Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward is a dual-threat quarterback who thrived this season at Miami, cutting down on turnovers. Ward can create on the move and make difficult throws look routine. His experience -- more than 55 starts -- combined with continued improvement in multiple systems makes him a high-IQ player and leader. He can make all the throws with ease and was trusted to check out of plays at the line of scrimmage. The Titans need a reboot under center and a face of the franchise, as Will Levis is not the answer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 The Browns would love to take a quarterback here and move on from one of the worst contracts in NFL history, but they are likely to address that through free agency with this year's below-average class. Instead, Cleveland lands the best player in the draft. Travis Hunter has Hall of Fame potential and will likely start at corner while also playing 20-plus snaps a game as a receiver. The Browns need a guaranteed starter and a player who will sell tickets, given their cap situation. Hunter is a game-changer with the ball in his hands and has next-level stamina to play full throttle on every snap.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Shedeur Sanders' projections are all over the map, but he would fill a massive need for the Giants, who desperately need to reboot their passing attack. Sanders has the tools to layer the ball into all three areas of the field with accuracy. He's an experienced, three-year starter who extends plays in the pocket and rarely gets flustered. Whether he has the maturity to handle New York's relentless media spotlight is something the Giants will need to decide.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need to improve at the line of scrimmage on both sides, and Abdul Carter is an ideal place to start. He is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the draft and has barely scratched the surface of his potential. Carter combines elite speed, twitch and explosiveness with polished counters and a devastating spin move. He could be the steal of the draft and a game-wrecker in New England. When Mike Vrabel had the Titans rolling, it was a ferocious front-seven that defined his team.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Walter Nolen has the ability to dominate the interior with exceptional power and is also an excellent pass rusher. His film this season has been among the most disruptive in the country. However, concerns remain about his late-season fades over the past two years. Still, he is a tools-y player with the potential to dominate if he can consistently play with a relentless motor. It may feel like a redux of the Travon Walker selection, but Nolen's five-star pedigree is worth betting on.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll are expected to address their quarterback situation through free agency, leaving offensive line help as a priority. Campbell is a high-upside prospect who can step in as a blindside protector in 2025. He has excellent feet, the ability to get to his spot quickly and a strong punch. While he needs to clean up some technique issues, Campbell has been a reliable three-year starter in the toughest conference in football. Versatile enough to kick inside to guard if needed, he's a safe and valuable pick for Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Jalon Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer with speed, power and excellent quickness. His ability to disrupt opponents makes him a matchup nightmare, especially as he continues to develop. Walker consistently performed against high-level competition and showed flashes of dominance. A full-time move to edge should help him unlock his potential, making him a dangerous weapon for the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Mykel Williams is a versatile, high-ceiling edge player who can play multiple roles on a defense that needs improvement along the line of scrimmage. He has heavy hands, an explosive first step and a variety of pass-rush moves. Williams holds his ground well in the run game, which is crucial for a Panthers defense that struggled in that phase in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With their cap situation in disarray, the Saints need to draft a Day 1 starter. Will Johnson has elite skills as a cornerback, combining length with ball-hawking ability -- his three career pick-sixes are a Michigan record. A multi-year starter exposed to NFL-level schemes, Johnson is a perfect fit for one of the league's worst pass defenses (and don't forget, the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore midseason).

