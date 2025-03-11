Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Titans said they won't pass on a "generational talent" at the top of the draft, which feels like they won't be going quarterback with the first overall pick. Carter, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led college football in tackles for loss (24) in 2024, could check that box. Despite combine scans revealing a stress reaction in his right foot, agent Drew Rosenhaus claims Carter will be able to "put on a show at his pro day." After Tennessee released Harold Landry, edge rusher became even more of a need for the Titans.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The Cleveland Browns desperately need a new quarterback with how historically awful the Deshaun Watson trade and extension turned out for them. That's why they take the 2024 Davey O'Brien winner, awarded to college football's best quarterback, second overall. Nothing happened at the combine to alter Ward's QB1 status in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Yours truly saw New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey go out of their way to chat with Sanders in the lobby of the player hotel after the opening practice of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Either it's the biggest smokescreen ever, or the Giants are in love with Sanders. At this stage of the point process, let's go with their feelings being real as they look to find someone to build around at the game's most important position post-Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The New England Patriots could use some help along their offensive line and wide receiver positions. Their wide receiver position group's collective 1,723 yards receiving ranked dead last in the NFL, so they scoop up Hunter and make him a full-time receiver, a move that could increase his productivity simply by decreasing the workload of being a two-way player. Drake Maye gets a No. 1 wide receiver to grow alongside.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars defense was one of the worst in football a season ago, ranking bottom five in the league in numerous metrics. Jacksonville has two solid edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but it needs a difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line. New general manager James Gladstone knows how crucial that is after coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. That's why unanimous All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham is the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is recreating the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas. Geno Smith is his quarterback once again after the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick the Seahawks' way. Now, he drafts his new Marshawn Lynch in Jeanty, a true bell cow fresh off rushing for the second-most yards in D-I history (2,601, just 28 yards behind Barry Sanders' all-time record).

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have an opening at left tackle with Tyron Smith hitting free agency, and they decide to fill it with the draft's best offensive line prospect in LSU's Will Campbell. Yes, they did use their first-round pick last year (11th overall) on Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but now New York has two bookend tackles to support the team's next QB.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Yes, the Carolina Panthers had the NFL's worst defense in 2024. However, head coach Dave Canales bangs the table to give Bryce Young a true, No. 1 wide receiver, so they select Tetairoa McMillan, the draft's top prospect at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints defense struggled mightily in 2024, ranking 30th in total defense (379.9 total yards per game allowed) and 31st in rushing yards per game allowed (141.4). Drafting the 2025 class' No. 2 edge rusher prospect, Georgia's Jalon Walker, who won the 2024 Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker, should help.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd A critical factor of new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's success as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator was having a dominant offensive line. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams needs help after getting sacked 68 times as a rookie, tied for the third-most sacks taken ever in a single season. Yes, they've traded for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, but here they still add at OL with Thuney already well into his 30s. That's why the Bears take Membou, who tested off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Top cornerback Charvarius Ward is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and the 49ers need a legit CB1 with all the receiver talent out in the NFC West: Puka Nacua, Marvin Harrison Jr., Davante Adams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba come to mind. Will Johnson, whose 31.0 passer rating when targeted was the second best in college football since 2022 (minimum 100 targets), fills a big need.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Shemar Stewart is a physical marvel at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, and his mobility at that size creates a major advantage for him. He tested comparably to fellow Aggie Myles Garrett at the combine, which boosted his draft stock. He possesses elite power as a result and a nice get off at the snap. The Cowboys need an heir apparent to DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge of their defense line, and now they have one.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren could help boost the Dolphins' offense in both the run game as a blocker and in the passing game as a target over the middle for Tua Tagovailoa. He's the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as college football's top tight end, and he is the only college football player since 2017 with at least 30 snaps at out at tight end, out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback in a season, per CBS Sports Research. Head coach Mike McDaniel could have his own George Kittle down in South Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts could have hole at right guard with Will Fries set to become a free agent, so they select Kelvin Banks, the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy winner. He could line up at tackle or guard for Indianapolis depending on how they handle free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons have never drafted someone out of the University of Georgia in the first round, but they do so out of necessity here. Atlanta racked up the second-fewest sacks (31.0) and generated the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate (28.6%) in the entire NFL last season. The acquisition of Matt Judon (5.5 sacks in 17 games) was a bust. Time for the Falcons to shore up their defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals need a difference-maker on the front line of their defense, and selecting college football's 2024 sacks leader in Mike Green (17.0 sacks) should help.