Round 1 - Pick 1 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 60 REYDS 757 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 8 Jacksonville is not going to move on from Trevor Lawrence, so the conversation, short of trading down, becomes taking the best player available. Travis Hunter Jr. may not play both sides of the ball full-time at the next level, but there is value in his versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 69 REYDS 1136 YDS/REC 16.5 TDS 7 Will the Titans bring an end to the Will Levis experiment or can he show them something prior to the season's conclusion? In this case, curiosity leads to Levis' return and they draft another playmaker to pair with Calvin Ridley.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3494 RUYDS 182 INTS 6 TDS 35 Cleveland is a mess right now. There are so many situations that must play out off the field before on-the-field decisions can be made. If the Browns are not in position to take a top quarterback prospect, then they are essentially stuck with Deshaun Watson for another year. If they do not get a top quarterback prospect, then they likely sign another low-cost veteran like Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston and it becomes difficult for them to justify not starting Watson over another player that has no future with the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2591 RUYDS -18 INTS 6 TDS 24 Any organization would be insane to hire Deion Sanders as the coach of a team quarterbacked by his son. Sanders has done well to rebuild Colorado and restore its brand recognition, but that is just a huge conflicting interest in personnel decisions. In this mock, the Giants pass on Sanders but draft his son after releasing Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas is another organization in turmoil. What will the Raiders do with the coaching staff? What are their options at quarterback? The Raiders play the board and add another talented player to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Drake Maye has shown a lot of promise in his early performances, so it is nice to have confidence building around him. They need to draft offensive linemen, sign offensive linemen and then draft some more offensive linemen. It begins at No. 6 overall with the selection of Will Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st New York will be breaking in a new coach and a new general manager next year. Those persons may have big changes in mind for the roster. As currently constructed, Mason Graham makes a lot of sense next to Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina has one of the least effective pass rushes in the NFL and Jadeveon Clowney is not a building block. Mykel Williams could learn a lot from Clowney and be a staple for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1893 YDS/ATT 7.4 REYDS 98 TDS 27 Investigating the mind of owner Jerry Jones is a dangerous chore, but there is no mistaking how much of a need running back has been for them this season. No. 9 overall may be a bit too early for him, but Jeanty is an impact player in the run and pass games.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 53 REYDS 574 YDS/REC 10.8 TDS 7 New Orleans is a franchise that has already made the decision to part ways with coach Dennis Allen. The next hire may have his or her own opinion of what to do with the roster, but given all the injuries this season and a lack of pass catchers under financial control, Luther Burden III would make a lot of sense in pairing with Chris Olave.

Round 1 - Pick 11 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Trey Hendrickson has one year remaining on his contract, but he has requested a trade in search of more financial security. There is a world where Hendrickson does not return and that ignites the need for additional pass rush help.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Miami's defensive line has played better than I could have imagined, but there is not a whole lot in place for the future. Kenneth Grant answers the call for run support.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The offensive line has been a priority for Tampa Bay in recent years. Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are a reliable tackle tandem and Graham Barton has done some good things in his first season at center. Sua Opeta is a free agent after the season and guard is a spot they could still look to upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay is not the only NFC franchise in search of interior offensive line help. Caleb Williams has some much-needed confidence after last week's offensive showing, but the Bears need to stoke that confidence by upgrading his protection this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Defensive back help is not exactly an uncommon projection for the Colts. They are already working out three rookie offensive linemen in the starting lineup. Benjamin Morrison gives them a higher ceiling at a position that has evaded them in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st As Mike Macdonald constructs his Seattle defense, you can see his work with Baltimore as the inspiration. He went out and got a linebacker, Ernest Jones IV, and now could benefit from having a trustworthy, difference-making safety, similar to Kyle Hamilton with the Ravens.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles is going to continue pushing it forward with the current roster, but the Rams are also installing some new, productive pieces on defense. Kelvin Banks should help bring a long-term vision to the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco has sought a pass rusher to pair with Nick Bosa and have finally done that with the selection of Nic Scourton. Scourton is another powerful pass rusher off the opposite side of the line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 53 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 10.6 TDS 4 Denver is getting very little contributions from tight ends in the pass game. Colston Loveland gives the Broncos a more reliable outlet, but also helps spring the running backs. A young quarterback's best friend is a competent tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta continues seeking options to upgrade its pass rush. Abdul Carter was moved into a full-time role this year. He is a sawed-off athletic specimen.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Over a two-year period, few organizations will be able to say they have made as many defensive additions as Arizona. Deone Walker is a long interior defender to pair with last year's first-round pick Darius Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 5th Washington's goal is to get the five offensive linemen on the field and Aireontae Ersery gives them more flexibility. Jayden Daniels is the future at quarterback and now there are more options to keep him protected.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Houston may need to address its interior offensive line with this pick but Walter Nolen upgrades the ceiling of the defense. The Texans already have a dynamic pass rusher in Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 24 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore has had more luck with powerful edge rushers and JT Tuimoloau fits the description. Kyle Van Noy has tapped into the fountain of youth, but that is not a long-term plan.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 49 REYDS 612 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 8 Emeka Egbuka returns to his Californian roots to play for a Wolverine, Jim Harbaugh. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Emeka Egbuka makes for an interesting trio for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay adds depth to the defensive front with the selection of Tyleik Williams. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can tap into his Ohio State connections for info on the versatile defender.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Daylen Everette DB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pittsburgh has added front seven talent by the busload in recent years. The Steelers bring in Daylen Everette to pair with Joey Porter Jr. on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th The plan would be to play Jalon Walker with Ivan Pace Jr. Minnesota would be able to bring pressure from every angle as long as Brian Flores remains in place as the defensive coordinator.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th Philadelphia reinvests in the edge rusher group with the selection of the lengthy Landon Jackson. Nolan Smith has played more of late and that could allow the Eagles to go in a different direction in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 8th Buffalo heavily invested in its pass rushers when drafting Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. Basham is gone now but the selection of LT Overton gives them options in the future if the Bills are forced to make difficult financial decisions.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tacario Davis CB Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 5th Every swing that Kansas City has taken on defense seems to connect, but the Chiefs are missing a key piece to the secondary now that L'Jarius Sneed is gone. Tacario Davis gives them much-needed length.