Right now, the class of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't appear to be as strong as it's been over the past few years, but I don't think that will stop teams from selecting the position early and often next April. It probably won't even generate much hesitation for a handful of teams in Round 1, simply because the payout if a quarterback hits is too seismic to pass on the position altogether.

If you're the Giants, Raiders, Saints, Browns, and potentially the Titans and Panthers, aren't you ready and raring to try someone new at the quarterback spot? Sure, the answer never comes from that one, straight-forward question. Finances have to be considered. So do coaching staffs and ties to previous players.

But, in most scenarios, the best course of action for a team that doesn't feel secure at quarterback is to... draft another quarterback and do so sooner rather than later.

We know the Giants tried to trade up for Drake Maye in 2024. The Raiders passed on the quarterback class altogether, yet six were selected in front of them last April. The Saints have a lame duck starter in Derek Carr, who's clearly not the long-term answer in New Orleans. As for Carolina and Tennessee, those franchises must feel uneasy about the futures of Bryce Young and Will Levis after what's transpired for those passers early in their respective NFL careers.

What you see below in this mock isn't meant to indicate a strong crop of quarterback prospects. Brutal? No. But the perceived top of the class in 2025 has been less impressive than in recent years and isn't quite as legitimately deep as originally predicted.

But what you still get here is four quarterbacks in the first seven selections and five total quarterbacks in the first round. Demand matters.

