Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 It's either stay and take Cam Ward or trade out. Is new general manager Mike Borgonzi really going to hitch his wagon to what we've seen from Will Levis so far?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I believe the Browns would draft Cam Ward if he were available at pick two. If not, the combination of Myles Garrett and Abdul Carter for the next five years is far too enticing to take anyone else at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The team that hawked Shedeur Sanders the hardest at the Shrine Bowl gets their potential franchise quarterback. Even if they sign a veteran quarterback, getting a rookie in the fold is still a priority.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Sure, the Patriots need a left tackle, but none of the tackles in this class hold a candle to Travis Hunter as a prospect. He immediately becomes Drake Maye's No. 1 receiver with the ability to moonlight on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars have their edge position locked down, but their interior was a non-factor last season. Mason Graham changes that quickly with one of the more NFL-ready skill sets in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Well, Pete Carroll isn't going to stop prioritizing the running back position just because he took a year away from the NFL. Ashton Jeanty, the best running back prospect since at least Bijan Robinson, immediately gives the Raiders a formidable rushing attack.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Armand Membou rounds out what is the makings of a tremendous offensive line in New York. With only right tackle being a need, that's where Membou spent three seasons as a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jalon Walker can easily play the true 3-4 outside linebacker role the Panthers have in Ejiro Evero's defense. Watching his tape, though, I still want him rushing the passer as much as possible.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints don't have to go too far to find the missing piece to their offensive line. Will Campbell would slot in at left guard and give New Orleans one of the best run-blocking lines in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Call it overkill if you want, but the Lions got to the top of the NFC under Ben Johnson by continually investing in their offensive line. Kelvin Banks Jr. has three years of starting experience under his belt and can step in right away.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers defensive line took a massive step back from its Super Bowl form last season. John Lynch isn't going to let that happen much longer. Pairing the freakiest athlete in the class with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is a tremendous match.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys yet again swap out a franchise legend for a rookie first-rounder. But unlike Tyler Guyton a season ago, Tyler Booker hits the ground as one of the most polished offensive line prospects in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Pairing Will Johnson with Jalen Ramsey would give the Dolphins one of the most physical cornerback duos in the NFL. You'd better bring your lunch pail to face that duo.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 While Anthony Richardson isn't hurting for weapons, Tyler Warren's versatility makes him an easy choice to join the offense. He will be a value add as a blocker in the run game and has shown to be a weapon on gadget-type plays in Penn State's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons have such an obvious need for edge-rushing talent even after signing Leonard Floyd. They're in luck because the FBS sack leader could fall down boards due to a logjam at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Kenneth Grant is a physical freak who can align anywhere on the interior and still play run or pass. That's a skillset the Cardinals haven't had in the Jonathan Gannon era.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Mykel Williams just feels like a Bengals edge rusher: oversized, yet unpolished. Sometimes those turn into Carlos Dunlap or Michael Johnson. Other times they're Margus Hunt or Myles Murphy. I'd bet on Williams being closer to the former.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 A slight fall for Tetairoa McMillan, but that's the nature of what many see as a position that can be found easily on Day 2. McMillan has the kind of easy ball skills and big catch radius with Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 19 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd James Pearce Jr. has elite juice off the edge. That's something that can be a weapon without even a refined pass-rushing skillset in Todd Bowles scheme from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st You want to see the most terrifying front seven in the NFL? Well, it would belong to Denver after nabbing the best all-around linebacker in the draft class to pair with Dre Greenlaw.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Derrick Harmon just feels like a Steeler: a no-nonsense interior defender who can either two-gap or one-gap with relative ease. He would give them a seamless transition plan from the ageless Cam Heyward.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Jim Harbaugh isn't likely to pass on his former player when it's such an obvious fit for the Chargers needs. Getting another reliable pass-catcher for Justin Herbert is a must.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Packers buck their trend eschewing first-round wide receivers for a unique talent in Luther Burden III. The injury concerns for Romeo Doubs (concussions) and Christian Watson (ACL) force their hand here. Burden is not only sure-handed, but also a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Green Bay could use both.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st I just can't fathom the Vikings passing on Malaki Starks given how his versatility would play in Brian Flores' defense. The only thing stopping it is general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's track-record with Georgia safeties.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Josh Simmons comes with a big injury red flag, but beggars can't be choosers. His first half of the season before tearing his Patellar tendon was as good as anyone else's in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka is the kind of savvy route-runner who would be perfect for the Rams offense. While Les Snead has obviously been able to cobble together production from later-round picks, Egbuka would give Los Angeles an immediately formidable three-deep at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Ravens invest early in their defensive line pretty much every year. Donovan Ezeiruaku gives them a third-down specialist right out the gate who can win from many different alignments given his bag of tricks.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Walter Nolen is a butt-kicker in the run game at the three-tech position. That's the missing link on what is a terrifying Lions defensive line when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 The Commanders have done a good job smoothing out their holes via free agency and trades, so they can afford to take a big swing with this pick. The 4.29 40 running Matthew Golden is just that. He would give the Commanders two vertical threats to pair with Deebo Samuel holding things down underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Nick Emmanwori is exactly what the Bills need in their run defense: a rangy safety who can clean up messes left over by an aggressive yet undersized front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Grey Zabel looked like a Day 1 starter on the interior at the Senior Bowl, and that's just what the now Joe Thuney-less Chiefs need. His background at tackle for North Dakota State could help in a pinch as well.