The NFL Draft is about traits. Especially in the first round. The vast majority of teams prioritize athletic traits early because of the upside they produce. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. Essentially all of their stars were freaky specimens as prospects and have spectacular combine/pro day workouts on their resumes. 

And, with the NFL Scouting Combine next week, let's dedicate a mock draft to players primed to erupt in Indianapolis, thereby boosting their stocks into Round 1. The phenomenon happens every year. Previously "obscure" prospects leave the combine "locked" into the first round. The 2025 class will be no different.  

Without a spectacular, super-deep collection of quarterbacks, there are even more opportunities for players to rise into Round 1. 

Let's get to the selections. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans ultimately don't get a big enough offer to move out of No. 1, so they take a premier prospect at a premier position.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
The Giants make no mistake about it, moving up one spot to ensure they get Ward to be their quarterback of the future.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
The Browns get a dynamic player to add to breakout star Jerry Jeudy in 2025 and beyond. In this swap, they get the Giants' third-round pick (No. 65 overall) and a 2026 fourth-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Andre Cisco a free agent, the Jaguars address the safety position with one of the freakiest athletes in the entire draft, who proved to be a damn good football player in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Tom Brady and Co. get their guy in Sanders, who can be a pocket point guard in the Raiders new offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets have a collection of free agents along the defensive line, and Graham is the premier interior three-down player in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pearce is ready to erupt in Indianapolis, and, yes, the Panthers will eventually get weapons for Bryce Young. They also need to replace Brian Burns on the edge. Pearce would be a perfect addition.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Saints passed on Brock Bowers a year ago and now get another freakish specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ersery looked like an oversized guard at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota, and his tape was clean. He's a sneaky candidate for a strong combine, which could catapult him this high in April.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
12th
The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher. He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins pick Banks to play guard to start and eventually take over the left tackle position for Terron Armstead.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Johnson is the ideal cornerback prototype to match up with Nico Collins on the perimeter in the AFC South. Big, long, athletic.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Falcons stay close to home with Walker, who actually flashed more as an edge rusher than off-ball linebacker in 2024 at Georgia. Music to the ears of the coaching staff in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Grant is bound to be one of those supremely athletic big men who awe at the combine and go much earlier in the draft than people think.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nolen is a freaky mover with long arms and supreme power at the point of attack. He's precisely what the Bengals need on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Jackson is another enormous specimen whose long strides and strong lower half should lead to a tremendous combine workout in the linear drills. The Seahawks have to get better on the edges.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Mike Evans gets to teach McMillan for a season or two before passing the torch. Comparable styles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Sean Payton gets a talented receiving tight end to work the seam for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Darius Alexander DL
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
22nd
Alexander is primed for a monster workout and did everything along Toledo's defense in his illustrious career for the Rockets. He learns for a year from a bevy of veterans on the Steelers front before stepping into a prominent role in Year 2.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Bhayshul Tuten RB
Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
8th
RUYDS
1158
YDS/ATT
6.3
REYDS
79
TDS
17
If there's a huge combine ahead for Tuten, he has dynamic enough film to be picked in Round 1. The Chargers get a young, bouncy rusher in the second year of the Jim Harbaugh era.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Revel won't work out at the combine but has the size and length to be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL when healthy, and the Packers secondary needs retooling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jackson's size and movement skills make him an ideal fit for the Vikings stretch-run based offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
The Texans went from boasting one of the most dangerous receiver trios in football to having a sizable need at the receiver position. Egbuka is a ready-to-go pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Joshua Farmer DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'3" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
18th
The Rams won't shy away from picking someone everyone else deems to be a reach. Farmer has ideal defensive tackle size and the explosiveness to test himself into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens go with an extremely high-upside left tackle who was trending toward the top half of the first round before his injury in 2024. He can immediately stand in for impending free agent Ronnie Stanley.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions go with a specimen with supreme upside to pair alongside Aidan Hutchinson on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders make this selection hoping Dan Quinn and Co. can get the most out of the ridiculous frame and athletic profile of Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
8th
Umanmielen is a thick yet burst-based rusher with pop upon contact who will instantly boost the Bills' pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Campbell has the short-area quickness and burst to be selected this high, which would fill a void left by Nick Bolton leaving in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles add more to the defensive line given the potential turnover at their strongest position group in 2024.