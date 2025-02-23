Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Mike Renner: "Compared to everyone else, they are in a bad spot to get a quarterback at No. 7 if they don't make a big play. ... This is the class to do it where you'll have evaluations all over the map. If the Titans aren't in love and are shopping the pick, I would be the first to call if I'm the New York Jets because if Cam Ward hits, you are a championship-caliber football team very, very quickly."

Round 1 - Pick 2 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: "Super twitchy. He's a problem. He's so disruptive in the middle of that defense. ... He feels a lot like the Aidan Hutchinson pick for the Detroit Lions a few years ago. That's a safe pick. Layup. Go to bed at night, and feel good."

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Mike Renner: "They need more than just a quarterback. With where they're at with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, the GM and head coach, they need to save their jobs. I don't think a rookie quarterback here at No. 3, whether it's Shedeur Sanders (well, probably the only one you'd consider here at No. 3), is going to save your job Year 1, unfortunately. ... Travis Hunter is a guy that's going to help you win right now."

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: "I think Will Campbell solves the biggest problem they've had for several years. ... I think Will Campbell is ready to go now. Put him in and then worry about other stuff as you get through the draft process."

Round 1 - Pick 5 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Mike Renner: "I'm taking the best player here. I'm shooing positional need because if you're the Jaguars you'll find that elsewhere. Just get talent on this roster."

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Ryan Wilson: "The Raiders' dreams continue to come true. Tom Brady's there. They have Pete Carroll, who feels like the right energy they need in that building to turn things around. The only thing left is they need a quarterback. ... I think [Sanders] throws a pretty good deep ball."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Mike Renner: "[The trade down] is basically going to replenish this team that quite frankly has just not drafted well enough. ... Pair [McMillan] with Calvin Ridley, definitely I think more of the skill set that Will Levis trends towards. Not the most accurate, but can go down the football field, and at this point, if you're trading back to No. 7, you're riding with Will Levis."

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Ryan Wilson: "His versatility and dynamism make him pretty intriguing. It feels like a guy that can come in and do a couple of things for you. Maybe, in part, fill the role left by Frankie Luvu, who is a hair-on-fire-type player, but this guy's such a high-end athlete he can do a couple of other things as well."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Renner: "I think everyone's going to want to jump the Bears for an OT if you want one. ... Trent Williams is getting up there, man. I know he's ageless, but he's getting up there. They need any help they can get along their offensive line."

Round 1 - Pick 10 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Ryan Wilson: "He's under 6-foot-4, which is concerning for your tackle. He has 34-inch arms and an 81-inch wingspan, and, if you don't know, those check the boxes for tackle. When you watch him play, there's not a lot to be worried about in terms of the way he carries himself."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Mike Renner: "Of all the first-round draft picks, [Stewart] has the biggest boom-or-bust potential. He is a true freak of nature and we'll see it at the combine with what he's going to run at 282 pounds. On tape just special explosiveness, but on tape he also had 1.5 sacks all last year."

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Ryan Wilson: "This feels like it's written in stone at this point. ... He's a special talent. We've talked about him since the summer, and he was in the Heisman Trophy race. He got to go to New York as he well should have."

Round 1 - Pick 13 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III has a thick lower body that allows him to run through arm tackles in the open field. He is able to accelerate upfield quickly and has good body control to contort himself downfield. The Illinois native has primarily lined up in the slot, which means he does not have much exposure to getting off press coverage. His route-running must continue to improve. A reason for encouragement is Burden's improved drop rate from his freshman season (9.3%) to 2024 (3.8%).

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren is a tall, well-built tight end who has shown off his versatility fulfilling a variety of roles this season. Warren has shown improvement as a run blocker driving his feet on contact, but must continue working on block retention and engaging as a puller across the formation. The Virginia native does a good job flattening his routes relative to his height and has a wide catch radius to make plays outside of his frame.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Mike Renner: "I love that he has just high-end body control. You see him being able to avoid hands consistently on tape. And then the guy plays with his hair on fire. ... To me, a very safe pick. Now, is he a three-down guy? On tape he was at Marshall, but it's different doing that in the NFL."

