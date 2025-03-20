There is a little over one month remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft, and each NFL team currently reserves rights to their own first-round selection. A year ago, there were 10 first-round picks impacted by trades. One would assume there will be moves to varying degrees either before or during the first round.
The expectation is that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be taken No. 1 overall by either the team currently in possession of that selection, the Tennessee Titans, or the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants after trading up. Beyond that belief, the rest of the first round is a bit of a mystery. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be the choice at No. 2 overall...or he could be available much later. Neither outcome would be a surprise.
In today's thought exercise, we explore what teams may be thinking once the Titans make their decision at the top, including a situation similar to last year involving Sanders.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
To this point in the pre-draft cycle, I have not been convinced that Tennessee is going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. However, I am starting to sense the winds blowing in that direction, which will quickly allow us to ascertain whether or not Shedeur Sanders is actually falling with a few QB-needy teams next in the draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. However, I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The debate of best player available boils down to Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, in my opinion. With Carter off the board, New York goes in the direction of Hunter, who could fill either or both cornerback and wide receiver roles for that organization. Wide receiver is less of a need with Darius Slayton back in the fold.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
New England signed Morgan Moses in free agency, but still have a hole at left tackle. Will Campbell will be given an opportunity to stick at his natural position despite a lack of ideal length.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith. To me, that suggests it wants to be competitive right now, which would suggest it is not using draft capital to trade up for Cam Ward. However, it could be similar to last year when Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins, then drafted Michael Penix Jr. The Raiders may not believe they will be in a position to draft this high again for awhile and therefore take their swing on a quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Carolina does not have a lot of speed to threaten the opposition off the edge. Jalon Walker is a smaller edge rusher, but does not lack in speed or quickness.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
After Tetairoa McMillan ran a fast 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow it to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off young quarterback Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Most assumed San Francisco would be the landing spot for Joey Bosa in free agency, but he signed with the Bills. The 49ers still have a need for greater contributions opposite Nick Bosa. They still need interior defensive line help, but it may be too rich at this point in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas has lacked a second wide receiver who can command the opposition's attention since Amari Cooper was traded. Matthew Golden would take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Storm Duck is in a position to start across from Jalen Ramsey. They have Kader Kohou in the slot but have a need at the position. Will Johnson is a top-10 talent all day long if his long speed checks out next month at his private Pro Day.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly-renovated tight end corps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Atlanta just needs to add defensive talent to the roster. The preference would probably be pass rusher or an interior defender, but Jahdae Barron is going to have a lot of fans in the league. All of the best teams in the league have a stabilizing presence at nickel back.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jihaad Campbell has an easy path to the starting lineup in Arizona. He will fulfill the off-ball linebacker role, but his skillset allows the Cardinals to bring pressure from a variety of angles.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Cincinnati re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and then signed T.J. Slaton. It drafted Kris Jenkins on Day 2 a year ago. The end result of Trey Hendrickson's trade request will likely be a trade, so the organization needs more opposite Myles Murphy. Mike Green gives the Bengals some much-needed juice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Veteran offensive guard Teven Jenkins may have signed with the Seahawks by the time this mock draft publishes, but he has had issues staying healthy. Tyler Booker is a potential long-term solution to the franchise's guard problem.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Tampa Bay adds to its safety room as Nick Emmanwori is paired with Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs found a good nickelback solution in Tykee Smith last year.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason, but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
As of writing this, Pittsburgh has no answer at the quarterback position. It will almost certainly add some level of veteran presence, but desperation could drive it to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
There are always a few players who last longer than expected and go on to have great professional careers. Malaki Starks is a strong candidate for that outcome this year because teams will overthink his mediocre athletic testing while ignoring that his play speed is elite.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives it some options with an extensive history starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive lineman will be a priority for the Texans, and a really good one happens to be available.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Rams have quickly revamped its defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
There have been several rumblings about James Pearce Jr. off the field, but Baltimore has a standard. The culture in the locker room makes the Ravens a good landing spot for Pearce.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size, but the production has just not been there to this point in his career. He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team's most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions, but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Buffalo adds depth to its defensive interior with the addition of Derrick Harmon. Injuries and high draft choices have limited the Bills defense, but they continue to seek out aid.
Round 1 - Pick 31
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary, but in an ideal world, it would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full-time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Last year's reclamation project, Mekhi Becton, is gone, so the Eagles acquired former first-round pick Kenyon Green. They could still look for long-term help in the draft. At the very least, Grey Zabel gives them good depth at three spots.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.