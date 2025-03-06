Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 If Cam Ward is the easy choice to be QB1 in this draft class, then there is going to be some urgency to secure that player. If the Browns and the Giants are both interested, and the Titans are fine losing out on Abdul Carter, then it makes sense for them to go with New York's, likely, more lucrative offer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario, the Titans signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Tennessee is able to move back in the draft order, add additional draft capital and still get arguably the best overall prospect. If Travis Hunter is truly conditioned and able to play both ways, then odds are that he will be the most valuable player to come out of this draft. I tend to think the Titans would prefer Carter, however, because Tennessee is on record saying it views Hunter as a cornerback and they Titans have much bigger needs than a position occupied by L'Jarius Sneed.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but it is not unreasonable to question whether or not he could play left tackle. Tristan Wirfs has made that transition with relative ease, but he is a unicorn.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Shedeur Sanders to Las Vegas is a good fit. I think Tom Brady will be drawn to his confidence and competitiveness, but the chance to play in a dome for at least half the season limits some of the potential volatility as well.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Campbell arrives in New York with an opportunity to play left tackle, but there is a path to move inside long term if that does not work out. It would not be a surprise if Aaron Glenn has a desire to build the trenches before making other luxurious additions to the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 One would think Adam Thielen is gone this offseason. If Carolina wants to continue fostering Bryce Young's development, then he will need help beyond Xavier Legette. Tetairoa McMillan has been compared to Drake London through this process.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Chase Young is slated to hit free agency in a matter of days or weeks. New Orleans adds Shemar Stewart, who is a promising pass rusher with unlimited athletic potential. He needs to work on finishing plays, but creating pressure has never been the problem.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th When Chicago acquired offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, it essentially wiped away the need to address the offensive line at No. 10 overall, and my first thought was that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could come into play. However, I think Ben Johnson is reasonable enough to recognize that this roster is still more than one player away. Fix the defensive line before worrying about the running back.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The third consecutive edge rusher comes off the board as San Francisco adds a prototype opposite Nick Bosa. Mykel Williams is still an unfinished product, but has the traits of a top tier pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Safety Nick Emmanwori was a top 1% performer at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Emmanwori is a bigger body who can play down in the box, but also has the athleticism and range to excel in coverage. Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland are both positioned to hit free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The question surrounding Will Johnson is whether or not he has the desired long speed to play cornerback in the NFL. Johnson opted not to run at the NFL Scouting Combine and could still choose not to do so at the Michigan Pro Day. I stand on the fact that Johnson's 2023 tape was as good as any at the position since Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has still not found a consistent pass rush contributor. Although Jalon Walker is of the smaller pass rusher variety, if there is one thing that he does exceptionally well, it is rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona continues its investment into the defense with the selection of Walter Nolen. All eyes will be on the former 5-star recruit at his Pro Day after electing not to test in Indianapolis. His draft stock could soar with a strong athletic performance. The Cardinals are hopeful to have two building blocks up front with last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson, and now Nolen.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Cincinnati allowed D.J. Reader to walk last offseason and then moved on from his successor, Sheldon Rankins, in the weeks leading to free agency. Derrick Harmon stood out among the other interior defenders at the NFL combine and now is a vital piece to Cincinnati's defensive future.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Seattle released Tyler Lockett and is allowing DK Metcalf to pursue trade opportunities. The future of the Seahawks' wide receiver room lies with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it is clear that an overhaul of the room is underway.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Devin White has already moved on from Tampa Bay and Lavonte David may not be far behind. Jihaad Campbell would step in and fill that need for them in 2025 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Denver is comfortable with its receiver room so the belief is that the Broncos will look to bolster the offense with either tight end or running back help. Ashton Jeanty is gone, but Colston Loveland is still available as Sean Payton can now focus on addressing the running back position on Day 2.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Los Angeles was interested in trading up last year for Brock Bowers, but were unable to make that goal a reality. A year later, the Rams are now tasked with replacing Cooper Kupp. Tight end Tyler Warren is dropped into the offense. They understood they may need to get in front of the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Grey Zabel has the positional flexibility to play offensive guard or center. Los Angeles needs the guard in the short term and potentially the center in the long term. Edge rusher also ranks high on the list of needs with Wednesday's news that Joey Bosa had been released.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Jaire Alexander will not be on the roster this season; the means to facilitate that are not important. Jahdae Barron has the size of a slot cornerback, but does not lack in physicality. Similar to Kansas City with Trent McDuffie, they could drop him on the boundary in a pinch.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Harrison Smith is not getting any younger and Cam Bynum is slated to hit free agency next week. Malaki Starks can bring youth and accountability to the Vikings secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Kenneth Grant is a big body who will immediately upgrade the run defense. He can occupy additional bodies and deliver one-on-one opportunities for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 After trading back with Los Angeles, the Steelers draft a replacement for Najee Harris. Hampton is the second running back drafted after his standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kelvin Banks is the perfect fit for the Ravens at this particular point in time because, as of writing this, Ronnie Stanley has not re-signed. Banks could continue playing left tackle or move inside to guard if Stanley returns.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th Carlton Davis is slated to hit free agency. Detroit could simply bring back Darius Slay, but some of the familiar faces in that organization have moved on. The Lions elect to move forward with a young room that features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and now Maxwell Hairston.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The selection of Josh Simmons could potentially upgrade two positions. Simmons would be the long-term left tackle, but his presence allows the organization to move Brandon Coleman either inside or to right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Buffalo would have loved Malaki Starks to fall a bit further, but the Bills settle for a long boundary cornerback that will be returning from a torn ACL in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Joe Thuney was traded to Chicago and the belief is that Kingsley Suamataia will slide inside to potentially replace him. Regardless, a need at left tackle still exists and the Chiefs take another bite at the apple with the selection of Conerly.