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Walter Nolen has the size and athleticism to play multiple positions along the defensive line. He shows good flexibility to bend, dip and get under blockers, but also plays high at times. With upper body strength, Nolen is able to hold gaps and shows pass-rush moves to get into gaps. There are times he could play with more urgency, and his secondary action off contact is only average.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is a traditional nose tackle who offers a little more, but not much pass-rush potential. He plays a bit high at times but does a good job stacking blockers in the run game. Grant plays to the whistle but has below-average change of direction for an interior defender.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker is a massive road-grader with heavy hands and an elite motor to play through the whistle on almost every snap. He excels at moving and pulling in space as well as displacing defenders on double teams. He's experienced with over 2,000 reps vs. high-level competition.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks is a versatile, high-caliber safety with the size of a big cornerback and the movement skills to match. He's comfortable in the box, the slot or patrolling deep, showcasing rare positional flexibility for a modern safety. He may not dominate in one specific area, but his well-rounded skill set, versatility and lack of any glaring weaknesses make him an ideal three-down safety built for today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Ryan Wilson: "This dude is an incredible route runner, incredible athlete. He just didn't get a lot of opportunity."

Round 1 - Pick 21 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson is a smooth athlete who stays in phase up the boundary without grabbing his opponent. He trusts his eyes and technique as though he is running the route for the receiver. Johnson has a high missed tackle rate each of the past two seasons as a result of not coming to balance in space. The junior could use more exposure to jamming opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage, but he drives hard out of the top of his drop. Johnson displays good spatial awareness in zone coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Mykel Williams has a built-in-a-lab frame with length for days, which gives him amazing ability to make first contact at the point of attack. Pass-rush move arsenal is good, but needs to develop in the NFL. Overall, Williams is a ridiculous specimen with raw talent and glimpses of his ascending skill as a DL/EDGE hybrid.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Mike Renner: "He looks like he can play. Just that perfect intermediate body type at 6-foot-4 with long arms and 315 pounds that looks like he can play nose tackle, looks like they can play three-technique, looks like they can play a 3-4 defensive end. For the Packers, that's really important for them to have that kind of versatility."

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Jahdae Barron is an experienced, well-built outside cornerback who meets most size thresholds, but isn't a high-end physical specimen. He spent much of his college career playing outside leverage in zone, showing plus instincts and the ability to read the quarterback's eyes effectively. Overall, Barron is a smart, assignment-sound corner without glaring weaknesses, though he also lacks a standout trait. His instincts and reliability should make him a solid contributor, even if he doesn't project as a high-upside NFL starter.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 3rd Ryan Wilson: "Played tackle this season at college. He's played everywhere in college and played inside at the Senior Bowl at guard and center and looked like he'd been doing it his entire life."

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons has a very high ceiling with plus upper body strength and superior athleticism, but he's somewhat of a gamble with technique flaws and coming off a knee injury. He moves well in space and can move defenders in the run game. He dominates lesser competition, but has some excellent traits that translate for success at the next level. He also has experience and is battle tested with more than 1,900 reps.

Round 1 - Pick 27 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Renner: "The Ravens, they play the draft as well as anyone. They kind of know where the wins are, and one of the wins that they have hit on numerous times is just drafting great athletes on the edge and just developing them. ... I don't think [Pearce] is an immediate high-end guy, but you're patient enough with this kid and he is going to be a high-end pass rusher."

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Ryan Wilson: "This feels like the sort of player they draft. ... I know we've talked about Jack Sawyer not being the freakish athlete of an Abdul Carter or Mykel Williams or whomever else is drafted above him, but I always tell myself the cautionary tale that T.J. Watt went at the bottom of the first round because he was too stiff."

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Mike Renner: "His tape or his polish is not why I'm going to bat for him. I'm going to bat for him because the guy is one of the best athletes in this draft class. At least the best major prospect along the offensive line in this draft class. He can fly. He's got great feet. ... You get a guy like that with Jayden Daniels, I think is when I get really excited because he can pull out in space on those QB-keepers or things of that nature."

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Wilson: "He's another freakish athlete. Looks like he was built in a lab. He has uncanny ball skills. He's always around the ball and seems to make good plays, and then he'll pop you coming down hill."

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Mike Renner: "[This pick] is keeping up with the Joneses in the arms race that is getting after quarterbacks. You can't have too many. He's definitely a Steve Spagnuolo kind of edge."