My word, the first wave of NFL free agency was bananas. I should know it's a seismic wave by now, but we had the weekend leading into free agency with the DK Metcalf trade, Davante Adams signing in free agency and a few other sizable moves. Then, as soon as it was officially Monday, the lucrative deals starting flying in.
We got some clarity at the quarterback position, and the largest of those moves, Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks, is featured in this mock draft. Seattle no longer boasts Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in its receiver room, so it'll be a top priority to get its new quarterback more offensive weaponry beyond Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was awesome down the stretch in his second season.
Notably, the Bears and Vikings considerably beefed up their offensive and defensive lines, the Chiefs picked up their left tackle of the future, and the Patriots signed Milton Williams to be the anchor of their defensive front.
What does it all mean for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft? Plenty, as many previously clear-cut needs were addressed the moment it was allowable for new deals to be agreed upon.
Now let's get to the picks.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
After a very active free agency, this is the last thing for the Giants to do: secure a quarterback. And this swap would be a win-win for both sides. The Giants FINALLY get a quarterback, and the Titans add extra picks at the beginning of their rebuild, but don't move down too far, out of the elite prospect range in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Browns simply take who they believe is the best prospect in this class. And many agree with them. They at least have a serviceable-ish bridge quarterback on the roster now in Kenny Pickett.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Moving on from Harold Landry and gaining some extra draft capital in the trade back makes this even sweeter for the Titans, who understand there's some injury risk with Abdul Carter but love his film and athleticism. In the swap, they get the Giants' second-round picks this year and next along with a fourth-round selection this year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Patriots pick Will Campbell in hopes of pairing him with free-agent signee Morgan Moses to solidify the edges around Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Jaguars still need help inside on defense, and Mason Graham is the proper value here at No. 5 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Everything is new and shiny in Las Vegas with the Raiders, and Pete Carroll gets another instant impact type in Jeanty to lead the way from the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Jets get a complementary wideout to Garrett Wilson in the towering Drake London-like McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Surprise! Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, a damn good linebacker in his own right, drafts the speedy and physical Jihaad Campbell to be the leader of his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Back-to-back first-round picks at offensive tackle for the Saints. Their new head coach Kellen Moore knows full well how vital it is to have a solid blocking unit at the foundation of the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Bears have added plenty of beef in free agency, mostly in the trenches. Now with Tyler Warren, they get more of it, and provide Caleb Williams another talented tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
James Pearce Jr. has plenty of Leonard Floyd to him and enters the league with more upside because of the power he packs when flying around the corner. Ideal pick to be the bookend to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Cowboys pivot off running back in Round 1 and pick a local, instinctive, do-everything defensive back in Jahdae Barron.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins pick Kelvin Banks Jr. to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Colts general manager Chris Ballard can't resist elite-level testers with high-caliber measurements in the secondary. That's precisely what Darien Porter is.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Would you look at that -- a defensive first-round pick from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. Green may take time to acclimate to the NFL from Marshall, yet his traits are through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals smartly addressed the trenches in free agency, giving them the green light to go offense for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Bengals get one of the cleanest prospects in the entire draft in Malaki Starks.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Seahawks begin to build around Sam Darnold with the talented receiving tight end from Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Buccaneers get a towering, upfield pass rusher in Derrick Harmon to add more depth to their defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Broncos take the speedy wideout from Texas to give Bo Nix more options at all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 21
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Steelers replace a former first-round running back with another in the dynamic, big-bodied Omarion Hampton.
Round 1 - Pick 22
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who was part of the staff in Baltimore that selected Kyle Hamilton, calls this pick in right away. Another fun, supreme athlete next to Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 23
The Packers are happy to stop the slide for the uber-athletic Marshall edge rusher who'll provide a boost up front and eventually attract some attention away from Rashan Gary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Even though the Vikings re-signed Byron Murphy and added Isaiah Rodgers, this would be too talented of a prospect for Minnesota to pass on.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The Texans have to make this selection even though Josh Simmons is coming off a serious injury. When healthy, he has franchise left tackle traits, and Laremy Tunsil is now a Washington Commander.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
The Rams stay local and get the super-rangy Carson Schwesinger to man the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Aireontae Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota. Now we know he's a supremely gifted athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Lions get a serious nose tackle prospect with plus run-stuffing skills and a glimmer of pass-rush ability for the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Commanders add more to the trenches with the high floor of Josh Conerly Jr., who can be a plug-and-play type at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Darius Alexander would provide Steve Spagnuolo even more blitzing creativity because of his positional flex.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
No-brainer for Howie Roseman, who lands another premier athlete up front along the defensive line.