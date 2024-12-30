Round 1 - Pick 1 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Travis Hunter is more advanced as a cornerback at this stage of his career, but New England needs more help for Drake Maye. Hunter is one of the most dynamic players in the country and one of a few worthy of consideration at this stage of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Why not Shedeur Sanders? In this scenario, the presumption is that Sam Darnold signs with Tennessee in free agency and the Titans opt not to go down the path chosen by Atlanta a year ago. If Minnesota can't afford to bring Darnold back, then Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan may be more inclined to prove himself with a veteran rather than developing another young quarterback who may or may not work out.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cleveland would probably be more inclined to sign Kirk Cousins and draft a quarterback on Day 2, but can not pass up the opportunity to select Cam Ward at No. 3 overall. If the Browns do not go quarterback, then offensive tackle and best player available would be the preferred path.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Quarterbacks are always pushed higher in the draft order, but neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a prospect who has to be taken in the top-5 overall. In this scenario, the Titans went a different route because they were not enamored with their options. New York still gets Sanders, but a few picks later.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Is Mason Graham a Quinnen Williams caliber prospect? Unlikely. But it is a relatively weak draft class at the top and Graham is one of the safest options. Jacksonville has bigger fish to fry, but the choice came down to Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina's pass rush has been abysmal, and there are not really any building blocks towards the future. Abdul Carter has been the most effective getting after the quarterback this season. The Philadelphia native has registered 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Olu Fashanu has settled in to the starting left tackle role, but Morgan Moses is a free agent at season's end. Kelvin Banks Jr. would step into Moses' vacated role as the Jets usher in the future.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson may be the best player available when healthy and available. He is a Patrick Surtain II-caliber cornerback prospect at his best. Las Vegas has struggled to find a boundary cornerback worth investing in for more than a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago needs help on the offensive line. Some are projecting Will Campbell to play inside at the next level, but the Bears could try him at left tackle also. They have impacted Caleb Williams' confidence this season and need to invest in rectifying the matter before it gets worse.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Chase Young is a free agent after the season. New Orleans has historically favored the bigger, more powerful edge rushers, which is the reason for Mykel Williams' selection in the first round. He is raw, but has the athletic potential to be a highly productive rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nic Scourton EDGE NFL Draft • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco covets length among its pass rushers. Nic Scourton is a powerful player who could capitalize on 1-on-1 opportunities with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa along that defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st A safety is not going to fix the inconsistency issues felt by the offense this season, but it does give Indianapolis more reliability in the secondary. Cornerback remains a need, but if the Colts can identify a few contributors to pair with Malaki Starks, then they will have talent at all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2497 YDS/ATT 7.3 REYDS 116 TDS 30 Dallas' run game on "Sunday Night Football" against the Buccaneers was tough to watch. They recognized their own issues when Ezekiel Elliott was brought in on the 1-yard line after having not been used at any other point in the game. Ashton Jeanty gives Dallas a dynamic runner, but also a running back who does not have to come off the field on third down because of his contributions in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th As Jonathan Gannon works to build out his defense, Jalon Walker has the size to be an off-ball linebacker but the skill set to provide the occasional pass rush. Arizona is stockpiling talent on both sides of the ball with a bevy of resources.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Miami addresses its run defense with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is an imposing interior defender. To warrant this level of consideration, Grant will have to push the pocket and rush the passer as well.

Round 1 - Pick 16 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The decline of James Pearce Jr. this season has been greatly over-exaggerated. The reality is that there were always concerns with his play strength and ability to help in run defense. There is time for him to grow into his body and become a more well-rounded player, but Pearce still had the highest pressure rate among all players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps this season, according to TruMedia.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Benjamin Morrison is returning from a significant injury but would not have been available at this point had it not been for the injury. Ideally, the Falcons would land a dynamic pass rusher, but a run on the position essentially rendered that impossible.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 It is an important offseason for Seattle as it identifies how it wants to play and the players necessary to execute that plan. Colston Loveland may be more of a fit in that offense, and head coach Mike Macdonald is familiar with him dating back to his time at Michigan.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Shemar Stewart DL NFL Draft • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 10th Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver has a few cornerbacks to work with opposite Patrick Surtain II, but the safety room is more of a need. Nick Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can fulfill multiple roles similar to what Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had done for Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Chris Godwin is slated to hit free agency after the season, so Tampa Bay brings in a potential replacement. Luther Burden III is dynamic with the football in open space, and he has the strength to run through less than fully committed tackle attempts.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 92 REYDS 1095 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 10 Jim Harbaugh probably wanted to bring another Wolverine to town, but Mike Macdonald beat him to the punch. Instead, Los Angeles takes the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren adopts a new shade of blue.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles has a few linemen slated to hit free agency. It would not be a surprise if Josh Simmons were the best left tackle to be taken in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 7th Washington has done the best it could to patch the offensive line in recent years, but with Jayden Daniels in place, it is full speed ahead. Cameron Williams is a bit raw, but has all the traits to be an impact lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 65 REYDS 824 YDS/REC 12.7 TDS 9 Emeka Egbuka is a good route runner who does a good job settling in the soft spots of zone coverage. Egbuka is a good compliment to George Pickens, who is a downfield passing threat.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Faalele is not the traditional size of a right guard, but he has done a good job this season. Baltimore does not have a long list of needs and may opt to go in another direction, but Tyler Booker is likely a more stable option long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay continues the investment into its defensive front with the selection of Walter Nolen. Nolen transferred to Ole Miss after beginning his career at Texas A&M as the No. 2 overall recruit out of high school.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia's offensive line has not been its usual point of strength this season. It believes in using first-round picks to solidify the offensive and defensive lines. Aireontae Ersery has the flexibility to play a few positions and provide depth at the very least.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo took DeWayne Carter in last year's draft, but it has been scrounging for depth this season. The Bills fill out the defensive tackle rotation with Ed Oliver to upgrade the run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Kevin Zeitler was brought in to start at right guard. Rookie Christian Mahogany made his debut last week and did some good things. They create competitive depth with the selection of Donovan Jackson, who has shown the positional flexibility to play offensive tackle in a pinch as well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd There is a shortage of potential impact players in this year's first round. When teams look for players with untapped potential and unique attributes, Deone Walker will be towards the top of the list. Minnesota's defense needs more to create a sustainable style of play.