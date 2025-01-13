Get ready for the year of the defensive lineman. Evaluating the past five months of tape, it becomes all too obvious that the strength of this class lies along the defensive front four. Whether it's defensive tackle or defensive ends, this is the year to beef up your pass-rush.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward's high-end tools, mixed with his continued improvement, make him easily the most intriguing quarterback prospect in the class. The Titans have a lot of work to do surrounding him with talent, but Ward is no stranger to having to create on his own.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett is too scary a proposition for the Browns to pass up. It was a slow start, but by the end of Carter's first season as an edge-rusher for the Nittany Lions, he was unblockable. Carter racked up 44 pressures over his final nine games, including eight in their playoff loss to Notre Dame, according to PFF
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
The Giants could use both a wide receiver and a corner, so why not take the most uniquely qualified prospect in NFL history to play both. Travis Hunter's tape comes with a constant asterisk that he hasn't come off the field the entire game, and it's scary to think how he'll perform with some rest.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Beggers can't be choosers, and the Patriots left tackle need is enough to lean Will Campbell with this pick. He was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, although some see him kicking inside to guard at the next level. Campbell is accomplished enough on the blindside that I'm keeping him there until proven otherwise.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Trent Baalke won't like Mason Graham's arm length, but he may not be in charge of the Jaguars draft board this year. The Michigan defensive tackle has very few weaknesses to his game, as he'd be a three-down starter on the Jags interior.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
I don't have a top of the draft grade on Shedeur Sanders, and some NFL teams may ultimately agree. The Raiders are unlikely to have the kind of options that the Browns and Giants will via trade/free agency, meaning they'll set their sights towards the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
With a relatively thin offensive line class, expect them to fly off the board quickly. The Jets have lived through so many sloppy offensive lines the past decade, although they're finally on the precipice of having a respectable unit. Kelvin Banks Jr. would round out what's already a solid young unit.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tetairoa McMillan is the kind of big, reliable target that the Panthers offense has been missing. His massive 6-foot-5 frame and easy ball skills make him open even when he's not. With one of the highest drop rates in the NFL this season, the Panthers receiving corps is desperate for an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is the kind of high-ceiling project the Saints can afford to take a chance on in their current state. New Orleans will be firmly in rebuilding mode next year and is the likely frontrunner for the Arch Manning sweepstakes in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
With tons of cap space, expect the Bears to address the offensive line elephant in the room in free agency. Once that box is ticked, Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect complement to Caleb Williams' athleticism in the backfield. He's a three-down back with elite tackle-breaking ability.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The 49ers defensive line took a massive step backwards from their Super Bowl form this season. James Pearce Jr. immediately brings some necessary juice that they've been missing. He should light up the NFL Scouting Combine and plays the run well for an undersized defender.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Josh Conerly has shot up boards over the course of this season. The junior has always had NFL-caliber athletic tools, but now they're getting put into action. That's the combination everyone is looking for in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks is one of the safest picks in this draft class, with a swiss-army skillset that plays out wide, in the slot, deep or in the box. With Jevon Holland set to hit free agency, Starks could be his seamless replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Will Johnson's turf toe injury drops him outside the top 10, but make no mistake: he's still a top-10 talent. He's precisely what the Colts were missing all last season at corner: a reliable press cover man on the outside. He may not have played much slot at Michigan, but his skillset should easily translate there if need be.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Kenneth Grant is one of the best athletes in this defensive tackle class despite tipping the scales over 330 pounds. He's only scratching the surface of what he could become on tape. The Falcons need all the help they can get along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Derrick Harmon is one of the biggest breakout prospects this year after transferring from Michigan State to Oregon. He's a versatile interior defender who lived in backfields all of last fall. That's precisely what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Bengals aren't going to find a Tee Higgins replacement at pick No. 17 in this year's class. That being said, Colston Loveland has a very good shot at becoming Joe Burrow's version of Travis Kelce. He's got natural feel for the position and route-running ability that all the greats possess.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou had a lights-out season at right tackle for the Tigers. So much so that he declared early as a true junior. His frame projects very well to guard at the next level, however, and that's where the Seahawks are desperate for help. He's a plug-and-play starter that could turn around their offensive line woes.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III didn't put up the stats of a first-rounder this past fall, but the tape still showed the most dynamic wideout in the draft class. He breaks tackles at an elite clip. That's a great skill to have in a Sean Payton-coached offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Finding an off-ball linebacker who can rush the passer the way Campbell did this past fall would be huge for Todd Bowles defense. The 20-year old Jihaad Campbell had a monster breakout campaign that saw him rack up 11.5 tackles for loss and 106 total tackles. He's the kind of hybrid player whom everyone is looking for nowadays.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka is the perfect complement to George Pickens. He's the kind of underneath and intermediate route-runner you can count on to move the chains. He may not be near the big-play threat Pickens is, but that's not what the Steelers are missing.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Rams love their athletes along the defensive line, and few are going to have profiles as impressive as Jalon Walker. He can affect the passer from on or off the line of scrimmage and be another piece to the Rams' increasingly terrifying blitz packages.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren feels like a Jim Harbaugh player. He's tough as nails over the middle of the football field and a true inline tight end. His ability to make contested plays at the catch point is something the Chargers receiving corps desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Jahdae Barron is as well-rounded a corner as you'll see in this class. He's physical at the catch point with hefty experience in both the slot and out wide. He also fills a pretty drastic need for the Packers at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Water Nolen is an explosive interior weapon who would take the Texans defensive line to another level. Everyone knows what Houston's edge duo is capable of, but the defense has been susceptible up the middle. That wouldn't be the case with the former five-star recruit in the fold.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mike Green DL
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The FBS leader in sacks is no product of his lower competition level. He's a real-deal prospect. His combination of bend and burst is tailor-made to beat NFL tackles. The Commanders need as much help along the edge as they can get as they were never quite able to replace both Montez Sweat and Chase Young
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Shemar Stewart had a breakout campaign for the Aggies with his rare physical skillset being on full display. The nearly 290-pounder gets off the line of scrimmage like an undersized edge making him a handful for opposing tackles. His inside-outside versatility is perfect for the Ravens defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Landon Jackson has really flashed this season not only at his left guard position where he spent two and a half years, but also the past few games after being forced to kick out to left tackle. He's shut down talented edge-rushers from Oregon and Texas the past two weeks and been a big key to the Buckeyes playoff run.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Nic Scourton had a little bit of a disappointing junior season after transferring from Purdue. He was one of the hottest players in the portal after registering double-digit sacks as a sophomore. He followed that up with only five this past fall, but that talent hasn't just gone away.
Round 1 - Pick 30
David Walker EDGE
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs
Howie Roseman is going to continue adding to his defensive line and chances are he'll love David Walker's tape. That's because Walker's game is darn near identical to Eagles legend Brandon Graham. He's a squatty body that can collapse pockets with ease.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jared Ivey DE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Jared Ivey is the kind of jumbo defensive end whom Steve Spagnuolo loves. He can easily reduce down in obvious passing situations and rush against guards and centers. Ivey had a massive breakout campaign after consistently flashing high-end ability his first four seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The run on defensive ends is finalized with the playoff hero from over the weekend. Jack Sawyer isn't the kind of athlete usually coveted in the first round, but he's an every-down end who never quits on a rush. He'd fit in perfectly with the Lions culture defensively.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.