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals need to address their defensive line with B.J. Hill set to hit the open market and Trey Hendrickson given permission to seek a trade. That's why they pick 2024 consensus All-American defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Many teams will try to mimic the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' build-through-the-trenches model, and that's what Cincy does here. Nolen's 91.6 PFF run defense grade was the second highest by a defensive tackle in college football last season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Matthew Golden dominated at the combine and significantly raised his draft stock. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all the wide receivers with 4.29, the only one under 4.30. Golden doesn't drop the ball, and he can thrive in short and intermediate areas, meaning he can complement any fellow receiver's skill set nicely. Golden's speed shows he can also be a burner deep, an element that is needed with DK Metcalf now on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Buccaneers defensive pillar Lavonte David is 35 years old. Yes, he did re-sign on a one-year deal, but Tampa Bay drafts his replacement. The 2024 first-team All-SEC linebacker's 117 tackles last season were the most in a season at Alabama since current Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' 126 in 2003.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The selection of Grant beefs up what's already a dominant, top-five defense in Denver. He's disruptive as a pass rusher with 10 passes defended across the last two seasons, tied for the most by a collegiate defensive lineman since 2023. This selection allows for the Broncos to replace pending free agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton crushed the combine and firmly established himself as the 2025 NFL Draft's RB2 behind Ashton Jeanty. He registered a 9.93 Relative Athletic Score out of a possible 10.00, which is the 14th best out of 1,909 running back prospects from 1987 to 2025. Pittsburgh likely lets Najee Harris walk in free agency, and then it selects Hampton to be the new lead back.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh once called Michigan tight end Colston Loveland the Wolverines' version of Travis Kelce. His squad needs receiving help, and Will Dissly isn't really moving the needle as a pass catcher these days. Loveland accounted for 34.7% of Michigan's team receiving yards last season, the highest among Power Four tight ends. The Chargers continue beefing up their offensive ecosystem around QB Justin Herbert here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers need cornerback help. No. 1 corner Jaire Alexander could easily be on another team by the end of the month, and 2021 first-round pick corner Eric Stokes didn't pan out and is set to become a free agent. Barron won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back, and he had a 91.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the second best by a cornerback in the nation. He'll help patch up Green Bay's secondary in a hurry.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Harrison Smith is 36, and Cam Bynum is set to become a free agent. The Vikings need an injection of youth at the position, so why not the 2025 class' combine standout? South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori hit a perfect 10.0 out of 10.0 after he ran a 4.38 in the 40 while recording 43 inches in the vertical jump and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump with a stature of 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He can be a fine successor to Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Stefon Diggs is off to the open market and fresh off a torn ACL. Yes, the Texans traded for Christian Kirk, but he's only on a one-year deal. Plus, Tank Dell has struggled to stay healthy. The Buckeyes all-time leader in catches (205) has dependable hands and a full route tree, so he should provide another capable pass-catcher for C.J. Stroud, his former college QB.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Rams came up just short against the Eagles in the playoffs, so they continue to beef up their defensive line in an effort to keep up with the champs. Harmon was one of the best at pressuring the quarterback at the defensive tackle on the FBS level, and he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds. That will work alongside 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens could use reinforcements on their offensive line with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari set to become free agents. Tyler Booker is the draft's top guard prospect, and he doesn't even turn 21 until April 12. Only allowing two career sacks at Alabama in 38 games, 27 starts, Booker could protect Lamar Jackson for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 28 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Detroit Lions were absolutely decimated by injuries along their defensive line in 2024, so they grab Pearce, a two-time first-team All-SEC player who led the conference in tackles for loss (28) and quarterback pressures (107) across the last two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th With Dante Fowler Jr., Washington's 2024 sacks leader with 10.5, hitting free agency, the Commanders need to acquire a young edge rusher. Donovan Ezeiruaku, the 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year whose 16.5 sacks were the second most in the nation, could be nice fit. He showcased a steady dose of explosion off the ball at the combine. The consensus All-American will fit in nicely with the NFC runner-ups.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th Maxwell Hairston lit up the combine with a 4.28 40-yard dash and a nearly 40-inch vertical (39.5 inches). He would also fit well in head coach Sean McDermott's scheme. Buffalo is set to lose Rasul Douglas in free agency, and the Bills can replace him with even greater athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Philadelphia Eagles exposed the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackles in Super Bowl LIX. Trading away All-Pro guard Joe Thuney didn't help the Chiefs' offensive line, either. Josh Simmons had a torn patellar tendon cut his 2024 season short after starting six games at left tackle for Ohio State last season. If not for the injury, he could have been drafted a lot higher. Simmons allowed just one QB pressure and no sacks on 152 pass-blocking snaps last season, which was good for the lowest pressure rate allowed (0.7%) by any tackle with at least 100 pass block snaps. Kansas City gets a steal here.