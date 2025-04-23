With just one day to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, I'm doing something a little different in my next-to-last mock draft. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong. (In case you're wondering, here's my "What Teams Should Do" mock draft for 2024 and 2023.
So here it is, what I think NFL teams should do on Thursday, during the first round of the draft. A sneak peak: This version might not be all that different from my final mock draft on April 24 -- the one where I predict what will actually happen. That said, I do have Shedeur Sanders and Mason Graham slipping, I have Tetairoa McMillan going higher than we've seen elsewhere, and I really struggled with taking an off-the-radar defensive linemen to the Eagles with the final pick of the first round before settling on an edge rusher.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
It was close between Shedeur Sanders and Hunter here but the Browns aren't a QB away from contending, and Hunter is a 2-for-1 elite player who will excel on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
This isn't a huge need for the Giants, but Carter is special. And like Cleveland, I gave serious consideration to Shedeur here but the team can get by with Russ and Jameis in 2025 and lean on their defense with the addition of Carter and revisit QB next offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
I like Mason Graham but this DL class is deep. Wide receivers less so, and I'm all for giving Trevor Lawrence as many weapons as possible. I also love the idea of pairing Tet with Brian Thomas Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
This defense needs to be upgraded but I'm not passing on a talent like Jeanty here, in part because for me he's in the same conversation as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, and also because the Raiders run game desperately needs to be upgraded too.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
I love Membou, who is only 20 years old, and think he's going to get a lot better in the NFL. The idea of an offensive line with Membou and Fashanu as bookend tackles, and a healthy AVT as the right guard should make whoever's under center very happy.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker can line up anywhere and he's a souped up version of what the Panthers had in Frankie Luvu, who may have been undrafted but played every bit the top-50 talent in Carolina and now Washington. Walker could be even better.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
For the third time, I gave serious thought to Shedeur here, but with the struggles of Trevor Penning and the retirement of Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints have to restock the OL with Banks, who is my OT1.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
I would have loved an offensive tackle here but three are already off the board, so I took one of the most explosive edge rushers in this class, Mike Green.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Tyler Booker is one of my favorite players in the entire draft. Dallas has needs along the interior offensive line and I do not care -- like, at all -- about his less-than-stellar combine workouts. Go watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Dolphins are another team with many needs, and Barron, who reminds me of Brian Branch, would go a long way in bolstering a secondary that now appears to be moving on from Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
This pair has been a match for months and there's no reason to overthink it. Get Anthony Richardson a security blanket in Tyler Warren.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Edge rusher has been a popular pick here but the Falcons need some interior defensive line help too, and good luck finding someone more disruptive than Walter Nolen.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
OL and DL are options here but Golden and his 4.29 40 time feel like a perfect match opposite Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams is just 20 years old and he's just figuring out how to play the position. He's going to get a lot better, and at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he already looks the part. It's just a matter of putting it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The freakish physical traits match the on-field playmaking ability. This feels like a Seattle pick in that it's sort of out of left field, but when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. Love the idea of Witherspoon and Emmanwori together in the same secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Like Warren to Indy, Campbell to Tampa Bay makes too much sense. He just turned 21 and he's going to get stronger, quicker and faster as he continues to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
I know the Broncos signed Evan Engram, and that RB Omarion Hampton is a popular choice here. But 1) there's room for Loveland and Engram in the TE room, and 2) this RB class is so deep that Denver can find one later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Sanders finally comes off the board here. And as I like to say, fit matters, and while this isn't a Shanahan or McVey offense, it's one that leans on the run game, and doesn't have to ask a lot of its QBs.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Even if there had been a TE on the board, the Chargers desperately need interior DL help. Grant, at 330, makes too much sense, especially given that Jim Harbaugh knows him from their time together in Ann Arbor.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Will Johnson battled injuries for much of the 2024 season -- and the pre-draft process -- but he was the No. 1 player on my big board coming out of the summer because of what he did in 2023. When he's healthy, he's a legit No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Safety is a need here but Hairston's play style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon, the Vikings also have needs at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The biggest issue with Simmons is the knee injury he suffered last fall vs. Oregon. If he's cleared medically, he very well could go higher than this. CJ Stroud took a beating last season and Simmons would fill an obvious void along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Pearce is a top-10 talent with some off-field concerns. He feels like a Raven in the way he plays the game, and they need to get better at rushing the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
My comp for Stewart is Darius Robinson, the Cardinals first-rounder a year ago. The production hasn't been there but once it's unlocked he has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Sam Cosmi tore his ACL late last season and Zabel could be a Day 1 starter if he's not ready to go in Week 1. He could also slide into starting roles at LG or C with Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz out of contract after 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Starks is one of the smartest players in the class and he was arguably the best athlete on his Georgia team. He's a Day 1 starter -- and leader -- for Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
I'm higher on Alexander than some folks, and that's OK. I don't care that he'll be 25 when the season begins because he's such a good player. And in KC he'll be alongside Chris Jones, which will make his transition to the NFL even easier.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
I was *this* close to taking Deone Walker here. He was not just a first-round talent over the summer, but consistently mentioned as a top-15 pick. He battled a back injury in 2024 and he was understandably inconsistent as a result. But if he's healthy, he can take over games. He also feels like an Eagles pick because you have a rotation that includes Carter, Davis and now Walker. But instead, I opted for Ezeiruaku here -- who also feels very much like an Eagles selection -- who is a juiced up pass rusher who improved vs. the run as the 2024 season wore on. By the way, I won't be surprised if Philly takes Ezeiruaku in the first and lands Walker on Day 2.
