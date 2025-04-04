Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 It feels like a fait accompli at this point. Earlier in the process I felt there was a good chance the Titans would go with Abdul Carter or even Travis Hunter, but the football world would be shocked if its anybody other than Ward at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 I've had Abdul Carter here, but I'm no longer sure it's that obvious. The Browns have Myles Garrett and their defense should still be solid. What they don't have are game-changing players on offense. Hunter could be that.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and I don't see them going QB here. Perhaps they'd jump on Carter and call it a day, but they have Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. If they don't want Sanders, and Hunter is gone, trading down makes sense. For Carolina, trading up to grab Carter, who singlehandedly makes their pass rush light years better, makes sense, too.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st A nightmare scenario for Patriots fans. Both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are gone, but Will Campbell's a fantastic consolation, even if he's not as exciting.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 5 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers need a new OT and the way things have started, odds are the guy they want won't be on the board at 11. So they leap up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Ashton Jeanty isn't going to fix the Raiders offense on his own, but he'll improve it. In a draft class that doesn't have many true no-doubters, Jeanty is not only the best player available, but fills a need.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Will Campbell and Armand Membou off the board the Jets pivot from their offensive line to the defensive line, grabbing the DT1 on my board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Pairing McMillan with Malik Nabers will give the Giants one of the most dynamic pair of receivers in the league. That will come in handy for a team that seems far more interested in pushing for a playoff spot in 2025 than finding a long-term answer at QB based on their offseason maneuvers.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are both gone, and Johnson is a good fit for what new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley likes to do on defense. The Saints could also go after an edge rusher here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd There have been a lot of mocks with the Bears taking Ashton Jeanty or even a different RB here at 10 if Jeanty is gone. I can see Jeanty. I don't see another RB, particularly when there are still question marks in the pass rush that need to be addressed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 11 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 I know Jacksonville is high on Brenton Strange, but Warren is such an intriguing weapon that he'd be hard to pass up here. He's a tight end, but he doesn't have to play at tight end. Liam Coen could find plenty of ways to get him and Strange on the field together along with Brian Thomas Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Golden is not my WR2, but there seem to be plenty of NFL front offices that are high enough on him that he could be the first WR off the board. Either way, CeeDee Lamb would really appreciate somebody else on the roster who can draw attention away from him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd I was stuck between Banks and Jahdae Barron here, because the Dolphins could certainly use help at corner, but the priority should be protecting Tua Tagovailoa, and that's what won out here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Could this be the only mock that doesn't have the Colts taking Tyler Warren? Only time will tell! Williams has the kind of traits and experience that don't usually fall down the board, and the Colts happily bet on his potential to be a game-wrecker here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons certainly need to help the pass rush, but at this point, the difference between the remaining EDGE prospects isn't significant. However, the drop-off from Barron to the rest of the corners -- another need -- is.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles have added Josh Sweat already, and the overhaul of the defensive line continues here with the selection of Nolen, who is my DT2 in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals defense has better talent than their numbers last season reflect, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't continue shoring up their defensive line. Harmon has been generating a lot of positive buzz throughout the draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd If you saw Sam Darnold struggle late in the season with the Vikings last season, you know how important it is to keep a clean pocket for him. Some believe Zabel can play tackle, while others see him on the inside. Either way, the Seahawks offensive line needs a lot of work. Geno Smith did a great job covering up a lot of issues last year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 An NFC South swap! The Saints move back into the first round to draft Shedeur Sanders, whom I'm sure has been shown on the television broadcast no fewer than 1,500 times at this point, with countless updates on his body language. Anyway, the Saints don't have a long-term answer behind Derek Carr, and this allows Sanders to sit and develop for a season, or perhaps win the job straight away.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd It's possible the Broncos go running back here, as it's been a popular choice in recent mocks, but the pass rush could still use help, and there are plenty of good backs available. Off-field questions will scare some teams off Green, particularly early in the first round, but the Broncos take a swing here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Aaron Rodgers isn't official as of writing, but it feels like it's happening. So the Steelers make sure to replace Najee Harris by adding Hampton, who has all the makings of an effective three-down back in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th There's the obvious connection between Grant and Jim Harbaugh, but there's also the glaring need of bodies for the Chargers defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd It's hard to know where Stewart will go. He could be a top-10 pick, or he could slide out of the first round altogether. I'd bet on him being snapped up in the final third if he's on the board, because production aside, teams don't usually pass up on traits like his, particularly in a draft class like this.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings only have four picks in this draft. I'm sure they'd love to trade down from this spot, but who's looking to trade up right now? Unless somebody's desperate to reach for a Jaxson Dart, it's unlikely. So the Vikings address a need in the secondary with my top safety in the class. Maybe they'll have better luck moving down on Friday or Saturday.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans clearly believe they need to revamp their offensive line, and Simmons is an obvious choice here. I don't know if he's healthy to start the regular season, but when he returns he could prove to be the best tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Rams could go 10 different directions here, so this is not an easy pick to figure out. Here I have them taking Colston Loveland, who is strong enough as a blocker to work in Sean McVay's offense, and versatile enough as a receiving threat to flourish in the passing game, too.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Jackson did much better than I anticipated when he moved to tackle during the season, but his brightest future is at guard, which is a spot the Ravens can use an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Not impossible the Lions go after Tyler Booker or their favorite remaining interior OL, but a bookend to Aidan Hutchinson remains a priority. Ezeiruaku is a high-moter player who was very productive at Boston College, and those are traits the Lions seem to prioritize.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 My gut tells me the shaky QB situation at Missouri in 2024 had an impact on Burden, and he's much closer to the player we saw in 2023. If that's true, this is an absolute steal for the Commanders, as Burden is a great YAC threat who could also be effective improvising when Jayden Daniels buys time with his legs.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd All the athletic traits are there with Emmanwori, but the instincts could use some work. The hope here is that his blazing speed helps him overcome mistakes early and that he earns a better understanding of the position as he gains more experience playing it.

Round 1 - Pick 31 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Pearce was considered a possible No. 1 pick in this draft a year ago, and his stock has done nothing but fall during the draft process. But there's a reason he was considered a possible No. 1, and those reasons remain, so he's not getting out of the first round.