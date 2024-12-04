Round 1 - Pick 1 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1152 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 15 Jacksonville would love to shop this pick to either the Giants or Raiders, who are locks to draft a quarterback right behind them. Hunter is the safest bet for any team. Regardless of which position he plays, Hunter is a high-ceiling player with Pro Football Hall of Fame potential. He possesses unmatched stamina and football IQ, with the ability to change the game any time he touches the ball. He'd also inject much-needed energy into a Jaguars franchise that has been extremely disappointing and struggles to fill the stands.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3926 RUYDS -16 INTS 8 TDS 39 Las Vegas would love to keep tanking to secure the No. 1 overall pick for its choice of quarterbacks. Sanders has the tools to be a top quarterback and can layer the ball into all three levels of the field. A big-time prospect, he has steadily improved every season. The Sanders family's ties to the Raiders make this pick intriguing, with the possibility of Deion Sanders coaching his son if owner Mark Davis opts for a bold move.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4123 RUYDS 196 INTS 7 TDS 40 New York has moved on from Daniel Jones and needs a quarterback to rebuild. While this draft class is considered weak, Ward is a strong option. A dual-threat quarterback who remains cool under pressure, Ward has 56 career starts and has improved his ball security this season with better talent around him. His experience and playmaking ability make him a good fit for the Giants, and he seems poised to handle New York's intense media market.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots need help in many areas, and Carter provides value at a premium position, especially after the team traded Matthew Judon to Atlanta earlier this season. Carter's film showcases his massive potential as he adjusts to playing on the edge. He has the speed to bend the corner and the ability to beat tackles inside. With more reps, Carter's talent as a full-time pass rusher will continue to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Williams allows the Panthers to start rebuilding in the trenches, where they need help on both sides of the ball. He offers high upside at a premium position and has limited wear and tear. Williams is a twitchy player with length and the ability to bend the corner, making him a disruptive force.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st While quarterback is a consideration, Mason Graham is an excellent option. Paired with Quinnen Williams, Graham would form a dominant interior duo. A powerful and disruptive presence, Graham excels in both phases of the game. His relentless motor and ability to control the line of scrimmage make him a valuable pick.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee might want to draft a quarterback, but it's too early to reach for Jalen Milroe or Carson Beck. Johnson, assuming his recent injury is precautionary, is a safe pick and Day 1 starter. With length and elite skills on an island, Johnson has been a ball hawk at Michigan and is familiar with NFL schemes.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns' top need is offensive tackle, as Jedrick Wills Jr.'s return is uncertain. Banks has excelled over the last three seasons and could transition to guard if needed. A technically sound player with exceptional athleticism, Banks is a Day 1 starter with a high ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Burden is a powerful and explosive player but has been underutilized at Missouri. He'd bring value to Cincinnati, especially as the team prepares for life after Tee Higgins. Burden's skill set allows him to contribute immediately and grow into a key playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Cameron Jordan's legendary career is winding down, and the Saints need fresh talent. Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer with speed, power, and excellent quickness. His dominant performance against Texas highlighted his potential. With time, Walker will become a matchup nightmare.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Starks' versatility allows him to excel in the box and in coverage. While safety is not typically a high-value position in the draft, Starks' ball-hawking skills and pro-style experience make him a future All-Pro. He could also contribute as a nickel defender.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Grant is a massive, athletic nose guard who disrupts both the run and pass games. At over 340 pounds, he's an unusual combination of size and agility. Grant's ability to dominate the point of attack addresses a significant need for the Dolphins' interior line.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2288 YDS/ATT 7.3 REYDS 102 TDS 29 The Cowboys' running back rotation has been underwhelming, and Jeanty provides an immediate upgrade. With elite contact balance and the speed to break big plays, Jeanty is a difference-maker who has been the most productive back in college football this season.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers' talented roster has been plagued by injuries, and Nolen bolsters their defensive interior. With exceptional power and pass-rushing ability, Nolen is disruptive when healthy, though his late-season drop-offs are a concern.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Amos addresses a need at cornerback for the Colts. A long, rangy player with ample experience, Amos excels at contested catches and has the speed and quickness to match routes. He is a likely riser in a weak cornerback class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 At 6-foot-5, McMillan dominates in contested situations and makes difficult catches look routine. While he lacks elite speed, his strong hands and fluid movement make him a valuable addition to the Buccaneers' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Rams need a left tackle, and Campbell is a natural fit. With excellent footwork and quickness, Campbell has been a reliable blindside protector in the SEC. While he has some technical issues to address, he's a safe pick with high upside.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals need to improve their pass rush, and Scourton provides a high-ceiling option. His ability to kick inside on passing downs adds versatility, though he needs to expand his repertoire of pass-rush moves.

Round 1 - Pick 19 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Pearce brings speed and power off the edge, giving the Falcons a much-needed playmaker. While his size makes him a tweener, his twitch and quickness provide significant upside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Emery Jones Jr. OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 6th The Seahawks need help on the offensive line, and Jones addresses a glaring need at right tackle. A physical blocker with tools to develop, Jones could also transition to guard if necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 6th Campbell has impressed as a four-down linebacker who can rush the passer and cover ground with speed. His youth and versatility make him a valuable addition to the Commanders' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Booker, a powerful guard, addresses a pressing need for the Texans. While tackles are typically valued higher, Booker's leadership and road-grading ability make him an immediate starter and difference-maker.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver needs an upgrade at defensive tackle, and Williams fits the bill. With exceptional quickness and technique, Williams is disruptive against both the run and pass, excelling in stunts and movement.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 3rd Emmanwori's combination of size, speed, and coverage ability pairs well with Kyle Hamilton. A versatile, physical player, Emmanwori addresses a significant need in Baltimore's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Harmon has been a force for the Ducks, excelling in stunts and pressuring quarterbacks. With his quickness and burst, Harmon strengthens the Chargers' interior defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker adds size and power to the Steelers' defensive line. Though not as dominant this season as expected, his potential and athleticism make him an excellent fit to succeed Cam Heyward.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 60 REYDS 743 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 9 Egbuka has consistently delivered for the Buckeyes, serving as one of their top targets in the passing game and a versatile weapon in the run game. He's a silky-smooth route runner with exceptional hands, situational awareness, and the ability to turn any touch into a big play.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury midway through the 2024 season. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. This isn't a deep cornerback class for high-end prospects, but Morrison fits a massive need for the surprise Vikings. He's a proven and productive player who should make an immediate impact.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jared Ivey DE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ivey might be the best power rusher you've never heard of. He wins with multiple moves and is a seasoned pass rusher with elite hand swipes, long arms, and counters. Ivey will be a riser in the draft process with his length and pass-rushing ability. The Eagles, in need of size on the edge, would benefit greatly from his skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Revel likely would have been drafted much earlier if not for tearing his ACL in late September. Assuming he underwent surgery in early October, he should be ready by training camp. Revel is a long, rangy corner with an excellent nose for the ball. His high upside makes him a steal at this spot, and the Bills would be thrilled to land him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 10th The Chiefs have a need at offensive tackle, but Barron's versatility is too enticing to pass up. He has significantly boosted his draft stock this season with his ability to play both cornerback and nickel. Barron is a ball hawk and a physical presence in the run game. He could be a major riser as the draft approaches.