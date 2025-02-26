What I've come to realize about NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis is that early on all the buzz centers around potential quarterback movement on the veteran market. Happens every year.
And the buzz at the 2025 NFL combine has centered around the Giants' supposed very real interest in Matthew Stafford.
With what is presumed to be a "down" quarterback class in the draft, and plenty of desperate-ish teams with some of the first few picks in April, that is tracking toward potentially seismic moves with already-established NFL passers.
And that's what I'm generating in this mock draft scenario: Two big and related trades that drastically shake up the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And one enormous free-agent transaction.
First, a Giants and Rams trade. The initial domino.
Giants get: Matthew Stafford, 2026 sixth-round pick
Rams get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 65 overall), and 2026 fourth-round pick that can become a third-round pick
Then, the second domino to fall -- which I assume would thereby happen quickly -- a Vikings and Rams trade:
Rams get: Sam Darnold
Vikings get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 90 overall), 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick
And it makes an incredible amount of sense. The Giants, led by GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are desperate for a quarterback. They need one who can help them win this very second. Stafford absolutely can be that player, especially if you sign Cooper Kupp after (if) he's released by the Rams.
From a Rams perspective, you unload Stafford, get some draft capital, then turn around and take Darnold off the Vikings' hands, clearing the way for J.J. McCarthy to start in Minnesota, and Kevin O'Connell can give a vote of confidence to Sean McVay for Darnold, particularly because he'd be running essentially the same system.
It's glorious, isn't it?
Oh, and also in this mock, that free-agent transaction I mentioned earlier -- Aaron Rodgers signs with the Tennessee Titans. Figured I should mention that before I got to the picks. That leads to the Titans being extremely motivated to move out of No. 1 overall.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Raiders get aggressive to be positive they get their guy during the first draft of the Tom Brady era. Sanders can be a point guard in Chip Kelly's system.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Colorado prospects go 1-2 with Hunter landing with the Browns to play ... wide receiver. And some cornerback if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Still armed with the No. 3 overall pick, the Giants get a running mate for Brian Burns on the edge with the dynamic Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Jaguars get a serious upfield rusher with nose tackle size who's a tremendous run defender in Graham.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
The Titans get Aaron Rodgers the premier pass-catching tight end in this class. They also get the Raiders 2025 second-round pick (No. 37 overall) along with one of their 2025 third-round picks (No. 68) and a 2026 second-round pick in this slide down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
For as much as the Panthers need to address the offense around Bryce Young, the defense needs considerable help.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
The Saints have to replenish the receiver group, and there's plenty of Drake London to McMillan's game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
With three offensive linemen as free agents, the Bears add a nasty offensive tackle who can play guard if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher. He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins pick Banks to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Johnson is the ideal cornerback prototype to match up with Nico Collins on the perimeter in the AFC South. Big, long, athletic.
Round 1 - Pick 15
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Falcons snag much-needed help on the edge of their pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is bound to be one of those supremely athletic big men who awe at the combine and go much earlier in the draft than people think.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Mike Macdonald rekindles some Kyle Hamilton vibes with Emmanwori here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Campbell is the ideal physical freak at linebacker to be the heir apparent to Buccaneers legend Lavonte David.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Steelers could use someone with Barron's versatility in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Jim Harbaugh picks the Ohio State prospect who'll give the Chargers more juice downfield and get after it as a blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Packers have to retool the secondary, and Thomas has the measureables -- and presumably a big combine ahead -- to go this high at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Jackson's size and movement skills make him an ideal fit for the Vikings stretch-run based offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Texans get a rock-solid guard prospect with requisite size, balance and power.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Rams are ecstatic to land a left tackle with Day 1 starter traits in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
The Lions go with a specimen with supreme upside to pair alongside Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. He doesn't have to be the No. 1 rusher right away.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Commanders make this selection hoping Dan Quinn and Co. can get the most out of the ridiculous frame and athletic profile of Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Bills get an outside speed element for Josh Allen in Golden, who's not only fast but excels tracking the football near the sideline.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Burden is a fun, YAC type who'd excel in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Another Georgia prospect ... come on down, or I guess north to Philadelphia. Starks can upgrade the safety spot for Philadelphia as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson enters the final year of his deal.