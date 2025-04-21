Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 This has been a done deal for weeks. Titans need a QB. Cam Ward is QB1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It was close between Shedeur Sanders and Hunter here but the Browns aren't a QB away from contending, and Hunter is a 2-for-1 elite player who will excel on both sides of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't a huge need for the Giants, but Carter is special. And like Cleveland, I gave serious consideration to Shedeur here but the team can get by with Russ and Jameis in 2025 and lean on their defense with the addition of Carter and revisit QB next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 I like Mason Graham but this DL class is deep. Wide receivers less so, and I'm all for giving Trevor Lawrence as many weapons as possible. I also love the idea of pairing Tet with Brian Thomas Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 This defense needs to be upgraded but I'm not passing on a talent like Jeanty here, in part because for me he's in the same conversation as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, and also because the Raiders run game desperately needs to be upgraded too.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 I love Membou, who is only 20 years old, and think he's going to get a lot better in the NFL. The idea of an offensive line with Membou and Fashanu as bookend tackles, and a healthy AVT as the right guard should make whoever's under center very happy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker can line up anywhere and he's a souped up version of what the Panthers had in Frankie Luvu, who may have been undrafted but played every bit the top-50 talent in Carolina and now Washington. Walker could be even better.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd For the third time, I gave serious thought to Shedeur here, but with the struggles of Trevor Penning and the retirement of Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints have to restock the OL with Banks, who is my OT1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd I would have loved an offensive tackle here but three are already off the board, so I took one of the most explosive edge rushers in this class, Mike Green.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker is one of my favorite players in the entire draft. Dallas has needs along the interior offensive line and I do not care -- like, at all -- about his less-than-stellar combine workouts. Go watch him play.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins are another team with many needs, and Barron, who reminds me of Brian Branch, would go a long way in bolstering a secondary that now appears to be moving on from Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 This pair has been a match for months and there's no reason to overthink it. Get Anthony Richardson a security blanket in Tyler Warren.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Edge rusher has been a popular pick here but the Falcons need some interior defensive line help too, and good luck finding someone more disruptive than Walter Nolen.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 OL and DL are options here but Golden and his 4.29 40 time feel like a perfect match opposite Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Williams is just 20 years old and he's just figuring out how to play the position. He's going to get a lot better, and at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he already looks the part. It's just a matter of putting it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The freakish physical traits match the on-field playmaking ability. This feels like a Seattle pick in that it's sort of out of left field, but when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. Love the idea of Witherspoon and Emmanwori together in the same secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Like Warren to Indy, Campbell to Tampa Bay makes too much sense. He just turned 21 and he's going to get stronger, quicker and faster as he continues to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 I know the Broncos signed Evan Engram, and that RB Omarion Hampton is a popular choice here. But 1) there's room for Loveland and Engram in the TE room, and 2) this RB class is so deep that Denver can find one later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Sanders finally comes off the board here. And as I like to say, fit matters, and while this isn't a Shanahan or McVey offense, it's one that leans on the run game, and doesn't have to ask a lot of its QBs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Even if there had been a TE on the board, the Chargers desperately need interior DL help. Grant, at 330, makes too much sense, especially given that Jim Harbaugh knows him from their time together in Ann Arbor.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson battled injuries for much of the 2024 season -- and the pre-draft process -- but he was the No. 1 player on my big board coming out of the summer because of what he did in 2023. When he's healthy, he's a legit No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Safety is a need here but Hairston's play style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon, the Vikings also have needs at cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The biggest issue with Simmons is the knee injury he suffered last fall vs. Oregon. If he's cleared medically, he very well could go higher than this. CJ Stroud took a beating last season and Simmons would fill an obvious void along the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Jaxson Dart told me at the combine that the best SEC corner he faced last season was his teammate, Trey Amos. He's long, physical, fast and has ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 27 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Pearce is a top-10 talent with some off-field concerns. He feels like a Raven in the way he plays the game, and they need to get better at rushing the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th My comp for Stewart is Darius Robinson, the Cardinals first-rounder a year ago. The production hasn't been there but once it's unlocked he has a chance to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Sam Cosmi tore his ACL late last season and Zabel could be a Day 1 starter if he's not ready to go in Week 1. He could also slide into starting roles at LG or C with Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz out of contract after 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Starks is one of the smartest players in the class and he was arguably the best athlete on his Georgia team. He's a Day 1 starter -- and leader -- for Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Alexander DL Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th I'm higher on Alexander than some folks, and that's OK. I don't care that he'll be 25 when the season begins because he's such a good player. And in KC he'll be alongside Chris Jones, which will make his transition to the NFL even easier.