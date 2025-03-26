The NFC East is suddenly legitimately worthy of having what feels like every "Sunday Night Football" game during the course of an NFL season.
A few years ago, it was the Eagles, the perpetual massive draw of the Cowboys, then two bottom-feeding clubs in the Giants and Commanders. Not exactly the division deserving of repeated prime-time showdowns between division rivals. The Eagles are, well, the Eagles. The Cowboys are the Cowboys. And now, fresh off an NFC Championship appearance with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels, Washington has popped on the Super Bowl contender radar.
As for the Giants, they're quite further down the pecking order. But with Jameis Winston now penciled in as the current starter and wideout Malik Nabers looking like the next superstar pass catcher from LSU, New York has a fair amount of buzz relative to most teams that hold the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.
The NFC East takes center stage in this mock draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
With Jameis Winston in tow, the Giants must continue to fortify the offensive line, and he'lll need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
With Harold Landry and now Carter, the Patriots have two formidably, similarly sized outside speed rushers on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
New Jaguars GM James Gladstone had a front row seat to the Aaron Donald era -- and how impactful a sturdy defensive line can be -- in Los Angeles with the Rams. Graham isn't quite Donald 2.0 but, to most, the best defensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The new Jets regime goes with Campbell to plug him in opposite Olu Fashanu to solidify the blocking unit with two young and uber-talented offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Panthers opt to continue to boost the defense and instead wait until Day 2 to add more to the weaponry for Bryce Young.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Surprise! The Saints go with Sanders, as new head coach Kellen Moore sees a lot of Jared Goff in the game of the Colorado quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Bears go with a high-upside outside speed rusher from Marshall in Green, who has the tools to develop into an All-Pro type. Learning from Montez Sweat will aid that process.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The 49ers call this pick in immediately. Pearce is the ideal complement to Nick Bosa in San Francisco, and the 49ers need that defender after losing Leonard Floyd in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Cowboys get the consensus top pure receiver in the draft in McMillan, who poses a serious rebounding and YAC threat at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
The Dolphins typically prioritize speed on offense. And now, they get a speedy -- or in this case, explosive -- defensive tackle in Nolen. Fun pairing with Zach Sieler inside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Stewart's size, length, and athletic profile are too tantalizing for the Falcons to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
More blocking stability in front of Kyler Murray and for James Conner and Trey Benson is needed in the desert. Jackson is an athletic guard with super-clean tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Bengals go best player available here with Starks, and he'll help to rebuild the secondary in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Even with ageless wonder Lavonte David back in Tampa, the Buccaneers grab the super-springy Campbell to fly sideline to sideline behind Vita Vea and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Sean Paytons gets a bell cow back in Hampton, who has the size and dynamic athleticism to star right away in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Steelers get a speedy, do-everything, inside and outside corner in Barron.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Let's not overthink this. The Chargers need a viable tight end weapon, and no one knows Loveland better than Jim Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Packers emphasize high-caliber athletes early in the draft, and Higgins is precisely that. He can run the full route tree from the X position.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Vikings only enter this draft with four selections -- so everyone understands they're open to trading back. With Emmanwori dropping -- relative to his outstanding combine -- the Bills get aggressive to land him. Safety isn't Buffalo's biggest need, but the South Carolina star is too talented not to go get.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
The Giants love the value they got in Jameis Winston but feel the need to plan for the future at the game's most vital position. They climb the board to pick Dart who has the mobility and arm talent to suggest he has a decent chance to succeed in the NFL. The Rams get a second-round pick (No. 65) and a fourth-round pick (No. 105) from the G-Men in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon is a classic Ravens type. He can effectively play 3T or 5T, get upfield when needed, and engulf backs against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams never quite developed into a top 10-pick type at Georgia. The size, length, and athleticism are there for him to rake playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Commanders are glad to end Johnson's fall and let him learn the intricacies of playing an outside corner spot in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 30
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
After the slide back, in which they net this pick along with a fourth-round pick (No. 109), and a 2026 fourth-rounder, the Vikings pick the super-talented, small-school tackle who'll play guard in Minnesota. Ideal scheme fit.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Simmons would've likely been picked much higher than this had he stayed healthy in 2024, and he's an ideal long-term project with potentially enormous upside at a valuable position in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Burden is clearly talented, and he's young. The Eagles don't have a drastic need at receiver, so Burden can slowly work his way into a prominent role in Philadelphia.