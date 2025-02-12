With Super Bowl LIX behind us, the 2025 NFL offseason has officially begun, so it's time to start working in more trades into mock drafts.

It could be the offseason of the pass rusher, with Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and even Micah Parsons could be on the move in what would each be seismic swaps with huge ripple effects across the league. And, heck, after watching what the Eagles did up front to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, more clubs could very well be enticed by the idea of adding a premier pass-rushing talent to their roster, even if it'd be costly do to so.

We don't even know if any of those elite rushers will be moved, yet it feels like at least one of the dominoes will fall. I previously experimented with the idea of Garrett being traded to the Commanders. For this mock, let's check a scenario in which the Browns keep Garrett on a Great Lake and send him to Detroit.

I feel the Browns will ultimately trade Garrett and the Titans will ultimately trade out of the No. 1 overall pick without a transcendent type at the quarterback position. Tennessee sliding back occurs in this mock too.

Here are the parameters for both trades:

Raiders get: No. 1 overall, 2025 fifth-rounder (No. 168 overall)

No. 1 overall, 2025 fifth-rounder (No. 168 overall) Titans get: No. 6 overall, 2025 second-rounder (No. 37 overall), 2025 third-rounder (No. 68), 2026 first-rounder, 2026 fourth-round pick

No. 6 overall, 2025 second-rounder (No. 37 overall), 2025 third-rounder (No. 68), 2026 first-rounder, 2026 fourth-round pick Lions get: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Browns get: 2025 first-rounder (No. 28 overall), 2026 conditional second-rounder that can become a first, 2026 third-round pick

Let's get to the selections.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.