The NFL Draft is about traits. Especially in the first round. The vast majority of teams prioritize athletic traits early because of the upside they produce. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. Essentially all of their stars were freaky specimens as prospects and have spectacular combine/pro day workouts on their resumes.
And, with the NFL Scouting Combine next week, let's dedicate a mock draft to players primed to erupt in Indianapolis, thereby boosting their stocks into Round 1. The phenomenon happens every year. Previously "obscure" prospects leave the combine "locked" into the first round. The 2025 class will be no different.
Without a spectacular, super-deep collection of quarterbacks, there are even more opportunities for players to rise into Round 1.
Let's get to the selections.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Titans ultimately don't get a big enough offer to move out of No. 1, so they take a premier prospect at a premier position.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants make no mistake about it, moving up one spot to ensure they get Ward to be their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
The Browns get a dynamic player to add to breakout star Jerry Jeudy in 2025 and beyond. In this swap, they get the Giants' third-round pick (No. 65 overall) and a 2026 fourth-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
With Andre Cisco a free agent, the Jaguars address the safety position with one of the freakiest athletes in the entire draft, who proved to be a damn good football player in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Tom Brady and Co. get their guy in Sanders, who can be a pocket point guard in the Raiders new offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Jets have a collection of free agents along the defensive line, and Graham is the premier interior three-down player in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce is ready to erupt in Indianapolis, and, yes, the Panthers will eventually get weapons for Bryce Young. They also need to replace Brian Burns on the edge. Pearce would be a perfect addition.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
The Saints passed on Brock Bowers a year ago and now get another freakish specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Ersery looked like an oversized guard at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota, and his tape was clean. He's a sneaky candidate for a strong combine, which could catapult him this high in April.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher. He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins pick Banks to play guard to start and eventually take over the left tackle position for Terron Armstead.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Johnson is the ideal cornerback prototype to match up with Nico Collins on the perimeter in the AFC South. Big, long, athletic.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Falcons stay close to home with Walker, who actually flashed more as an edge rusher than off-ball linebacker in 2024 at Georgia. Music to the ears of the coaching staff in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is bound to be one of those supremely athletic big men who awe at the combine and go much earlier in the draft than people think.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Jackson is another enormous specimen whose long strides and strong lower half should lead to a tremendous combine workout in the linear drills. The Seahawks have to get better on the edges.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Mike Evans gets to teach McMillan for a season or two before passing the torch. Comparable styles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Alexander is primed for a monster workout and did everything along Toledo's defense in his illustrious career for the Rockets. He learns for a year from a bevy of veterans on the Steelers front before stepping into a prominent role in Year 2.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 209 lbs
If there's a huge combine ahead for Tuten, he has dynamic enough film to be picked in Round 1. The Chargers get a young, bouncy rusher in the second year of the Jim Harbaugh era.
Round 1 - Pick 23
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Revel won't work out at the combine but has the size and length to be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL when healthy, and the Packers secondary needs retooling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Jackson's size and movement skills make him an ideal fit for the Vikings stretch-run based offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Texans went from boasting one of the most dangerous receiver trios in football to having a sizable need at the receiver position. Egbuka is a ready-to-go pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida State • Jr • 6'3" / 318 lbs
The Rams won't shy away from picking someone everyone else deems to be a reach. Farmer has ideal defensive tackle size and the explosiveness to test himself into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Ravens go with an extremely high-upside left tackle who was trending toward the top half of the first round before his injury in 2024. He can immediately stand in for impending free agent Ronnie Stanley.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
The Lions go with a specimen with supreme upside to pair alongside Aidan Hutchinson on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Commanders make this selection hoping Dan Quinn and Co. can get the most out of the ridiculous frame and athletic profile of Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen is a thick yet burst-based rusher with pop upon contact who will instantly boost the Bills' pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Campbell has the short-area quickness and burst to be selected this high, which would fill a void left by Nick Bolton leaving in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The Eagles add more to the defensive line given the potential turnover at their strongest position group in 2024.