The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and much of the intrigue regarding the first round of action starts with the No. 2 overall selection. The Tennessee Titans are now widespread favorites to address quarterback atop the draft, with Miami's Cam Ward emerging as the club's preferred answer there. Which leaves the Cleveland Browns, who are next up in the order, as the likely difference-maker when it comes to the top tier of remaining prospects.
The latest reports indicate the Browns are leaning toward Colorado's Travis Hunter, a two-way star at the college level, but not long ago, the team picking directly after them, the New York Giants, was reportedly convinced Cleveland would use its top pick on a quarterback. All that is to say, no one really knows how the first round of the draft will play out until, well, it actually does.
But it can be fun to forecast! That's exactly what we've done here, projecting all 32 first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as four Day 1 trades, including one by a team moving into the top five for a quarterback:
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Simple: The Titans need a franchise quarterback. Ward may have some risky freestyling to his game, but he's got more than enough arm zip and pocket poise to reshape Tennessee's offense. Hopefully he gets solid protection at the NFL level.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Shedeur Sanders would give them someone other than Kenny Pickett under center. Hunter, his Colorado teammate, is more of a surefire impact player considering his upside at both receiver and cornerback. He could start at either spot.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Panthers have lacked an imposing sack artist for a while. They could take advantage of the Giants being boxed out of coveted options like Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, jumping up to secure the top edge rusher of the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Patriots need to fortify their offensive trenches. But Mike Vrabel isn't going to turn down added defensive reinforcements, let alone a former wrestler. Graham could be a pocket-wrecker alongside veteran addition Milton Williams.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Saints might be able to sit tight and get Sanders at No. 9 overall. They could also leapfrog the Raiders just to be safe, giving new coach Kellen Moore a traditional pocket passer to develop behind Derek Carr. New Orleans needs an arm of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
It's the popular pick for the Raiders, but it makes sense: Pete Carroll wants to run the rock as he once did in Seattle, and Jeanty is the total package at his position. His addition would instantly lessen Geno Smith's burden.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
A playmaker on either side of the ball might be tempting, but their new regime is focused on building a foundation. That starts with the front, where the quick-footed Membou arguably has the most upside of any tackle prospect in the class.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
This wouldn't necessarily calm the masses in New Jersey, but you usually can't go wrong addressing the trenches. Campbell's experience coming out of LSU could make him a Day 1 starter at guard, and/or a long-term option at tackle.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Jaguars could also stand pat with their original pick and target Warren, whose combination of size (6-5, 256), toughness and versatility could make him Trevor Lawrence's best friend in new coach Liam Coen's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Bears went all in on O-line upgrades during free agency. It stands to reason they could prioritize added weaponry for Caleb Williams here. Loveland (6-6) has the pass catching acumen to be Sam LaPorta 2.0 for new coach Ben Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
San Francisco endured plenty of cost-cutting subtractions this offseason. Walker could help offset the defensive exodus, offering tone-setting power that could replace Dre Greenlaw at linebacker and/or aid Nick Bosa off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Dallas needs a running mate for CeeDee Lamb, and McMillan could be the perfect complement, offering big-bodied jump-ball ability to pair with Lamb's explosiveness.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Miami needs a little bit of everything on the back end after losing Jevon Holland and entering 2025 with an aging Jalen Ramsey as the top corner. Barron could be the antidote, considering he lined up all over the place at Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
A tight end would be a nice safety valve for whichever maligned quarterback wins their summer competition, but the Colts could also use a difference-maker on "D." And Campbell's tenacity could make him a multipurpose star.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
As always, an edge rusher could be in order. Atlanta could also use a long-term cover man opposite A.J. Terrell, and Johnson's height and ball skills stand out.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
It wouldn't be stunning to see Jonathan Gannon go pass rusher here, even after adding Josh Sweat. Yet Arizona still needs added stability on the offensive side, and Banks is fundamentally sound enough to play any spot in front of Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Basically any defensive addition would be welcome in Cincinnati. Green is a relentless edge presence who could help offset Trey Hendrickson's potential departure.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Seahawks need O-line help more than just about anything. Emmanwori has the looks of ex-Seattle great Kam Chancellor, however, with a tantalizing blend of size, speed and physicality. Mike Macdonald could make him a true chess piece.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Are the Texans really going to make Christian Kirk their top investment at wide receiver after an injury-marred 2024? Egbuka registers as a plug-and-play starter with the toughness and versatility to become an early C.J. Stroud favorite.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Like Ashton Jeanty with the Raiders, Hampton just fits the Broncos to a tee. Denver could use a featured back to pair with young quarterback Bo Nix, and Hampton's bulldozing style could make him the apple of Sean Payton's eye.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Addressing quarterback with someone like Jaxson Dart could be in play, but would that be a repeat of the Kenny Pickett selection? It might depend on Aaron Rodgers' decision. Either way, they could also use an interior force like Harmon.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Jim Harbaugh has prioritized physicality over athleticism in some of his biggest moves around Justin Herbert. With the trenches mostly shored up and a new big back in town, Golden's field-stretching potential could be a nice complement to Ladd McConkey.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
They could go a number of directions here, but the Packers might not pass up such a gifted pass-rushing project if he's still available, especially after parting ways with Preston Smith during the 2024 campaign.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Ravens cleared the way for a new Kyle Hamilton partner by releasing Marcus Williams this offseason. Starks could be that guy, drawing high marks for both his positional versatility and on-field leadership at Georgia.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Haason Reddick gives the Buccaneers a proven pass rusher, but he's a rental on a one-year deal. Pearce, meanwhile, could be a long-term fixture of Todd Bowles' defense, possessing elite length and power-rushing potential.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Minnesota poured big money into both fronts during free agency. That doesn't mean the Vikings won't do more to make life easy for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. And Booker projects as a Day 1 starter on the interior coming out of Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Rams made a run in 2024 in large part due to their young, ascending defense. Adding to that unit feels appropriate. Hairston is speedy and plays bigger than he looks, making him a potential impact cover man for Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Lions tried to squeeze some edge-rushing juice out of Za'Darius Smith late in 2024. Branded a "finisher" at Boston College, the technically exquisite Ezeiruaku could be a higher-upside successor opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Commanders aren't averse to investing in high-profile, if inconsistent, prospects (see: Javon Kinlaw). Also needing a bona fide edge rusher, they could trust Dan Quinn to get the most out of Stewart, a freak athlete with low sack numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
A move up for a speedy wideout like Matthew Golden could be in the cards. Otherwise, they might be content to sit tight and let the best available defender fall into Sean McDermott's lap. Nolen has the physical tools to become an All-Pro.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Andy Reid's offense needs a better line after Super Bowl LIX's embarrassing defeat. With Joe Thuney gone and questions remaining at left tackle, the gritty and versatile Zabel could be the perfect addition as a utility man of sorts.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The Eagles don't have obvious pressing needs after winning it all. They never shy away from forward-thinking investments in the trenches, however, and Simmons fits the bill. A potential Lane Johnson successor, he'd likely have the benefit of sitting and recovering from injury to open his career in Philadelphia.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.