My word, the first wave of NFL free agency was bananas. I should know it's a seismic wave by now, but we had the weekend leading into free agency with the DK Metcalf trade, Davante Adams signing in free agency and a few other sizable moves. Then, as soon as it was officially Monday, the lucrative deals starting flying in. 

We got some clarity at the quarterback position, and the largest of those moves, Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks, is featured in this mock draft. Seattle no longer boasts Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in its receiver room, so it'll be a top priority to get its new quarterback more offensive weaponry beyond Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was awesome down the stretch in his second season. 

Notably, the Bears and Vikings considerably beefed up their offensive and defensive lines, the Chiefs picked up their left tackle of the future, and the Patriots signed Milton Williams to be the anchor of their defensive front.

What does it all mean for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft? Plenty, as many previously clear-cut needs were addressed the moment it was allowable for new deals to be agreed upon. 

Now let's get to the picks. 

2025 NFL Draft takeaways from free agency: How Patriots' signings, other Day 1 moves impact draft decisions
Chris Trapasso
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
After a very active free agency, this is the last thing for the Giants to do: secure a quarterback. And this swap would be a win-win for both sides. The Giants FINALLY get a quarterback, and the Titans add extra picks at the beginning of their rebuild, but don't move down too far, out of the elite prospect range in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Browns simply take who they believe is the best prospect in this class. And many agree with them. They at least have a serviceable-ish bridge quarterback on the roster now in Kenny Pickett.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Moving on from Harold Landry and gaining some extra draft capital in the trade back makes this even sweeter for the Titans, who understand there's some injury risk with Abdul Carter but love his film and athleticism. In the swap, they get the Giants' second-round picks this year and next along with a fourth-round selection this year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Patriots pick Will Campbell in hopes of pairing him with free-agent signee Morgan Moses to solidify the edges around Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars still need help inside on defense, and Mason Graham is the proper value here at No. 5 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
Everything is new and shiny in Las Vegas with the Raiders, and Pete Carroll gets another instant impact type in Jeanty to lead the way from the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Jets get a complementary wideout to Garrett Wilson in the towering Drake London-like McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Surprise! Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, a damn good linebacker in his own right, drafts the speedy and physical Jihaad Campbell to be the leader of his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Back-to-back first-round picks at offensive tackle for the Saints. Their new head coach Kellen Moore knows full well how vital it is to have a solid blocking unit at the foundation of the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Bears have added plenty of beef in free agency, mostly in the trenches. Now with Tyler Warren, they get more of it, and provide Caleb Williams another talented tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
James Pearce Jr. has plenty of Leonard Floyd to him and enters the league with more upside because of the power he packs when flying around the corner. Ideal pick to be the bookend to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys pivot off running back in Round 1 and pick a local, instinctive, do-everything defensive back in Jahdae Barron.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins pick Kelvin Banks Jr. to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Darien Porter CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
Colts general manager Chris Ballard can't resist elite-level testers with high-caliber measurements in the secondary. That's precisely what Darien Porter is.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Would you look at that -- a defensive first-round pick from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. Green may take time to acclimate to the NFL from Marshall, yet his traits are through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
The Cardinals smartly addressed the trenches in free agency, giving them the green light to go offense for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals get one of the cleanest prospects in the entire draft in Malaki Starks.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
The Seahawks begin to build around Sam Darnold with the talented receiving tight end from Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Buccaneers get a towering, upfield pass rusher in Derrick Harmon to add more depth to their defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
The Broncos take the speedy wideout from Texas to give Bo Nix more options at all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
The Steelers replace a former first-round running back with another in the dynamic, big-bodied Omarion Hampton.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who was part of the staff in Baltimore that selected Kyle Hamilton, calls this pick in right away. Another fun, supreme athlete next to Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Packers are happy to stop the slide for the uber-athletic Marshall edge rusher who'll provide a boost up front and eventually attract some attention away from Rashan Gary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Even though the Vikings re-signed Byron Murphy and added Isaiah Rodgers, this would be too talented of a prospect for Minnesota to pass on.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Texans have to make this selection even though Josh Simmons is coming off a serious injury. When healthy, he has franchise left tackle traits, and Laremy Tunsil is now a Washington Commander.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Carson Schwesinger LB
UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Rams stay local and get the super-rangy Carson Schwesinger to man the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
The tackle-guard flexibility will draw the Ravens toward Aireontae Ersery, and he had clean quality film at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota. Now we know he's a supremely gifted athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions get a serious nose tackle prospect with plus run-stuffing skills and a glimmer of pass-rush ability for the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Commanders add more to the trenches with the high floor of Josh Conerly Jr., who can be a plug-and-play type at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bills desperately need more athleticism in the cornerback room, and Trey Amos can provide exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Darius Alexander DL
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
8th
REC
81
REYDS
1194
YDS/REC
14.7
TDS
8
Darius Alexander would provide Steve Spagnuolo even more blitzing creativity because of his positional flex.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
No-brainer for Howie Roseman, who lands another premier athlete up front along the defensive line.