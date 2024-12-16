There are three weeks left in the NFL regular season. In regards to the 2025 NFL Draft order, there are games of consequence every week. In today's thought exercise, CBSSports.com explores some of those potential games and the impact that it could make on draft night.
In Week 16, the Jaguars (3-11) find themselves in one of those games of consequence against the Raiders (2-11). In Week 17, there is a divisional game between the Tennessee Titans (3-11) and Jacksonville. The Jaguars have back-to-back games against teams in a relatively similar tier. Barring an upset or two, those are the biggest remaining cluster-buster games.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward has been the most consistent quarterback during the second half of the college football season. He has lifted Miami to some wins this season and his decision-making has improved. If he were in last year's quarterback class, he would have probably been the fourth or fifth quarterback prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Deion Sanders would probably prefer his son go to the Raiders or Giants, as opposed to some of the other options often mentioned. In this scenario, Shedeur Sanders is taken No. 2 overall. The Raiders would not consider employing his father as coach, would they?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Offensive line has to be a priority for the Patriots, but Tetairoa McMillan may be higher ranked on their board. Most draft decision-makers would tell you that best player available outweighs need, but this would be an interesting case study to that point with the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The cornerback position has been a liability for Jacksonville this season, but Tyson Campbell and Will Johnson Jr., who I believe can be the best prospect to come from this draft class, would be a strong start to rebuilding the position group.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
If Travis Hunter Jr. mandates playing wide receiver as opposed to cornerback, then that could impact how teams view him in the draft. The Panthers need a cornerback, but a top-10 draft choice on a receiver may be too rich considering they have used a lot of draft capital on the position recently with Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Tennessee's pass rush has been one of the worst in the league in terms of pressure rate, according to TruMedia. Abdul Carter's move to full-time edge rusher has been fruitful for the Nittany Lions and now he is the face of the Titans defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Jedrick Wills has likely played his last snap for the Browns and one would assume that the organization is not comfortable with Dawand Jones as the starting left tackle next season. Will Campbell is the future on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
It is unknown who will be New York's coach and general manager next season. No one knows what resolution will come to be with the team and Aaron Rodgers. As it stands, Mason Graham is a great player who would be terrifying next to Quinnen Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Chicago has a few players who could occupy a role as pass-rushing interior defenders, but they need a solid presence to aid run defense. Kenneth Grant is that player.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Chase Young is slated to test free agency at season's end, so they go back to the well for a powerful, raw pass rusher from Georgia. If Mykel Williams reaches his potential, he will be remembered as one of the best from his class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker will play off-ball linebacker at the next level, but his expertise is pass rushing. His presence at the second level gives the defense an opportunity to bring pressure from all angles.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Indianapolis missed the run on cornerbacks so the best way for the Colts to address the secondary is to draft the best safety. Malaki Starks is an incredibly instinctual prospect who can potentially be the green dot for that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
If Trey Hendrickson returns next season, then Cincinnati is fine on the edge. The secondary has been a bigger issue. The Bengals could be fine once everyone returns healthy, but Benjamin Morrison would go a long way toward raising the ceiling and the floor of that room.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
The connection between Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys is uninspired and lacks originality, I get it. There is a reason people are linking them. Dallas can ill afford to go into next season with its current running back situation.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Kelvin Banks has played left tackle for the Longhorns. It is entirely possible that Trent Williams elects to hang up his cleats sooner rather than later, but this pick is made with the intention of Banks flipping to the right side in replacement of Colton McKivitz.
Round 1 - Pick 16
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Atlanta continues to chase pass-rush help. James Pearce Jr. has not been as effective this season, because the play strength still needs to improve. Pearce is an explosive player who could grow into a true difference-maker for that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
As coach Jonathan Gannon continues to build the Arizona defense in his image, the Cardinals turn to Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, who is one of the most physically gifted prospects in this draft class. There is a lack of first-round talents in this class, so teams are going to be more inclined to gamble on traits and Turner is flush with them.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
If offensive guard were the only issue for Seattle this season, then there is an argument for not spending first-round draft capital on the position. However, the overall health of the offensive line has deteriorated to a point that the Seahawks just need to get five linemen who they can feel good about.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Los Angeles is lacking a field-stretching tight end and Colston Loveland has a lot of familiarity with coach Jim Harbaugh. He fulfills a position of need while also fitting into the culture Harbaugh has already cultivated.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Chris Godwin is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Tampa Bay could continue forward with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, but the Buccaneers still need another piece. Luther Burden III is an explosive talent with great strength to break tackles in the open field.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons is recovering from a significant injury but he was playing as well as any offensive tackle prior to that occurrence. Los Angeles has a few prospective offensive tackle free agents and Simmons steps in to fill the void.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but projects as a really good guard at the next level. Washington needs to continue building out its protection of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, in addition to supplying him with more pass outlets.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren does not have the same level of versatility as Taysom Hill had coming out of college, but Warren has attempted five passes; that is a start. The truth is that Sean Payton loves athletic tight ends with which he can create mismatches in open space.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Baltimore has had success with powerful edge rushers like Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee and Jadeveon Clowney through the years. They land a steal late in the first round with Nic Scourton.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Offensive guard has been a point of emphasis for Houston this season. The Texans explored the idea of adding at the position before the trade deadline. Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard, but also stepped in at tackle when injuries necessitated.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka is not a flashy receiver, but that is a role better suited for George Pickens. Egbuka is consistent and that is all Pittsburgh needs out of him in the pass game. One would assume that it is Russell Wilson calling the shots again in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Green Bay has historically used the first round to invest in its defense, which has not played up to expectations this season. The Packers stack assets on the defensive line as they look to the future with several young players at linebacker and in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Deone Walker was once regarded as a potential top-10 prospect in this draft class. His 2024 campaign did not live up to expectations, but he is a uniquely built prospect who is capable of being a difference-maker at a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Buffalo's run-stopping abilities and interior depth have been challenged through the years. Tyleik Williams fits the description as the Bills have sped up what most people expected to be a rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
LT Overton has the physical and athletic profile of a player capable of being a difference-maker in the NFL, but he is young. Once again, as teams are faced with a decision to take the raw, talented prospect or another who has a higher floor, lower ceiling, the choice is going to be the former for most.
Round 1 - Pick 31
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
The Lions are well-positioned next season with Za'Darius Smith and Aidan Hutchinson, but next season will likely be Smith's last in Detroit. The Lions can develop JT Tuimoloau in the wings and give him free rein once Smith is gone.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Josh Conerly Jr. is a prospect with a 5-star high school recruiting pedigree. Kingsley Suamataia was not the ready-made starting left tackle that the Chiefs had hoped, so they return to the well for the Duck.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.