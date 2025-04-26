Round 4 - Pick 103 Jordan Hancock CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 123rd POSITION RNK 15th Hancock is a do-everything defensive back to give more stability to the secondary in Tennessee.

Round 4 - Pick 104 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 12th Swinson is a dynamic outside rusher with a diverse set of pass-rush moves who was wildly productive in 2024 in the SEC.

Round 4 - Pick 105 Jackson Slater IOL Sacramento State • Sr • 6'3" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 202nd POSITION RNK 12th Doesn't hurt to build the trenches, particularly when you're a Giants team that has struggled blocking defensive fronts for years now. Slater is a nimble and powerful small-school interior lineman.

Round 4 - Pick 106 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 10th The Patriots get a rugged, three-down defensive end to bolster the pass-rushing group.

Round 4 - Pick 107 Marcus Mbow OT Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 12th Mbow is too unique of a blocking specimen for the Jaguars to pass on him here.

Round 4 - Pick 108 Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford • Soph • 6'2" / 206 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 11th REC 63 REYDS 831 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 6 More weaponry for Geno Smith. Ayomanor is a big, outside receiver with plus long speed.

Round 4 - Pick 109 Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 5th RUYDS 1159 YDS/ATT 6.3 REYDS 81 TDS 17 There's the explosive running back weapon for Ben Johnson. Tuten ran in the low 4.3s at the combine and has serious escapability in tight quarters.

Round 4 - Pick 110 Jalen Royals WR Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 7th REC 55 REYDS 834 YDS/REC 15.2 TDS 6 Fun YAC weapon for Justin Fields with low 4.40 speed.

Round 4 - Pick 111 Tyler Baron EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 18th The Eagles have to replenish in the trenches, and Baron is a thick rusher with refined hand work.

Round 4 - Pick 112 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Sr • 5'11" / 186 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 116th POSITION RNK 13th Burke didn't have the cleanest film in 2024 yet is very experienced and has the size to play outside or inside.

Round 4 - Pick 113 Oronde Gadsden II TE Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 178th POSITION RNK 9th REC 73 REYDS 934 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Gadsden would be a developmental heir apparent to George Kittle in San Francisco.

Round 4 - Pick 114 Zah Frazier CB UTSA • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 12th Frazier doesn't have loads of experience yet demonstrated sub 4.40 speed at the combine and was a magnet to the football at UTSA in 2024.

Round 4 - Pick 115 Chris Paul Jr. LB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'1" / 222 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 6th Paul is legitimately undersized for the position yet rocks in coverage and rarely misses a tackle.

Round 4 - Pick 116 Jaydon Blue RB Texas • Jr • 5'9" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 224th POSITION RNK 25th RUYDS 730 YDS/ATT 5.4 REYDS 368 TDS 14 Mike McDaniel can no longer resist. He adds another speedy runner to the backfield.

Round 4 - Pick 117 Miles Frazier IOL LSU • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 6th Frazier will help the Colts recoup the sturdiness and tenacity of their offensive front.

Round 4 - Pick 118 Tory Horton WR Colorado State • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 102nd POSITION RNK 14th REC 26 REYDS 353 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 2 Horton tested well and was a big-time producer in multiple seasons at Colorado State. Fine value and depth at receiver at this stage of the draft.

Round 4 - Pick 119 Cobee Bryant CB Kansas • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 168th POSITION RNK 23rd Bryant is a feisty, spindly outside cornerback who'll make plays on the football with good regularity.

Round 4 - Pick 120 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 231 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 9th Multiple seasons of quality productivity from Carter and impressive athletic traits lead to this selection by Tennessee.

Round 4 - Pick 121 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 11th Williams is a mountain of a man with starter upside at offensive tackle. Good depth for the Buccaneers up front.

Round 4 - Pick 122 Rylie Mills DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 295 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 26th Mills has Zach Allen-type ability when healthy. More defensive front fortification for Carolina.

Round 4 - Pick 122 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The incredibly long wait is over for Sanders. He lands in Pittsburgh with plenty of hoopla yet isn't in a pressure-packed scenario to start immediately.

Round 4 - Pick 124 Que Robinson EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 19th Robinson is a niche, pass-rushing specialist who would be picked at proper value here.

Round 4 - Pick 125 Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 169th POSITION RNK 24th REC 41 REYDS 617 YDS/REC 15 TDS 2 The Chargers get a savvy zone cornerback to add depth to the secondary on the outside.

Round 4 - Pick 126 Ty Robinson DL Nebraska • Sr • 6'5" / 288 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 135th POSITION RNK 19th Robinson looks the part of a sturdy interior rusher who could ultimately thrive next to Mason Graham in Cleveland.

Round 4 - Pick 127 Myles Hinton OT Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 300th POSITION RNK 29th Hinton has excellent size and athleticism to eventually round into form as a steady left tackle in Los Angeles.

Round 4 - Pick 128 Malachi Moore CB Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 196 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 198th POSITION RNK 30th The ubiquitous defensive back, who's mostly deployed at safety, is a fine get here for Washington.

Round 4 - Pick 129 Joshua Farmer DL Florida State • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 14th Farmer is the thick and athletic defensive tackle the Ravens love picking in the middle of the draft.

Round 4 - Pick 130 Jalen Travis OT Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 339 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 14th The Eagles have a thing for oversized, athletic blockers and that's precisely what Travis is.

Round 4 - Pick 131 Isaiah Bond WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 6th REC 34 REYDS 540 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 6 Another receiver with vertical juice in New Orleans. Imagine that. This addresses a need.

Round 4 - Pick 132 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 177th POSITION RNK 22nd REC 26 REYDS 661 YDS/REC 25.4 TDS 6 Thornton is a 6-foot-5 burner with low 4.3 speed. He'll be a dangerous niche weapon with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Round 4 - Pick 133 Tez Johnson WR Oregon • Sr • 5'10" / 154 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 16th REC 83 REYDS 898 YDS/REC 10.8 TDS 11 To the offensive side for the Chiefs, this time, a skill-position player who can be a high-volume chain mover for Patrick Mahomes.

Round 4 - Pick 134 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A rangy, good-sized linebacker to start his career as the primary backup to Dre Greenlaw in Denver.

Round 4 - Pick 135 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 258 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 159th POSITION RNK 24th Powell-Ryland has a diverse set of pass-rush moves and multiple years of quality production in the ACC on his resume.

Round 4 - Pick 136 Tommi Hill CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'1" / 213 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 193rd POSITION RNK 29th Hill has the length and athleticism to project to an outside role opposite Nate Wiggins in Baltimore.

Round 4 - Pick 137 CJ West DL Indiana • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 10th More beef on the interior in Mike Macdonald's defense with the highly energetic West.