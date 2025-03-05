mike-green.jpg
Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine always turns mock drafts on their proverbial heads. Plenty of preconceived notions before the athleticism showcase in Indianapolis are no longer relevant after all the measurement and workout data is in. 

My post-combine guesses this year -- LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell isn't the first blocker off the board, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson sinks (short arms and injury concerns), Alabama guard Tyler Booker falls out of the first round completely, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is picked reasonably high, and the same goes for workout warrior Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. 

Some of those predicted developments take shape in this mock draft, which does include a few trades, including one inside the top 10 that's ultimately not for a quarterback. 

And before free agency, these mocks are always hard to peg, because holes will be filled with veterans over the next month. Right now too, all teams still own their 2025 first-round picks. I'd be shocked if that's still the case when April rolls around. 

Now let's get to the picks. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
A win-win for both sides. The Giants FINALLY get a quarterback, and the Titans add extra picks at the beginning of their rebuild, but don't move down too far, out of the elite prospect range in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Browns simply take who they believe is the best prospect in this class. And many agree with them.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans get this pick along with the Giants' second-round selection (No. 34), a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a 2026 second-round pick, and they select the prospect who many would consider the cleanest defensive front seven player in the class (without any injury concerns).
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The moment the Graham pick was announced for the Titans, the Bears called the Patriots and sent an offer New England couldn't refuse -- the first of Chicago's two second-round picks (No. 39) this year and a second-round pick in 2026. The Bears get a premier edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat in Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After a ridiculous combine, Membou is the first offensive tackle off the board. Jaguars new head coach Liam Coen felt the impact of Tristan Wirfs in Tampa Bay. Membou isn't quite that caliber of a prospect but the upside is there.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
This is where Sanders wants to go. I truly believe that. And it's in the Raiders' best interest to pick a quarterback for this new Tom Brady-led era.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Aaron Glenn's background as a defensive back helps with this selection, as Starks is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers go back-to-back first-round picks from South Carolina with the ultra-explosive Emmanwori, who'll be the center of the defensive rebuild in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Saints have to replenish the receiver group, and there's plenty of Drake London to McMillan's game.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Draft magic for the Patriots, who sink back, obtain future draft capital, and still land the blocker who many believe is the best offensive lineman in the class. The length concerns are legitimate, but the Patriots are in search of quality blockers regardless of their position.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Pearce has plenty of Leonard Floyd to him, and enters the league with more upside because of the power he packs when flying around the corner. Ideal pick to be the bookend to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins pick Banks to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Darien Porter CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
There's not much Colts GM Chris Ballard likes more than long, uber-athletic cornerbacks, and Porter had the finest all-around workout of the cornerback class at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Would you look at that -- a defensive first-round pick from Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Green may take time to acclimate to the NFL from Marshall, yet his traits are through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Stewart is simply too big, too athletic, and too long for the defensive-line needy Cardinals to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Seahawks get another raw-ish specimen to control blockers, play stout run defense, and in time, get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell is the ideal physical freak at linebacker to be the heir apparent to Buccaneers legend Lavonte David.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
There are Jimmy Graham characteristics to Warren's game, which of course leads to Sean Payton gravitating toward him.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
While the Steelers have historically waited until Round 2 to pick a receiver, Golden is the exact type of speedster with polished route running skill they need.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
How about this? Loveland reunites with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles to become the preferred seam-stretching target for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
The production wasn't there in 2024 for Burden, but he's a Randall Cobb-like YAC specialist with some downfield juice.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Harmon is a tall game-wrecker who can play up and down the line of scrimmage and routinely push the pocket. He has deceptive pass-rushing skills at his size.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jackson is a ready-to-go guard, which is precisely what the Texans need entering Year 3 of the C.J. Stroud era.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Rams are ecstatic to land a left tackle with Day 1 starter traits in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota. Now we know he's a supremely gifted athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions get a serious nose tackle prospect with plus run-stuffing skills and a glimmer of pass-rush ability for the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders stop Johnson's precipitous fall and gladly pair him with Marshon Lattimore on the outside. Good drafting here.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Scourton's a stocky yet nimble defensive end with consecutive highly productive seasons on his resume.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jaylin Noel WR
Iowa State • Sr • 5'10" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
166th
POSITION RNK
18th
REC
81
REYDS
1194
YDS/REC
14.7
TDS
8
The Chiefs get a super-explosive speedster with quicks to win downfield and underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Darius Alexander DL
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
8th
Howie Roseman stays true to form and picks a trench player in the first round. Another Toledo Rocket. Alexander can be a valuable chess piece in Vic Fangio's scheme right away.