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Caleb Williams needs better protection, and Kelvin Banks Jr. was outstanding during his three seasons at Texas. While he may eventually transition to guard at the next level, Banks is a high-ceiling tackle with excellent athleticism and footwork. Minor technical fixes, like staying closed longer and maintaining balance on punches, will elevate his game. He has also improved as a run blocker and possesses the mobility to excel in both phases.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Mason Graham is a dominant interior presence who plays with exceptional leverage, block recognition and relentless effort. He has powerful hips and hands, making him disruptive in both the run and pass game. Graham's ability to anchor a defensive line would be a steal here. He's a personal favorite of mine, and I could even see him drafted higher as evaluations progress.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Dallas has significant needs, but its current running back rotation is an embarrassment. Ashton Jeanty is the solution -- a dynamic playmaker who can gain tough yards between the tackles and has the speed to break long runs. Jeanty's elite contact balance and production in 2024 make him an immediate-impact player, much like recent top picks in Atlanta and Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell's impressive 2024 campaign highlighted his versatility as a four-down linebacker. He has the speed and twitch to excel in coverage while also contributing as a pass rusher. With youth on his side and a five-star pedigree, Campbell has big-time potential to become a playmaker in a Dolphins defense that needs help within the team's cap constraints.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks brings rare versatility, capable of playing in the box or in coverage. A ballhawk and playmaker, he has All-Pro potential despite playing a position that often gets undervalued. The Colts' secondary would benefit greatly from his presence, and he could also contribute as a nickel defender.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Mike Green is an edge rusher with relentless effort, leading the nation in sacks (17.0) and tackles for loss (22.5). His ability to beat tackles with both speed and counter moves makes him a valuable addition to Atlanta's defensive line. Green's stock could rise even further after competing against top talent this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is a 340-pound disruptor with rare athleticism for his size. He can hold the point of attack, penetrate gaps and rush the passer. Interior players like Grant, who bring both power and motor, are hard to find. His draft stock should only increase as evaluations continue.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III has shown flashes of brilliance, though Missouri hasn't fully utilized his talents. He's sudden and powerful, capable of dominating in the short and intermediate game. With Tee Higgins potentially leaving in free agency, Burden would add another dynamic weapon to the Bengals' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker is a massive interior lineman with heavy hands and an elite motor. He excels in pulling and creating space for runners, while also showing strong anchoring ability against power rushers. Booker's leadership and experience make him a perfect fit for Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Shemar Stewart has elite traits and versatility, capable of playing as a power edge or kicking inside. Despite his lack of production, his upside and physical tools could make him worth the gamble for a Tampa Bay team in need of defensive line help.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren is a large target with an excellent catch radius, hauling in 88 catches for over 1,000 yards in 2024 despite being a marked man weekly. He's tough, dependable, and fights for extra yardage. Warren is also a capable blocker, making him a throwback player who fits any offense with soft hands, contested-catch ability, and a strong work ethic.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan has dominated as expected, making contested catches look routine. His fluidity, strong hands, and willingness to go across the middle make him a reliable target. However, his lack of elite speed limits his role to the short and intermediate game. His draft stock will depend heavily on his testing numbers; McMillan is not a burner.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka was a consistent weapon for Ohio State, excelling as a route runner with exceptional hands and situational awareness. He's a versatile player who can take short passes to the house or stretch the field. The Chargers could use his playmaking ability to bolster their offense. This could be a really promising wideout corps with Egbuka.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Shavon Revel Jr. would have gone much higher if not for a torn ACL in late September. Assuming he's ready by training camp, the Packers are getting a steal here. A long and rangy corner with excellent ball skills, Revel fits Green Bay's defensive scheme perfectly and offers high upside.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Nick Emmanwori is a high-ceiling safety with a massive frame, excelling in run support and moving smoothly in coverage for his size. The Vikings need to inject youth and versatility into their secondary, and Emmanwori provides both as he can play multiple roles in the box and deep coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 8th Jonah Savaiinaea is a thick, powerful tackle who played both sides of the line in 2024. He has quick feet, agility, and a high ceiling for growth. He's a consistent finisher with excellent lower-body strength and the ability to displace defenders in the run game. With some refinement, Savaiinaea could be a cornerstone for the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Marcus Mbow OT Purdue • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 12th Marcus Mbow combines exceptional quickness and twitch with great hand placement and athleticism. He moves well in space and can reach the second level with ease. Mbow's versatility to play both guard and tackle, along with his aggressive demeanor, makes him a valuable addition to the Rams' offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Jahdae Barron's ability to play both corner and nickel adds significant value to his draft stock. He's a ball hawk who also contributes physically in the run game. His versatility makes him an ideal fit for the Ravens' defense, and he could rise even higher as draft evaluations progress.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Derrick Harmon is a disruptive interior force who fills a position of need for the Lions. With 40 hurries, five sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2024, Harmon's quickness and burst make him a valuable addition to Detroit's defense. His ability to knock back the line of scrimmage and penetrate gaps fits the Lions' aggressive defensive philosophy.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Matthew Golden had a breakout season as Texas' go-to receiver, showcasing his ability to separate with strong route running, excellent hands and good speed. He excels in the middle of the field and in tightly congested spaces, maximizing yards after the catch. Golden would give the Commanders a much-needed offensive playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 30 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd James Pearce Jr. is an edge rusher with excellent speed and power, capable of taking over games. His twitch and quickness make him a difference-maker as a rookie. Although slightly undersized, Pearce fills a significant need for the Bills as Von Miller nears the end of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons has a high ceiling with upper-body strength and athleticism, though he comes with technique concerns and is recovering from a knee injury. He's a fluid mover with excellent recovery ability and the power to dominate in the run game. If healthy, Simmons could become a key contributor on the Eagles' offensive line.