Right now, the class of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't appear to be as strong as it's been over the past few years, but I don't think that will stop teams from selecting the position early and often next April. It probably won't even generate much hesitation for a handful of teams in Round 1, simply because the payout if a quarterback hits is too seismic to pass on the position altogether.
If you're the Giants, Raiders, Saints, Browns, and potentially the Titans and Panthers, aren't you ready and raring to try someone new at the quarterback spot? Sure, the answer never comes from that one, straight-forward question. Finances have to be considered. So do coaching staffs and ties to previous players.
But, in most scenarios, the best course of action for a team that doesn't feel secure at quarterback is to... draft another quarterback and do so sooner rather than later.
We know the Giants tried to trade up for Drake Maye in 2024. The Raiders passed on the quarterback class altogether, yet six were selected in front of them last April. The Saints have a lame duck starter in Derek Carr, who's clearly not the long-term answer in New Orleans. As for Carolina and Tennessee, those franchises must feel uneasy about the futures of Bryce Young and Will Levis after what's transpired for those passers early in their respective NFL careers.
What you see below in this mock isn't meant to indicate a strong crop of quarterback prospects. Brutal? No. But the perceived top of the class in 2025 has been less impressive than in recent years and isn't quite as legitimately deep as originally predicted.
But what you still get here is four quarterbacks in the first seven selections and five total quarterbacks in the first round. Demand matters.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. This would be a boon for a Patriots organization that could use a receiver jolt to pair with Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars have to add more talent to the secondary, and Johnson looks like one of the cleaner boundary cornerback prospects in a while.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
I'm not being hyperbolic here -- the Saints are in an absolutely horrible position roster-wise, both in terms of talent and price. They should do a full, multi-year reset, even if it means eating dead cap from Derek Carr's contract. They do that here and pick Ward to be their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
With Bryce Young playing acceptable football the past two weeks, let's go in another direction for the Panthers, another club with plenty of work to do to rebuild the roster. McMillan has outside No. 1 receiver written all over him.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Who knows what the Browns will do in 2025 with Deshaun Watson, but even if ownership wants its uber-expensive quarterback on the field next season, he will be coming off a torn Achilles, which can sometimes be a 12-month injury. Here, Cleveland essentially stashes the high-upside Milroe on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Raiders desperately need a quarterback of the future, and Sanders may not have supreme upside, but he's widely considered the most NFL-ready passer in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
This is probably too early for Nussmeier, but the need at quarterback for the Giants drives this selection. Although he's a bit older without much experience relative to his age, Nussmeier has flashed big-time passing traits in 2024 at LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Given the age and price of Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins look to reload at the quarterback spot for Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Titans get a no-nonsense, three-down stud in Graham to line up next to Jeffery Simmons on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Jets get arguably the most NFL-ready defender in the entire class in Starks, who's looked like a first-round pick for the past two seasons at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
No way Jerry Jones can resist the temptation of adding a premier running back prospect to this Cowboys team.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Colts are happy to stop Campbell's fall and add more quality blockers up front in front of Jonathan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The Bengals address receiver given the uncertain future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati with a multi-year producer from the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The speedster is a fun addition to a quality Buccaneers team that has to plan ahead at the receiver position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
I keep coming back to this pairing, because of all the intricate ways head coach Mike Macdonald could utilize Perkins in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Ewers gets to learn from another former huge recruit with a cannon for an arm before taking over in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Scourton has played to his potential this season at Texas A&M after a breakout season at Purdue in 2023. He can win on the outside or against squatty guards as an interior rusher and is the type San Francisco needs opposite Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Bears have to be prudent with constructing a quality offensive line around Caleb Williams. They make a smart decision here with the pass-pro specialist from Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Broncos just extended Jonathan Cooper, but that doesn't mean they have to stop adding outside pass rushers in a division with Patrick Mahomes. Carter can play off the ball or attack the edges on third down.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Cardinals just traded for Baron Browning. Still, head coach Jonathan Gannon rose to prominence in Philadelphia on an Eagles roster loaded with stud defensive linemen. Williams is too talented for Arizona to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Walker is the type of versatile chess piece who'd add even more complexity to one of the league's stingiest defenses.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
The quest for a youthful and productive outside rusher continues in Atlanta with the rising star from Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Packers need more girth on the defensive line -- and just plain old depth -- and Nolen has had a tremendous season at Ole Miss on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Sawyer is the pro-ready, 100% hustle defensive end the Ravens would love to add to the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Ersery can step in as a guard to begin his NFL career -- and Houston has to shore up its interior -- before eventually kicking out to tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 26
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce is a freaky specimen who's been productive across two full seasons. This feels like a future Eagles pick.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is an upfield rusher who's played like an early-round pick across multiple seasons at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Commanders add a new-age three-down linebacker to be the heir apparent to Bobby Wagner.
Round 1 - Pick 30
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Bills add serious width and power to the interior of the defensive line to help the run-halting efforts and provide Ed Oliver more one-on-one scenarios.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins is a big-bodied weapon from Iowa State. The Lions could use more perimeter talent in their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison's season was cut short due to injury, which could lead to this slide. The Chiefs love their young cornerbacks but would love to add more to the secondary.