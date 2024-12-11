tetairoa-mcmillan.jpg
Getty Images

It was not too long ago that I was mocking a quarterback to the Panthers seemingly every week. Bryce Young was on the bench, and his play in the NFL to that point didn't garner much excitement for his future as an NFL starter. 

Since his return to the field in Week 8, Young has been as close to completely transformed as I've seen at the quarterback position within one season. Before his benching, Young hadn't thrown a touchdown pass and had tossed three interceptions. His yards-per-attempt average was an almost unfathomable 4.6. 

It feels like we've been watching a stunt double after his return to the starting lineup in Carolina. He has seven touchdown to four picks and his yards-per-attempt average is 6.2. The Panthers have scored 20 or more points in four of the six games. Young isn't suddenly an elite-level quarterback, but there are signs of life every single week. He came within a few plays of beating the Chiefs, and made a gorgeous throw to Xavier Legette that should've given the Panthers a last-minute lead over the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 13. 

Therefore, the mocks from me with the Panthers going quarterback are officially a thing of the past. 

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3926
RUYDS
-16
INTS
8
TDS
39
The Raiders would probably love this scenario playing out, landing Sanders with the No. 1 pick. And it seems like Sanders would love to start his career in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4123
RUYDS
196
INTS
7
TDS
40
The Giants have no choice but to go with a quarterback with this selection, and Ward has demonstrated steady growth as a signal-caller in his long collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
92
REYDS
1152
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
15
What a boon this would be for the Patriots, landing Hunter at No. 3 overall to give the offense a dynamic receiving option who doubles as a sticky, instinctive cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
McMillan would be the ideal boundary, back-shoulder, rebounder type with plus YAC skills to provide to Bryce Young at the start of his third professional season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Prime trade-down location here for the Jaguars, but if they stay put, they'll need another plus talent at the cornerback position for what has been an atrocious defense in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans may have the worst offensive line in football, so they pick the consensus best offensive tackle in the class in Campbell, who started at left tackle for LSU for three consecutive seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
2652
RUYDS
719
INTS
10
TDS
35
If Aaron Rodgers returns for 2025 with the Jets, I'd love New York to pick a high-upside quarterback who needs development to learn under him. That's precisely what they'd get here with Milroe.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Browns need plenty, and Carter has a case as the best player on the board at this juncture with at reasonably high positional value.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
How about another weapon for Caleb Williams? Burden has looked like a first-round pick since his first season at Missouri.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
60
REYDS
743
YDS/REC
12.4
TDS
9
With plenty of uncertainty surrounding the football-playing future of Chris Olave given his vast concussion history, the Saints have to add another high-caliber receiving talent to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The offensive tackle position for the Bengals needs to be bolstered. Banks, a premier pass protector, would provide youthful stability.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2497
YDS/ATT
7.3
REYDS
116
TDS
30
At this point, I'd be surprised if Jeanty isn't the selection for the Cowboys whenever they pick in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Best player available for a team that has some needs in the secondary. Starks is a three-down stud.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
The Colts provide Anthony Richardson the top tight end prospect in the class with plus receiving capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pearce looks like a top-15 pick, and the Falcons make him one here. He's long, explosive, deceptively powerful and put together two magnificent seasons in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cardinals get another versatile defensive lineman to improve the pass rush for 2025 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons has significant upside because of his size and athletic traits. He'd be a sensible heir apparent to Trent Williams in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
5th
Sean McVay gets an NFL-ready blocker to step in to the left tackle gig right out of the gates as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
7th
Umanmielen is a chiseled but reasonably explosive and bendy rusher who'd be a welcomed addition to the Buccaneers outside pass rush currently anchored by Yaya Diaby.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Commanders get a physically gifted edge rusher who can also play off the ball if necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
11th
REC
55
REYDS
834
YDS/REC
15.2
TDS
6
Another early-round receiver for Justin Herbert. If Royals tests reasonably well in Indianapolis, he has the production to go this high in April.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Broncos replace Garett Bolles with Ersery, a dancing bear on the edge of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks stop Williams' fall and love that they're getting an incredible physical specimen this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Graham and Nnamdi Madubuike would be quite the ferocious interior tandem on Baltimore's defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Watch a Texans game, and you'll first notice how shoddy the interior of the offensive line is. Booker is the best pure offensive guard in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Harold Perkins Jr. LB
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
When healthy, Perkins would give the Packers speed and positional flexibility in the front seven of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
8th
More investment in the offensive line for the Steelers, which seems most sensible given how shaky Dan Moore has played this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Sanders has been a havoc-wreaking interior player for South Carolina this season and has an NFL-ready frame.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ashton Gillotte EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Bills plan for the future at edge rusher with Gillotte, who's been borderline unblockable around the corner the past two seasons for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
8th
When in doubt, Howie Roseman drafts defensive linemen. And Overton was a breakout star on Alabama's defense this season with a unique, oversized body type.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Revel, when back from injury, would give the Chiefs another long, athletic and feisty man-to-man cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
88
REYDS
1062
YDS/REC
12.1
TDS
10
Warren and Sam LaPorta would be a tremendous combination in Detroit catching passes from Jared Goff.