. More defensive front fortification for Carolina.
Round 4 - Pick 122
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
The incredibly long wait is over for Sanders. He lands in Pittsburgh with plenty of hoopla yet isn't in a pressure-packed scenario to start immediately.
Round 4 - Pick 124
player headshot
Que Robinson EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
19th
Robinson is a niche, pass-rushing specialist who would be picked at proper value here.
Round 4 - Pick 125
player headshot
Dorian Strong CB
Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
169th
POSITION RNK
24th
REC
41
REYDS
617
YDS/REC
15
TDS
2
The Chargers get a savvy zone cornerback to add depth to the secondary on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 126
player headshot
Ty Robinson DL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'5" / 288 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
135th
POSITION RNK
19th
Robinson looks the part of a sturdy interior rusher who could ultimately thrive next to Mason Graham in Cleveland.
Round 4 - Pick 127
player headshot
Myles Hinton OT
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
300th
POSITION RNK
29th
Hinton has excellent size and athleticism to eventually round into form as a steady left tackle in Los Angeles.
Round 4 - Pick 128
player headshot
Malachi Moore CB
Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
198th
POSITION RNK
30th
The ubiquitous defensive back, who's mostly deployed at safety, is a fine get here for Washington.
Round 4 - Pick 129
player headshot
Joshua Farmer DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
14th
Farmer is the thick and athletic defensive tackle the Ravens love picking in the middle of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 130
player headshot
Jalen Travis OT
Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
14th
The Eagles have a thing for oversized, athletic blockers and that's precisely what Travis is.
Round 4 - Pick 131
player headshot
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
34
REYDS
540
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
6
Another receiver with vertical juice in New Orleans. Imagine that. This addresses a need.
Round 4 - Pick 132
player headshot
Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
177th
POSITION RNK
22nd
REC
26
REYDS
661
YDS/REC
25.4
TDS
6
Thornton is a 6-foot-5 burner with low 4.3 speed. He'll be a dangerous niche weapon with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Round 4 - Pick 133
player headshot
Tez Johnson WR
Oregon • Sr • 5'10" / 154 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
16th
REC
83
REYDS
898
YDS/REC
10.8
TDS
11
To the offensive side for the Chiefs, this time, a skill-position player who can be a high-volume chain mover for Patrick Mahomes.
Round 4 - Pick 134
player headshot
Smael Mondon Jr. LB
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
A rangy, good-sized linebacker to start his career as the primary backup to Dre Greenlaw in Denver.
Round 4 - Pick 135
player headshot
Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE
Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
159th
POSITION RNK
24th
Powell-Ryland has a diverse set of pass-rush moves and multiple years of quality production in the ACC on his resume.
Round 4 - Pick 136
player headshot
Tommi Hill CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'1" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
193rd
POSITION RNK
29th
Hill has the length and athleticism to project to an outside role opposite Nate Wiggins in Baltimore.
Round 4 - Pick 137
player headshot
CJ West DL
Indiana • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
More beef on the interior in Mike Macdonald's defense with the highly energetic West.
Round 4 - Pick 138
player headshot
Logan Brown OT
Kansas • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Brown links up with his former teammate, Dominick Puni, in San Francisco.