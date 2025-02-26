What I've come to realize about NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis is that early on all the buzz centers around potential quarterback movement on the veteran market. Happens every year.

And the buzz at the 2025 NFL combine has centered around the Giants' supposed very real interest in Matthew Stafford.

With what is presumed to be a "down" quarterback class in the draft, and plenty of desperate-ish teams with some of the first few picks in April, that is tracking toward potentially seismic moves with already-established NFL passers.

And that's what I'm generating in this mock draft scenario: Two big and related trades that drastically shake up the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And one enormous free-agent transaction.

First, a Giants and Rams trade. The initial domino.

Giants get: Matthew Stafford, 2026 sixth-round pick

Rams get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 65 overall), and 2026 fourth-round pick that can become a third-round pick

Then, the second domino to fall -- which I assume would thereby happen quickly -- a Vikings and Rams trade:

Rams get: Sam Darnold

Vikings get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 90 overall), 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick

And it makes an incredible amount of sense. The Giants, led by GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are desperate for a quarterback. They need one who can help them win this very second. Stafford absolutely can be that player, especially if you sign Cooper Kupp after (if) he's released by the Rams.

From a Rams perspective, you unload Stafford, get some draft capital, then turn around and take Darnold off the Vikings' hands, clearing the way for J.J. McCarthy to start in Minnesota, and Kevin O'Connell can give a vote of confidence to Sean McVay for Darnold, particularly because he'd be running essentially the same system.

It's glorious, isn't it?

Oh, and also in this mock, that free-agent transaction I mentioned earlier -- Aaron Rodgers signs with the Tennessee Titans. Figured I should mention that before I got to the picks. That leads to the Titans being extremely motivated to move out of No. 1 overall.

