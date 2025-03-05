The NFL Scouting Combine always turns mock drafts on their proverbial heads. Plenty of preconceived notions before the athleticism showcase in Indianapolis are no longer relevant after all the measurement and workout data is in.
My post-combine guesses this year -- LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell isn't the first blocker off the board, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson sinks (short arms and injury concerns), Alabama guard Tyler Booker falls out of the first round completely, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is picked reasonably high, and the same goes for workout warrior Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.
Some of those predicted developments take shape in this mock draft, which does include a few trades, including one inside the top 10 that's ultimately not for a quarterback.
And before free agency, these mocks are always hard to peg, because holes will be filled with veterans over the next month. Right now too, all teams still own their 2025 first-round picks. I'd be shocked if that's still the case when April rolls around.
Now let's get to the picks.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
A win-win for both sides. The Giants FINALLY get a quarterback, and the Titans add extra picks at the beginning of their rebuild, but don't move down too far, out of the elite prospect range in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Browns simply take who they believe is the best prospect in this class. And many agree with them.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Titans get this pick along with the Giants' second-round selection (No. 34), a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a 2026 second-round pick, and they select the prospect who many would consider the cleanest defensive front seven player in the class (without any injury concerns).
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The moment the Graham pick was announced for the Titans, the Bears called the Patriots and sent an offer New England couldn't refuse -- the first of Chicago's two second-round picks (No. 39) this year and a second-round pick in 2026. The Bears get a premier edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat in Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
After a ridiculous combine, Membou is the first offensive tackle off the board. Jaguars new head coach Liam Coen felt the impact of Tristan Wirfs in Tampa Bay. Membou isn't quite that caliber of a prospect but the upside is there.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
This is where Sanders wants to go. I truly believe that. And it's in the Raiders' best interest to pick a quarterback for this new Tom Brady-led era.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Aaron Glenn's background as a defensive back helps with this selection, as Starks is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Panthers go back-to-back first-round picks from South Carolina with the ultra-explosive Emmanwori, who'll be the center of the defensive rebuild in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Saints have to replenish the receiver group, and there's plenty of Drake London to McMillan's game.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Draft magic for the Patriots, who sink back, obtain future draft capital, and still land the blocker who many believe is the best offensive lineman in the class. The length concerns are legitimate, but the Patriots are in search of quality blockers regardless of their position.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Pearce has plenty of Leonard Floyd to him, and enters the league with more upside because of the power he packs when flying around the corner. Ideal pick to be the bookend to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins pick Banks to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
There's not much Colts GM Chris Ballard likes more than long, uber-athletic cornerbacks, and Porter had the finest all-around workout of the cornerback class at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Would you look at that -- a defensive first-round pick from Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Green may take time to acclimate to the NFL from Marshall, yet his traits are through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Stewart is simply too big, too athletic, and too long for the defensive-line needy Cardinals to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Seahawks get another raw-ish specimen to control blockers, play stout run defense, and in time, get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Campbell is the ideal physical freak at linebacker to be the heir apparent to Buccaneers legend Lavonte David.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
There are Jimmy Graham characteristics to Warren's game, which of course leads to Sean Payton gravitating toward him.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
While the Steelers have historically waited until Round 2 to pick a receiver, Golden is the exact type of speedster with polished route running skill they need.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
How about this? Loveland reunites with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles to become the preferred seam-stretching target for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The production wasn't there in 2024 for Burden, but he's a Randall Cobb-like YAC specialist with some downfield juice.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon is a tall game-wrecker who can play up and down the line of scrimmage and routinely push the pocket. He has deceptive pass-rushing skills at his size.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Jackson is a ready-to-go guard, which is precisely what the Texans need entering Year 3 of the C.J. Stroud era.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The Rams are ecstatic to land a left tackle with Day 1 starter traits in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota. Now we know he's a supremely gifted athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Lions get a serious nose tackle prospect with plus run-stuffing skills and a glimmer of pass-rush ability for the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Commanders stop Johnson's precipitous fall and gladly pair him with Marshon Lattimore on the outside. Good drafting here.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Scourton's a stocky yet nimble defensive end with consecutive highly productive seasons on his resume.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaylin Noel WR
Iowa State • Sr • 5'10" / 194 lbs
The Chiefs get a super-explosive speedster with quicks to win downfield and underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Howie Roseman stays true to form and picks a trench player in the first round. Another Toledo Rocket. Alexander can be a valuable chess piece in Vic Fangio's scheme right away.