The NFC East is suddenly legitimately worthy of having what feels like every "Sunday Night Football" game during the course of an NFL season. 

A few years ago, it was the Eagles, the perpetual massive draw of the Cowboys, then two bottom-feeding clubs in the Giants and Commanders. Not exactly the division deserving of repeated prime-time showdowns between division rivals. The Eagles are, well, the Eagles. The Cowboys are the Cowboys. And now, fresh off an NFC Championship appearance with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels, Washington has popped on the Super Bowl contender radar. 

As for the Giants, they're quite further down the pecking order. But with Jameis Winston now penciled in as the current starter and wideout Malik Nabers looking like the next superstar pass catcher from LSU, New York has a fair amount of buzz relative to most teams that hold the No. 3 overall selection in the draft. 

The NFC East takes center stage in this mock draft. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
The Titans' actions in free agency -- or lack thereof at the quarterback position -- hint they're going to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Jameis Winston in tow, the Giants must continue to fortify the offensive line, and he'lll need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
With Harold Landry and now Carter, the Patriots have two formidably, similarly sized outside speed rushers on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
New Jaguars GM James Gladstone had a front row seat to the Aaron Donald era -- and how impactful a sturdy defensive line can be -- in Los Angeles with the Rams. Graham isn't quite Donald 2.0 but, to most, the best defensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The new Jets regime goes with Campbell to plug him in opposite Olu Fashanu to solidify the blocking unit with two young and uber-talented offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers opt to continue to boost the defense and instead wait until Day 2 to add more to the weaponry for Bryce Young.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Surprise! The Saints go with Sanders, as new head coach Kellen Moore sees a lot of Jared Goff in the game of the Colorado quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bears go with a high-upside outside speed rusher from Marshall in Green, who has the tools to develop into an All-Pro type. Learning from Montez Sweat will aid that process.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The 49ers call this pick in immediately. Pearce is the ideal complement to Nick Bosa in San Francisco, and the 49ers need that defender after losing Leonard Floyd in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Cowboys get the consensus top pure receiver in the draft in McMillan, who poses a serious rebounding and YAC threat at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins typically prioritize speed on offense. And now, they get a speedy -- or in this case, explosive -- defensive tackle in Nolen. Fun pairing with Zach Sieler inside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Stewart's size, length, and athletic profile are too tantalizing for the Falcons to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
More blocking stability in front of Kyler Murray and for James Conner and Trey Benson is needed in the desert. Jackson is an athletic guard with super-clean tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals go best player available here with Starks, and he'll help to rebuild the secondary in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Even with ageless wonder Lavonte David back in Tampa, the Buccaneers grab the super-springy Campbell to fly sideline to sideline behind Vita Vea and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
Sean Paytons gets a bell cow back in Hampton, who has the size and dynamic athleticism to star right away in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers get a speedy, do-everything, inside and outside corner in Barron.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Let's not overthink this. The Chargers need a viable tight end weapon, and no one knows Loveland better than Jim Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Jayden Higgins WR
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
10th
REC
87
REYDS
1183
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
9
The Packers emphasize high-caliber athletes early in the draft, and Higgins is precisely that. He can run the full route tree from the X position.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings only enter this draft with four selections -- so everyone understands they're open to trading back. With Emmanwori dropping -- relative to his outstanding combine -- the Bills get aggressive to land him. Safety isn't Buffalo's biggest need, but the South Carolina star is too talented not to go get.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
The Giants love the value they got in Jameis Winston but feel the need to plan for the future at the game's most vital position. They climb the board to pick Dart who has the mobility and arm talent to suggest he has a decent chance to succeed in the NFL. The Rams get a second-round pick (No. 65) and a fourth-round pick (No. 105) from the G-Men in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Harmon is a classic Ravens type. He can effectively play 3T or 5T, get upfield when needed, and engulf backs against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Williams never quite developed into a top 10-pick type at Georgia. The size, length, and athleticism are there for him to rake playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders are glad to end Johnson's fall and let him learn the intricacies of playing an outside corner spot in the NFL.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After the slide back, in which they net this pick along with a fourth-round pick (No. 109), and a 2026 fourth-rounder, the Vikings pick the super-talented, small-school tackle who'll play guard in Minnesota. Ideal scheme fit.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Simmons would've likely been picked much higher than this had he stayed healthy in 2024, and he's an ideal long-term project with potentially enormous upside at a valuable position in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Burden is clearly talented, and he's young. The Eagles don't have a drastic need at receiver, so Burden can slowly work his way into a prominent role in Philadelphia.