My 2025 NFL mock draft (version 5.0) reflects a league increasingly driven by versatility and foundational strength at positions of high value, with teams zeroing in on players who can contribute immediately while offering long-term upside.
For quarterback-needy teams like the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, this year's draft serves as a reset button. The Titans target Miami's Cam Ward, a dual-threat signal-caller with extensive experience and leadership skills, while Colorado's Shedeur Sanders offers the Giants a high-upside option to reignite their passing attack. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns, stuck in salary cap purgatory, bypass the QB position to snag two-way phenom Travis Hunter, whose Hall of Fame potential as a cornerback and receiver will be a welcomed jolt to a woebegone fanbase.
The trenches take center stage, with several teams focusing on offensive and defensive line upgrades. The Raiders address long-term stability in the trenches with LSU's Will Campbell, the Bears get Caleb Williams a franchise protector and the Jaguars' pick of Walter Nolen showcases their commitment to disruption on the defensive interior, even if it feels redundant based on recent draft picks.
Versatility is another defining theme, with hybrid playmakers like Jalon Walker (edge/linebacker) and Jihaad Campbell (edge/WLB) offering flexibility to adapt to modern schemes. As cap-strapped teams like the Saints and Dolphins lean on surefire starters like Will Johnson and Tyler Booker, my mock draft represents a pragmatic approach to maximizing value.
And maybe, just maybe, with the running back position experiencing a renaissance, we'll get some starpower in Big D with the Dallas Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty -- a match made in heaven and one that would give Jerry Jones another player to market.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward is a dual-threat quarterback who thrived this season at Miami, cutting down on turnovers. Ward can create on the move and make difficult throws look routine. His experience -- more than 55 starts -- combined with continued improvement in multiple systems makes him a high-IQ player and leader. He can make all the throws with ease and was trusted to check out of plays at the line of scrimmage. The Titans need a reboot under center and a face of the franchise, as Will Levis is not the answer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
The Browns would love to take a quarterback here and move on from one of the worst contracts in NFL history, but they are likely to address that through free agency with this year's below-average class. Instead, Cleveland lands the best player in the draft. Travis Hunter has Hall of Fame potential and will likely start at corner while also playing 20-plus snaps a game as a receiver. The Browns need a guaranteed starter and a player who will sell tickets, given their cap situation. Hunter is a game-changer with the ball in his hands and has next-level stamina to play full throttle on every snap.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Shedeur Sanders' projections are all over the map, but he would fill a massive need for the Giants, who desperately need to reboot their passing attack. Sanders has the tools to layer the ball into all three areas of the field with accuracy. He's an experienced, three-year starter who extends plays in the pocket and rarely gets flustered. Whether he has the maturity to handle New York's relentless media spotlight is something the Giants will need to decide.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Patriots need to improve at the line of scrimmage on both sides, and Abdul Carter is an ideal place to start. He is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the draft and has barely scratched the surface of his potential. Carter combines elite speed, twitch and explosiveness with polished counters and a devastating spin move. He could be the steal of the draft and a game-wrecker in New England. When Mike Vrabel had the Titans rolling, it was a ferocious front-seven that defined his team.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Walter Nolen has the ability to dominate the interior with exceptional power and is also an excellent pass rusher. His film this season has been among the most disruptive in the country. However, concerns remain about his late-season fades over the past two years. Still, he is a tools-y player with the potential to dominate if he can consistently play with a relentless motor. It may feel like a redux of the Travon Walker selection, but Nolen's five-star pedigree is worth betting on.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll are expected to address their quarterback situation through free agency, leaving offensive line help as a priority. Campbell is a high-upside prospect who can step in as a blindside protector in 2025. He has excellent feet, the ability to get to his spot quickly and a strong punch. While he needs to clean up some technique issues, Campbell has been a reliable three-year starter in the toughest conference in football. Versatile enough to kick inside to guard if needed, he's a safe and valuable pick for Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer with speed, power and excellent quickness. His ability to disrupt opponents makes him a matchup nightmare, especially as he continues to develop. Walker consistently performed against high-level competition and showed flashes of dominance. A full-time move to edge should help him unlock his potential, making him a dangerous weapon for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is a versatile, high-ceiling edge player who can play multiple roles on a defense that needs improvement along the line of scrimmage. He has heavy hands, an explosive first step and a variety of pass-rush moves. Williams holds his ground well in the run game, which is crucial for a Panthers defense that struggled in that phase in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
With their cap situation in disarray, the Saints need to draft a Day 1 starter. Will Johnson has elite skills as a cornerback, combining length with ball-hawking ability -- his three career pick-sixes are a Michigan record. A multi-year starter exposed to NFL-level schemes, Johnson is a perfect fit for one of the league's worst pass defenses (and don't forget, the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore midseason).
