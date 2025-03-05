The NFL Scouting Combine always turns mock drafts on their proverbial heads. Plenty of preconceived notions before the athleticism showcase in Indianapolis are no longer relevant after all the measurement and workout data is in.

My post-combine guesses this year -- LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell isn't the first blocker off the board, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson sinks (short arms and injury concerns), Alabama guard Tyler Booker falls out of the first round completely, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is picked reasonably high, and the same goes for workout warrior Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

Some of those predicted developments take shape in this mock draft, which does include a few trades, including one inside the top 10 that's ultimately not for a quarterback.

And before free agency, these mocks are always hard to peg, because holes will be filled with veterans over the next month. Right now too, all teams still own their 2025 first-round picks. I'd be shocked if that's still the case when April rolls around.

Now let's get to the picks.

