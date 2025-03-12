My word, the first wave of NFL free agency was bananas. I should know it's a seismic wave by now, but we had the weekend leading into free agency with the DK Metcalf trade, Davante Adams signing in free agency and a few other sizable moves. Then, as soon as it was officially Monday, the lucrative deals starting flying in.

We got some clarity at the quarterback position, and the largest of those moves, Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks, is featured in this mock draft. Seattle no longer boasts Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in its receiver room, so it'll be a top priority to get its new quarterback more offensive weaponry beyond Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was awesome down the stretch in his second season.

Notably, the Bears and Vikings considerably beefed up their offensive and defensive lines, the Chiefs picked up their left tackle of the future, and the Patriots signed Milton Williams to be the anchor of their defensive front.

What does it all mean for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft? Plenty, as many previously clear-cut needs were addressed the moment it was allowable for new deals to be agreed upon.

Now let's get to the picks.