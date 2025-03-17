There's always a hefty layer of uncertainty with mock drafts. Not only are teams tight-lipped this time of year, but if they do say something, oftentimes it's an active effort at disinformation.
This class specifically is going to be darn near impossible to predict for a number of reasons. The first is because there's so few clear-cut top prospects at their respective positions. The second is because the positions that are deep are positions that theoretically every team could draft, such as defensive line. Finally, it's for the first time in years there's been absolutely no movement of any of the 32 picks in the first round.
We all know that's not going to be the case come April 24. Chances are even the best efforts at predicting what the draft will look like will be spoiled after a flurry of picks are swapped throughout the first round
Let's get to the picks!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I believe the Browns would draft Cam Ward if he were available at pick two. If not, the combination of Myles Garrett and Abdul Carter for the next five years is far too enticing to take anyone else at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The team that hawked Shedeur Sanders the hardest at the Shrine Bowl gets their potential franchise quarterback. Even if they sign a veteran quarterback, getting a rookie in the fold is still a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Sure, the Patriots need a left tackle, but none of the tackles in this class hold a candle to Travis Hunter as a prospect. He immediately becomes Drake Maye's No. 1 receiver with the ability to moonlight on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Jaguars have their edge position locked down, but their interior was a non-factor last season. Mason Graham changes that quickly with one of the more NFL-ready skill sets in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Well, Pete Carroll isn't going to stop prioritizing the running back position just because he took a year away from the NFL. Ashton Jeanty, the best running back prospect since at least Bijan Robinson, immediately gives the Raiders a formidable rushing attack.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Armand Membou rounds out what is the makings of a tremendous offensive line in New York. With only right tackle being a need, that's where Membou spent three seasons as a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Jalon Walker can easily play the true 3-4 outside linebacker role the Panthers have in Ejiro Evero's defense. Watching his tape, though, I still want him rushing the passer as much as possible.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Saints don't have to go too far to find the missing piece to their offensive line. Will Campbell would slot in at left guard and give New Orleans one of the best run-blocking lines in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Call it overkill if you want, but the Lions got to the top of the NFC under Ben Johnson by continually investing in their offensive line. Kelvin Banks Jr. has three years of starting experience under his belt and can step in right away.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The 49ers defensive line took a massive step back from its Super Bowl form last season. John Lynch isn't going to let that happen much longer. Pairing the freakiest athlete in the class with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is a tremendous match.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The Cowboys yet again swap out a franchise legend for a rookie first-rounder. But unlike Tyler Guyton a season ago, Tyler Booker hits the ground as one of the most polished offensive line prospects in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Pairing Will Johnson with Jalen Ramsey would give the Dolphins one of the most physical cornerback duos in the NFL. You'd better bring your lunch pail to face that duo.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
While Anthony Richardson isn't hurting for weapons, Tyler Warren's versatility makes him an easy choice to join the offense. He will be a value add as a blocker in the run game and has shown to be a weapon on gadget-type plays in Penn State's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Falcons have such an obvious need for edge-rushing talent even after signing Leonard Floyd. They're in luck because the FBS sack leader could fall down boards due to a logjam at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Kenneth Grant is a physical freak who can align anywhere on the interior and still play run or pass. That's a skillset the Cardinals haven't had in the Jonathan Gannon era.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Mykel Williams just feels like a Bengals edge rusher: oversized, yet unpolished. Sometimes those turn into Carlos Dunlap or Michael Johnson. Other times they're Margus Hunt or Myles Murphy. I'd bet on Williams being closer to the former.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
A slight fall for Tetairoa McMillan, but that's the nature of what many see as a position that can be found easily on Day 2. McMillan has the kind of easy ball skills and big catch radius with Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 19
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
James Pearce Jr. has elite juice off the edge. That's something that can be a weapon without even a refined pass-rushing skillset in Todd Bowles scheme from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
You want to see the most terrifying front seven in the NFL? Well, it would belong to Denver after nabbing the best all-around linebacker in the draft class to pair with Dre Greenlaw.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Derrick Harmon just feels like a Steeler: a no-nonsense interior defender who can either two-gap or one-gap with relative ease. He would give them a seamless transition plan from the ageless Cam Heyward.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Jim Harbaugh isn't likely to pass on his former player when it's such an obvious fit for the Chargers needs. Getting another reliable pass-catcher for Justin Herbert is a must.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Packers buck their trend eschewing first-round wide receivers for a unique talent in Luther Burden III. The injury concerns for Romeo Doubs (concussions) and Christian Watson (ACL) force their hand here. Burden is not only sure-handed, but also a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Green Bay could use both.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
I just can't fathom the Vikings passing on Malaki Starks given how his versatility would play in Brian Flores' defense. The only thing stopping it is general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's track-record with Georgia safeties.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Josh Simmons comes with a big injury red flag, but beggars can't be choosers. His first half of the season before tearing his Patellar tendon was as good as anyone else's in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Emeka Egbuka is the kind of savvy route-runner who would be perfect for the Rams offense. While Les Snead has obviously been able to cobble together production from later-round picks, Egbuka would give Los Angeles an immediately formidable three-deep at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Ravens invest early in their defensive line pretty much every year. Donovan Ezeiruaku gives them a third-down specialist right out the gate who can win from many different alignments given his bag of tricks.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Walter Nolen is a butt-kicker in the run game at the three-tech position. That's the missing link on what is a terrifying Lions defensive line when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Commanders have done a good job smoothing out their holes via free agency and trades, so they can afford to take a big swing with this pick. The 4.29 40 running Matthew Golden is just that. He would give the Commanders two vertical threats to pair with Deebo Samuel holding things down underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 30
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Nick Emmanwori is exactly what the Bills need in their run defense: a rangy safety who can clean up messes left over by an aggressive yet undersized front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Grey Zabel looked like a Day 1 starter on the interior at the Senior Bowl, and that's just what the now Joe Thuney-less Chiefs need. His background at tackle for North Dakota State could help in a pinch as well.
Round 1 - Pick 32
William & Mary • Sr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Eagles are always forward thinking with their most important positions and this pick typifies that. Charles Grant isn't going to be ready to block NFL edge-rushers Week 1 coming out of William & Mary. But give Grant's freaky traits to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and you have Lane Johnson's heir apparent at right tackle.