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Caleb Williams needs better protection, and Kelvin Banks Jr. was outstanding during his three seasons at Texas. While he may eventually transition to guard at the next level, Banks is a high-ceiling tackle with excellent athleticism and footwork. Minor technical fixes, like staying closed longer and maintaining balance on punches, will elevate his game. He has also improved as a run blocker and possesses the mobility to excel in both phases.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Mason Graham is a dominant interior presence who plays with exceptional leverage, block recognition and relentless effort. He has powerful hips and hands, making him disruptive in both the run and pass game. Graham's ability to anchor a defensive line would be a steal here. He's a personal favorite of mine, and I could even see him drafted higher as evaluations progress.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Dallas has significant needs, but its current running back rotation is an embarrassment. Ashton Jeanty is the solution -- a dynamic playmaker who can gain tough yards between the tackles and has the speed to break long runs. Jeanty's elite contact balance and production in 2024 make him an immediate-impact player, much like recent top picks in Atlanta and Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Jihaad Campbell's impressive 2024 campaign highlighted his versatility as a four-down linebacker. He has the speed and twitch to excel in coverage while also contributing as a pass rusher. With youth on his side and a five-star pedigree, Campbell has big-time potential to become a playmaker in a Dolphins defense that needs help within the team's cap constraints.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks brings rare versatility, capable of playing in the box or in coverage. A ballhawk and playmaker, he has All-Pro potential despite playing a position that often gets undervalued. The Colts' secondary would benefit greatly from his presence, and he could also contribute as a nickel defender.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Mike Green is an edge rusher with relentless effort, leading the nation in sacks (17.0) and tackles for loss (22.5). His ability to beat tackles with both speed and counter moves makes him a valuable addition to Atlanta's defensive line. Green's stock could rise even further after competing against top talent this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Kenneth Grant is a 340-pound disruptor with rare athleticism for his size. He can hold the point of attack, penetrate gaps and rush the passer. Interior players like Grant, who bring both power and motor, are hard to find. His draft stock should only increase as evaluations continue.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III has shown flashes of brilliance, though Missouri hasn't fully utilized his talents. He's sudden and powerful, capable of dominating in the short and intermediate game. With Tee Higgins potentially leaving in free agency, Burden would add another dynamic weapon to the Bengals' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Tyler Booker is a massive interior lineman with heavy hands and an elite motor. He excels in pulling and creating space for runners, while also showing strong anchoring ability against power rushers. Booker's leadership and experience make him a perfect fit for Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Shemar Stewart has elite traits and versatility, capable of playing as a power edge or kicking inside. Despite his lack of production, his upside and physical tools could make him worth the gamble for a Tampa Bay team in need of defensive line help.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren is a large target with an excellent catch radius, hauling in 88 catches for over 1,000 yards in 2024 despite being a marked man weekly. He's tough, dependable, and fights for extra yardage. Warren is also a capable blocker, making him a throwback player who fits any offense with soft hands, contested-catch ability, and a strong work ethic.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
The 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan has dominated as expected, making contested catches look routine. His fluidity, strong hands, and willingness to go across the middle make him a reliable target. However, his lack of elite speed limits his role to the short and intermediate game. His draft stock will depend heavily on his testing numbers; McMillan is not a burner.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka was a consistent weapon for Ohio State, excelling as a route runner with exceptional hands and situational awareness. He's a versatile player who can take short passes to the house or stretch the field. The Chargers could use his playmaking ability to bolster their offense. This could be a really promising wideout corps with Egbuka.
Round 1 - Pick 23
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Shavon Revel Jr. would have gone much higher if not for a torn ACL in late September. Assuming he's ready by training camp, the Packers are getting a steal here. A long and rangy corner with excellent ball skills, Revel fits Green Bay's defensive scheme perfectly and offers high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Nick Emmanwori is a high-ceiling safety with a massive frame, excelling in run support and moving smoothly in coverage for his size. The Vikings need to inject youth and versatility into their secondary, and Emmanwori provides both as he can play multiple roles in the box and deep coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Jonah Savaiinaea is a thick, powerful tackle who played both sides of the line in 2024. He has quick feet, agility, and a high ceiling for growth. He's a consistent finisher with excellent lower-body strength and the ability to displace defenders in the run game. With some refinement, Savaiinaea could be a cornerstone for the Texans.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Marcus Mbow OT
Purdue • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Marcus Mbow combines exceptional quickness and twitch with great hand placement and athleticism. He moves well in space and can reach the second level with ease. Mbow's versatility to play both guard and tackle, along with his aggressive demeanor, makes him a valuable addition to the Rams' offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Jahdae Barron's ability to play both corner and nickel adds significant value to his draft stock. He's a ball hawk who also contributes physically in the run game. His versatility makes him an ideal fit for the Ravens' defense, and he could rise even higher as draft evaluations progress.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Derrick Harmon is a disruptive interior force who fills a position of need for the Lions. With 40 hurries, five sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2024, Harmon's quickness and burst make him a valuable addition to Detroit's defense. His ability to knock back the line of scrimmage and penetrate gaps fits the Lions' aggressive defensive philosophy.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Matthew Golden had a breakout season as Texas' go-to receiver, showcasing his ability to separate with strong route running, excellent hands and good speed. He excels in the middle of the field and in tightly congested spaces, maximizing yards after the catch. Golden would give the Commanders a much-needed offensive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
James Pearce Jr. is an edge rusher with excellent speed and power, capable of taking over games. His twitch and quickness make him a difference-maker as a rookie. Although slightly undersized, Pearce fills a significant need for the Bills as Von Miller nears the end of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons has a high ceiling with upper-body strength and athleticism, though he comes with technique concerns and is recovering from a knee injury. He's a fluid mover with excellent recovery ability and the power to dominate in the run game. If healthy, Simmons could become a key contributor on the Eagles' offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou is a powerful right tackle with excellent feet and strong hands. He's patient in pass protection and versatile enough to play inside at guard if needed. A multi-year starter, Membou is reliable and polished, making him an ideal addition for the Chiefs as they look to protect Patrick Mahomes.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.