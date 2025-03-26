Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The Titans' actions in free agency -- or lack thereof at the quarterback position -- hint they're going to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd With Jameis Winston in tow, the Giants must continue to fortify the offensive line, and he'lll need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With Harold Landry and now Carter, the Patriots have two formidably, similarly sized outside speed rushers on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st New Jaguars GM James Gladstone had a front row seat to the Aaron Donald era -- and how impactful a sturdy defensive line can be -- in Los Angeles with the Rams. Graham isn't quite Donald 2.0 but, to most, the best defensive tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The new Jets regime goes with Campbell to plug him in opposite Olu Fashanu to solidify the blocking unit with two young and uber-talented offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers opt to continue to boost the defense and instead wait until Day 2 to add more to the weaponry for Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Surprise! The Saints go with Sanders, as new head coach Kellen Moore sees a lot of Jared Goff in the game of the Colorado quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Bears go with a high-upside outside speed rusher from Marshall in Green, who has the tools to develop into an All-Pro type. Learning from Montez Sweat will aid that process.

Round 1 - Pick 11 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers call this pick in immediately. Pearce is the ideal complement to Nick Bosa in San Francisco, and the 49ers need that defender after losing Leonard Floyd in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Cowboys get the consensus top pure receiver in the draft in McMillan, who poses a serious rebounding and YAC threat at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins typically prioritize speed on offense. And now, they get a speedy -- or in this case, explosive -- defensive tackle in Nolen. Fun pairing with Zach Sieler inside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Stewart's size, length, and athletic profile are too tantalizing for the Falcons to pass on him here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd More blocking stability in front of Kyler Murray and for James Conner and Trey Benson is needed in the desert. Jackson is an athletic guard with super-clean tape.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals go best player available here with Starks, and he'll help to rebuild the secondary in Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Even with ageless wonder Lavonte David back in Tampa, the Buccaneers grab the super-springy Campbell to fly sideline to sideline behind Vita Vea and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Sean Paytons gets a bell cow back in Hampton, who has the size and dynamic athleticism to star right away in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers get a speedy, do-everything, inside and outside corner in Barron.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Let's not overthink this. The Chargers need a viable tight end weapon, and no one knows Loveland better than Jim Harbaugh.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jayden Higgins WR Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 10th REC 87 REYDS 1183 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 9 The Packers emphasize high-caliber athletes early in the draft, and Higgins is precisely that. He can run the full route tree from the X position.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings only enter this draft with four selections -- so everyone understands they're open to trading back. With Emmanwori dropping -- relative to his outstanding combine -- the Bills get aggressive to land him. Safety isn't Buffalo's biggest need, but the South Carolina star is too talented not to go get.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 The Giants love the value they got in Jameis Winston but feel the need to plan for the future at the game's most vital position. They climb the board to pick Dart who has the mobility and arm talent to suggest he has a decent chance to succeed in the NFL. The Rams get a second-round pick (No. 65) and a fourth-round pick (No. 105) from the G-Men in this swap.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Harmon is a classic Ravens type. He can effectively play 3T or 5T, get upfield when needed, and engulf backs against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Williams never quite developed into a top 10-pick type at Georgia. The size, length, and athleticism are there for him to rake playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders are glad to end Johnson's fall and let him learn the intricacies of playing an outside corner spot in the NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 30 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd After the slide back, in which they net this pick along with a fourth-round pick (No. 109), and a 2026 fourth-rounder, the Vikings pick the super-talented, small-school tackle who'll play guard in Minnesota. Ideal scheme fit.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Simmons would've likely been picked much higher than this had he stayed healthy in 2024, and he's an ideal long-term project with potentially enormous upside at a valuable position in Kansas City.