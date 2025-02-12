With Super Bowl LIX behind us, the 2025 NFL offseason has officially begun, so it's time to start working in more trades into mock drafts.
It could be the offseason of the pass rusher, with Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and even Micah Parsons could be on the move in what would each be seismic swaps with huge ripple effects across the league. And, heck, after watching what the Eagles did up front to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, more clubs could very well be enticed by the idea of adding a premier pass-rushing talent to their roster, even if it'd be costly do to so.
We don't even know if any of those elite rushers will be moved, yet it feels like at least one of the dominoes will fall. I previously experimented with the idea of Garrett being traded to the Commanders. For this mock, let's check a scenario in which the Browns keep Garrett on a Great Lake and send him to Detroit.
I feel the Browns will ultimately trade Garrett and the Titans will ultimately trade out of the No. 1 overall pick without a transcendent type at the quarterback position. Tennessee sliding back occurs in this mock too.
Here are the parameters for both trades:
- Raiders get: No. 1 overall, 2025 fifth-rounder (No. 168 overall)
- Titans get: No. 6 overall, 2025 second-rounder (No. 37 overall), 2025 third-rounder (No. 68), 2026 first-rounder, 2026 fourth-round pick
- Lions get: Myles Garrett
- Browns get: 2025 first-rounder (No. 28 overall), 2026 conditional second-rounder that can become a first, 2026 third-round pick
Let's get to the selections.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Let's run back the idea of Tom Brady and Co. making a move to land Sanders at No. 1, just so they assure themselves they land him in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
After moving Garrett to the NFC, the Browns replenish the No. 1 edge-rusher spot with a youthful, uber-athletic talent who costs a fraction of the price.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants HAVE to go quarterback here, and Ward would be a fine get for New York at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
While Will Campbell would be sensible as a building block -- pun intended -- for Drake Maye, the Patriots feel better about landing suitable offensive linemen later in the draft and can't pass on the supremely gifted Hunter here. They also need more dynamic playmakers on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The new Titans GM Mike Borgonzi had a front-row seat to the havoc that Chris Jones wreaked on a routine basis in Kansas City. He drafts a running mate for Jeffery Simmons up front.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Jets add another youthful blocker up front to pair with Olu Fashanu for the foreseeable future. In Detroit, Aaron Glenn saw how vital getting an elite talent at tackle can be for the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
The Panthers get Bryce Young a rebounder with YAC mastery in McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
The Saints passed on Brock Bowers a year ago and now get another freakish specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Bears get a true running mate for Montez Sweat along their defensive line with the similarly long and athletic Pearce from Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The 49ers get their offensive tackle of the future in the pass-pro specialist with athleticism in a compact frame.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Dolphins need more powerful blockers up front and Booker is a sizable specimen with NFL-caliber pop upon contact. Plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
How about another shifty YAC type at receiver to pair for Year 3 of Anthony Richardson?
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Falcons stay close to home with Walker, who actually flashed more as an edge rusher than off-ball linebacker in 2024 at Georgia. Music to the ears of the coaching staff in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Cardinals get a super-bendy, burst-based rusher off the edge with tremendous upside.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks is the ideal do-everything safety type for Mike Macdonald in Seattle. He's not quite Kyle Hamilton freaky athletically but handled a plethora of duties in Kirby Smart's advanced defense at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
With Umanmielen and Yaya Diaby, the Buccaneers would boast two young but powerful outside rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 22
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Imagine Emmanwori and Derwin James in the same secondary. They're two oversized but uber-athletic safety talents.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Packers get an enormous nose tackle with a premier motor to push the pocket and devour running backs on a routine basis.
Round 1 - Pick 24
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Before his injury, Revel felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Addressing the interior of the offensive line is priority No. 1 for the Texans, and Jackson has the size, length, and athleticism to sneak into Round 1 at the guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After a Cooper Kupp trade, the Rams will have a glaring need opposite Puka Nacua in the receiver room. Enter the NFL-ready wideout from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Ravens go with an extremely high-upside left tackle who was trending toward the top half of the first round before his injury in 2024. He can immediately stand in for impending free agent Ronnie Stanley.
From Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 28
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
The Browns pick a refined blocker from the small-school level with supreme athletic gifts who simply needs to add more mass and get much more powerful to live on the edge in the NFL. A selection with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Commanders make this selection hoping Dan Quinn and Co. can get the most out of the ridiculous frame and athletic profile of Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Bills get a battle-tested, highly productive three-down edge with a reasonably high floor in Sawyer.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Chiefs get an NFL-ready inside and outside rusher with a nice pass-rush move arsenal and good athleticism for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Stewart is the perfect somewhat raw defensive linemen with immense upside the Eagles can slowly work into the rotation in Philadelphia.