mike-green.jpg
Getty Images

What I've come to realize about NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis is that early on all the buzz centers around potential quarterback movement on the veteran market. Happens every year. 

And the buzz at the 2025 NFL combine has centered around the Giants' supposed very real interest in Matthew Stafford.

With what is presumed to be a "down" quarterback class in the draft, and plenty of desperate-ish teams with some of the first few picks in April, that is tracking toward potentially seismic moves with already-established NFL passers. 

And that's what I'm generating in this mock draft scenario: Two big and related trades that drastically shake up the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And one enormous free-agent transaction.

First, a Giants and Rams trade. The initial domino. 

Giants get: Matthew Stafford, 2026 sixth-round pick

Rams get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 65 overall), and 2026 fourth-round pick that can become a third-round pick

Then, the second domino to fall -- which I assume would thereby happen quickly -- a Vikings and Rams trade: 

Rams get: Sam Darnold

Vikings get: 2025 third-round pick (No. 90 overall), 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick

And it makes an incredible amount of sense. The Giants, led by GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are desperate for a quarterback. They need one who can help them win this very second. Stafford absolutely can be that player, especially if you sign Cooper Kupp after (if) he's released by the Rams. 

From a Rams perspective, you unload Stafford, get some draft capital, then turn around and take Darnold off the Vikings' hands, clearing the way for J.J. McCarthy to start in Minnesota, and Kevin O'Connell can give a vote of confidence to Sean McVay for Darnold, particularly because he'd be running essentially the same system. 

2025 NFL Draft: Sleeper prospects to watch at combine, including QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Edwards
2025 NFL Draft: Sleeper prospects to watch at combine, including QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Bhayshul Tuten

It's glorious, isn't it? 

Oh, and also in this mock, that free-agent transaction I mentioned earlier -- Aaron Rodgers signs with the Tennessee Titans. Figured I should mention that before I got to the picks. That leads to the Titans being extremely motivated to move out of No. 1 overall. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
The Raiders get aggressive to be positive they get their guy during the first draft of the Tom Brady era. Sanders can be a point guard in Chip Kelly's system.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter CB
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Colorado prospects go 1-2 with Hunter landing with the Browns to play ... wide receiver. And some cornerback if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Still armed with the No. 3 overall pick, the Giants get a running mate for Brian Burns on the edge with the dynamic Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars get a serious upfield rusher with nose tackle size who's a tremendous run defender in Graham.
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Titans get Aaron Rodgers the premier pass-catching tight end in this class. They also get the Raiders 2025 second-round pick (No. 37 overall) along with one of their 2025 third-round picks (No. 68) and a 2026 second-round pick in this slide down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Ward "slips" slightly to the Jets and the new front office and coaching staff does not hesitate to select him at No. 7 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
For as much as the Panthers need to address the offense around Bryce Young, the defense needs considerable help.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Saints have to replenish the receiver group, and there's plenty of Drake London to McMillan's game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With three offensive linemen as free agents, the Bears add a nasty offensive tackle who can play guard if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
12th
The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher. He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins pick Banks to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Johnson is the ideal cornerback prototype to match up with Nico Collins on the perimeter in the AFC South. Big, long, athletic.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons snag much-needed help on the edge of their pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Grant is bound to be one of those supremely athletic big men who awe at the combine and go much earlier in the draft than people think.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mike Macdonald rekindles some Kyle Hamilton vibes with Emmanwori here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell is the ideal physical freak at linebacker to be the heir apparent to Buccaneers legend Lavonte David.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers could use someone with Barron's versatility in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
RUYDS
1158
YDS/ATT
6.3
REYDS
79
TDS
17
Jim Harbaugh picks the Ohio State prospect who'll give the Chargers more juice downfield and get after it as a blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Azareye'h Thomas CB
Florida State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Packers have to retool the secondary, and Thomas has the measureables -- and presumably a big combine ahead -- to go this high at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jackson's size and movement skills make him an ideal fit for the Vikings stretch-run based offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans get a rock-solid guard prospect with requisite size, balance and power.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Rams are ecstatic to land a left tackle with Day 1 starter traits in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions go with a specimen with supreme upside to pair alongside Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. He doesn't have to be the No. 1 rusher right away.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders make this selection hoping Dan Quinn and Co. can get the most out of the ridiculous frame and athletic profile of Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
The Bills get an outside speed element for Josh Allen in Golden, who's not only fast but excels tracking the football near the sideline.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Burden is a fun, YAC type who'd excel in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another Georgia prospect ... come on down, or I guess north to Philadelphia. Starks can upgrade the safety spot for Philadelphia as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson enters the final year of his deal.