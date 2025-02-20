The NFL Draft is about traits. Especially in the first round. The vast majority of teams prioritize athletic traits early because of the upside they produce. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. Essentially all of their stars were freaky specimens as prospects and have spectacular combine/pro day workouts on their resumes.

And, with the NFL Scouting Combine next week, let's dedicate a mock draft to players primed to erupt in Indianapolis, thereby boosting their stocks into Round 1. The phenomenon happens every year. Previously "obscure" prospects leave the combine "locked" into the first round. The 2025 class will be no different.

Without a spectacular, super-deep collection of quarterbacks, there are even more opportunities for players to rise into Round 1.

Let's get to the selections.

