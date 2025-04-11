Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Simple: The Titans need a franchise quarterback. Ward may have some risky freestyling to his game, but he's got more than enough arm zip and pocket poise to reshape Tennessee's offense. Hopefully he gets solid protection at the NFL level.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Shedeur Sanders would give them someone other than Kenny Pickett under center. Hunter, his Colorado teammate, is more of a surefire impact player considering his upside at both receiver and cornerback. He could start at either spot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers have lacked an imposing sack artist for a while. They could take advantage of the Giants being boxed out of coveted options like Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, jumping up to secure the top edge rusher of the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need to fortify their offensive trenches. But Mike Vrabel isn't going to turn down added defensive reinforcements, let alone a former wrestler. Graham could be a pocket-wrecker alongside veteran addition Milton Williams.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 5 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Saints might be able to sit tight and get Sanders at No. 9 overall. They could also leapfrog the Raiders just to be safe, giving new coach Kellen Moore a traditional pocket passer to develop behind Derek Carr. New Orleans needs an arm of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 It's the popular pick for the Raiders, but it makes sense: Pete Carroll wants to run the rock as he once did in Seattle, and Jeanty is the total package at his position. His addition would instantly lessen Geno Smith's burden.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd A playmaker on either side of the ball might be tempting, but their new regime is focused on building a foundation. That starts with the front, where the quick-footed Membou arguably has the most upside of any tackle prospect in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This wouldn't necessarily calm the masses in New Jersey, but you usually can't go wrong addressing the trenches. Campbell's experience coming out of LSU could make him a Day 1 starter at guard, and/or a long-term option at tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Jaguars could also stand pat with their original pick and target Warren, whose combination of size (6-5, 256), toughness and versatility could make him Trevor Lawrence's best friend in new coach Liam Coen's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Bears went all in on O-line upgrades during free agency. It stands to reason they could prioritize added weaponry for Caleb Williams here. Loveland (6-6) has the pass catching acumen to be Sam LaPorta 2.0 for new coach Ben Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco endured plenty of cost-cutting subtractions this offseason. Walker could help offset the defensive exodus, offering tone-setting power that could replace Dre Greenlaw at linebacker and/or aid Nick Bosa off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Dallas needs a running mate for CeeDee Lamb, and McMillan could be the perfect complement, offering big-bodied jump-ball ability to pair with Lamb's explosiveness.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Miami needs a little bit of everything on the back end after losing Jevon Holland and entering 2025 with an aging Jalen Ramsey as the top corner. Barron could be the antidote, considering he lined up all over the place at Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st A tight end would be a nice safety valve for whichever maligned quarterback wins their summer competition, but the Colts could also use a difference-maker on "D." And Campbell's tenacity could make him a multipurpose star.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd As always, an edge rusher could be in order. Atlanta could also use a long-term cover man opposite A.J. Terrell, and Johnson's height and ball skills stand out.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd It wouldn't be stunning to see Jonathan Gannon go pass rusher here, even after adding Josh Sweat. Yet Arizona still needs added stability on the offensive side, and Banks is fundamentally sound enough to play any spot in front of Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Basically any defensive addition would be welcome in Cincinnati. Green is a relentless edge presence who could help offset Trey Hendrickson's potential departure.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks need O-line help more than just about anything. Emmanwori has the looks of ex-Seattle great Kam Chancellor, however, with a tantalizing blend of size, speed and physicality. Mike Macdonald could make him a true chess piece.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Are the Texans really going to make Christian Kirk their top investment at wide receiver after an injury-marred 2024? Egbuka registers as a plug-and-play starter with the toughness and versatility to become an early C.J. Stroud favorite.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Like Ashton Jeanty with the Raiders, Hampton just fits the Broncos to a tee. Denver could use a featured back to pair with young quarterback Bo Nix, and Hampton's bulldozing style could make him the apple of Sean Payton's eye.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Addressing quarterback with someone like Jaxson Dart could be in play, but would that be a repeat of the Kenny Pickett selection? It might depend on Aaron Rodgers' decision. Either way, they could also use an interior force like Harmon.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Jim Harbaugh has prioritized physicality over athleticism in some of his biggest moves around Justin Herbert. With the trenches mostly shored up and a new big back in town, Golden's field-stretching potential could be a nice complement to Ladd McConkey.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th They could go a number of directions here, but the Packers might not pass up such a gifted pass-rushing project if he's still available, especially after parting ways with Preston Smith during the 2024 campaign.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens cleared the way for a new Kyle Hamilton partner by releasing Marcus Williams this offseason. Starks could be that guy, drawing high marks for both his positional versatility and on-field leadership at Georgia.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Haason Reddick gives the Buccaneers a proven pass rusher, but he's a rental on a one-year deal. Pearce, meanwhile, could be a long-term fixture of Todd Bowles' defense, possessing elite length and power-rushing potential.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota poured big money into both fronts during free agency. That doesn't mean the Vikings won't do more to make life easy for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. And Booker projects as a Day 1 starter on the interior coming out of Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams made a run in 2024 in large part due to their young, ascending defense. Adding to that unit feels appropriate. Hairston is speedy and plays bigger than he looks, making him a potential impact cover man for Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th The Lions tried to squeeze some edge-rushing juice out of Za'Darius Smith late in 2024. Branded a "finisher" at Boston College, the technically exquisite Ezeiruaku could be a higher-upside successor opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders aren't averse to investing in high-profile, if inconsistent, prospects (see: Javon Kinlaw). Also needing a bona fide edge rusher, they could trust Dan Quinn to get the most out of Stewart, a freak athlete with low sack numbers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd A move up for a speedy wideout like Matthew Golden could be in the cards. Otherwise, they might be content to sit tight and let the best available defender fall into Sean McDermott's lap. Nolen has the physical tools to become an All-Pro.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Andy Reid's offense needs a better line after Super Bowl LIX's embarrassing defeat. With Joe Thuney gone and questions remaining at left tackle, the gritty and versatile Zabel could be the perfect addition as a utility man of sorts.