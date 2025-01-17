Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 We all witnessed on "Hard Knocks" how badly Giants GM Joe Schoen attempted to move up to select Drake Maye last year. This time, he makes no mistake about acquiring the quarterback he wants.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2844 RUYDS 726 INTS 11 TDS 36 I know this feels way too early for Jalen Milroe, but we've had bigger surprises with quarterbacks going higher than expected in the past, and Milroe is destined to erupt at the NFL Scouting Combine. This is all about the long-term upside with the former Alabama passer, and a cheaper bridge quarterback can be signed in the interim. Nevermind Deshaun Waton's standing on the roster; he's unlikely to be physically capable of playing in 2025 anyway.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd After the slide back, the Titans go the prudent route to add more blocking to it's lower-level offensive line. Will Campbell brings an NFL-ready skill set and plus athleticism. They get two second-round picks (2025 and 2026) along with a 2026 third-rounder in this swap, which will be music to the ears of Tennessee's new GM.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Will Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 I don't necessarily believe it matters if Deion Sanders is coaching elsewhere in the NFL next season. The Raiders -- who may or may not have a personnel department now run by minority owner Tom Brady -- are going to be the team connected most to Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Mason Graham is too talented for the Jets to pass on here, and he'd help New York get back to the elite-level defense it had for a long stretch before the 2024 season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan would give Bryce Young a serious rebounder on the perimeter, which is exactly what he needs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Saints add a tremendous YAC type to complement downfield threats Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed for Derek Carr in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Abdul Carter would be a boon for the Bears at No. 10 overall given his burst, flexibility, length and ascending power.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 13th Armand Membou is the athletic and powerful type to be the heir apparent to Trent Williams in San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 If Ashton Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, I firmly believe he will be the pick for the Cowboys.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent.

Round 1 - Pick 14 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts get a premier producer from the SEC with elite-level traits around the edge on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Jalon Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Princely Umanmielen has three years of quality productivity in the SEC under his belt and could provide the Cardinals with immediate outside pass-rushing help.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Derrick Harmon is a wide but athletic upfield rusher who was arguably the most dynamic pass-rushing defensive tackle in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker is an NFL-ready guard who'd bolster the Seahawks' run-game woes from 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 75 REYDS 947 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 10 Given Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin coming off another major injury, the Buccaneers go back to the receiver well with the sizable and speedy Emeka Egbuka.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 6th Jahdae Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Benjamin Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren emerged as the best tight end in college football this season, with incredible athletic gifts, a sizable frame and plus ball skills. Huge boost for the Chargers offense down the seam.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers add a serious upfield rusher to the interior of a defensive line that really needs it.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Before his injury, Shavon Revel felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans simply need more offensive line talent up front to better protect C.J. Stroud. Kelvin Banks Jr. had a fantastic season in pass protection for the Longhorns.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Wyatt Milum OT West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th The Rams add their left tackle of the future in Wyatt Milum, who's ready to start Week 1.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Commanders add a strong, versatile pass rusher with an NFL-caliber frame and plus hand work at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th The Ravens go back to Minnesota for more offensive line reinforcement. Aireontae Ersery has been tracking toward the first round for a few years now.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Andrew Mukuba CB Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 147th POSITION RNK 15th Andrew Mukuba moves like a safety who'll fly up boards with a tremendous combine, and the Bills look to the future at the safety position. In 2024, Mukuba had five interceptions with seven pass breakups to go along with 69 total tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles are glad to add yet another Georgia defensive lineman to the defense in Mykel Williams, who's a freaky specimen yet has a raw skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 31 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th T.J. Sanders was a consistent star on South Carolina's stellar defensive line in 2024. He plays with awesome power and can win in passing situations.