NFL free agency does not begin until next week (March 10), but activity swelled Wednesday as trades were unofficially executed and more players were added to the chopping block, released. A flurry of moves will likely continue over the next few days as teams position themselves for the start of the legal tampering period Monday and the subsequent start of free agency Wednesday. By next week's mock draft, team needs may have shifted significantly and there could be an entirely new way of looking at first-round projections.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the biggest dominoes to potentially impact free agency, because, in theory, he could give a franchise several years of starting-caliber play. If he were to sign with Tennessee, then taking Cam Ward No. 1 overall is almost certainly off the table and one would assume that pick is traded to the highest bidder.
The availability of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and potential availability of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could also shake up the draft. It is not a particularly strong group of wide receivers, particularly at the top, so that could entice teams to fill their need via trade. Neither will receive a first-round pick in return for their services, but it could lead Seattle to explore potential solutions to replacing Metcalf.
In today's thought exercise, the Titans sign Darnold and ultimately trade out of the No. 1 overall selection. It would be the third time in 10 years that a team has traded for the No. 1 overall selection; Chicago held the rights to the 2024 No. 1 overall selection as a result of Carolina's move up to No. 1 overall the prior year. A trade explicitly for the No. 1 overall selection had not been orchestrated since 2016 prior to 2023.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
If Cam Ward is the easy choice to be QB1 in this draft class, then there is going to be some urgency to secure that player. If the Browns and the Giants are both interested, and the Titans are fine losing out on Abdul Carter, then it makes sense for them to go with New York's, likely, more lucrative offer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
In this scenario, the Titans signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Tennessee is able to move back in the draft order, add additional draft capital and still get arguably the best overall prospect. If Travis Hunter is truly conditioned and able to play both ways, then odds are that he will be the most valuable player to come out of this draft. I tend to think the Titans would prefer Carter, however, because Tennessee is on record saying it views Hunter as a cornerback and they Titans have much bigger needs than a position occupied by L'Jarius Sneed.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Armand Membou played right tackle at Missouri, but it is not unreasonable to question whether or not he could play left tackle. Tristan Wirfs has made that transition with relative ease, but he is a unicorn.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Shedeur Sanders to Las Vegas is a good fit. I think Tom Brady will be drawn to his confidence and competitiveness, but the chance to play in a dome for at least half the season limits some of the potential volatility as well.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Will Campbell arrives in New York with an opportunity to play left tackle, but there is a path to move inside long term if that does not work out. It would not be a surprise if Aaron Glenn has a desire to build the trenches before making other luxurious additions to the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
One would think Adam Thielen is gone this offseason. If Carolina wants to continue fostering Bryce Young's development, then he will need help beyond Xavier Legette. Tetairoa McMillan has been compared to Drake London through this process.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Chase Young is slated to hit free agency in a matter of days or weeks. New Orleans adds Shemar Stewart, who is a promising pass rusher with unlimited athletic potential. He needs to work on finishing plays, but creating pressure has never been the problem.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
When Chicago acquired offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, it essentially wiped away the need to address the offensive line at No. 10 overall, and my first thought was that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could come into play. However, I think Ben Johnson is reasonable enough to recognize that this roster is still more than one player away. Fix the defensive line before worrying about the running back.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The third consecutive edge rusher comes off the board as San Francisco adds a prototype opposite Nick Bosa. Mykel Williams is still an unfinished product, but has the traits of a top tier pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Safety Nick Emmanwori was a top 1% performer at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Emmanwori is a bigger body who can play down in the box, but also has the athleticism and range to excel in coverage. Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland are both positioned to hit free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The question surrounding Will Johnson is whether or not he has the desired long speed to play cornerback in the NFL. Johnson opted not to run at the NFL Scouting Combine and could still choose not to do so at the Michigan Pro Day. I stand on the fact that Johnson's 2023 tape was as good as any at the position since Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Atlanta has still not found a consistent pass rush contributor. Although Jalon Walker is of the smaller pass rusher variety, if there is one thing that he does exceptionally well, it is rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Arizona continues its investment into the defense with the selection of Walter Nolen. All eyes will be on the former 5-star recruit at his Pro Day after electing not to test in Indianapolis. His draft stock could soar with a strong athletic performance. The Cardinals are hopeful to have two building blocks up front with last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson, and now Nolen.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Cincinnati allowed D.J. Reader to walk last offseason and then moved on from his successor, Sheldon Rankins, in the weeks leading to free agency. Derrick Harmon stood out among the other interior defenders at the NFL combine and now is a vital piece to Cincinnati's defensive future.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Seattle released Tyler Lockett and is allowing DK Metcalf to pursue trade opportunities. The future of the Seahawks' wide receiver room lies with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it is clear that an overhaul of the room is underway.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Devin White has already moved on from Tampa Bay and Lavonte David may not be far behind. Jihaad Campbell would step in and fill that need for them in 2025 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Denver is comfortable with its receiver room so the belief is that the Broncos will look to bolster the offense with either tight end or running back help. Ashton Jeanty is gone, but Colston Loveland is still available as Sean Payton can now focus on addressing the running back position on Day 2.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Los Angeles was interested in trading up last year for Brock Bowers, but were unable to make that goal a reality. A year later, the Rams are now tasked with replacing Cooper Kupp. Tight end Tyler Warren is dropped into the offense. They understood they may need to get in front of the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Grey Zabel has the positional flexibility to play offensive guard or center. Los Angeles needs the guard in the short term and potentially the center in the long term. Edge rusher also ranks high on the list of needs with Wednesday's news that Joey Bosa had been released.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jaire Alexander will not be on the roster this season; the means to facilitate that are not important. Jahdae Barron has the size of a slot cornerback, but does not lack in physicality. Similar to Kansas City with Trent McDuffie, they could drop him on the boundary in a pinch.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Harrison Smith is not getting any younger and Cam Bynum is slated to hit free agency next week. Malaki Starks can bring youth and accountability to the Vikings secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Kenneth Grant is a big body who will immediately upgrade the run defense. He can occupy additional bodies and deliver one-on-one opportunities for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
After trading back with Los Angeles, the Steelers draft a replacement for Najee Harris. Hampton is the second running back drafted after his standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Kelvin Banks is the perfect fit for the Ravens at this particular point in time because, as of writing this, Ronnie Stanley has not re-signed. Banks could continue playing left tackle or move inside to guard if Stanley returns.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Carlton Davis is slated to hit free agency. Detroit could simply bring back Darius Slay, but some of the familiar faces in that organization have moved on. The Lions elect to move forward with a young room that features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and now Maxwell Hairston.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The selection of Josh Simmons could potentially upgrade two positions. Simmons would be the long-term left tackle, but his presence allows the organization to move Brandon Coleman either inside or to right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Buffalo would have loved Malaki Starks to fall a bit further, but the Bills settle for a long boundary cornerback that will be returning from a torn ACL in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Joe Thuney was traded to Chicago and the belief is that Kingsley Suamataia will slide inside to potentially replace him. Regardless, a need at left tackle still exists and the Chiefs take another bite at the apple with the selection of Conerly.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Tyler Booker lasting this late in the first round may come as a surprise to general manager Howie Roseman, but he is not one to question a gift. Booker is the potential long-term answer at the position manned by Mekhi Becton in 2024.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.