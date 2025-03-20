Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 To this point in the pre-draft cycle, I have not been convinced that Tennessee is going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. However, I am starting to sense the winds blowing in that direction, which will quickly allow us to ascertain whether or not Shedeur Sanders is actually falling with a few QB-needy teams next in the draft order.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. However, I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The debate of best player available boils down to Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, in my opinion. With Carter off the board, New York goes in the direction of Hunter, who could fill either or both cornerback and wide receiver roles for that organization. Wide receiver is less of a need with Darius Slayton back in the fold.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd New England signed Morgan Moses in free agency, but still have a hole at left tackle. Will Campbell will be given an opportunity to stick at his natural position despite a lack of ideal length.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith. To me, that suggests it wants to be competitive right now, which would suggest it is not using draft capital to trade up for Cam Ward. However, it could be similar to last year when Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins, then drafted Michael Penix Jr. The Raiders may not believe they will be in a position to draft this high again for awhile and therefore take their swing on a quarterback of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina does not have a lot of speed to threaten the opposition off the edge. Jalon Walker is a smaller edge rusher, but does not lack in speed or quickness.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 After Tetairoa McMillan ran a fast 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow it to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Most assumed San Francisco would be the landing spot for Joey Bosa in free agency, but he signed with the Bills. The 49ers still have a need for greater contributions opposite Nick Bosa. They still need interior defensive line help, but it may be too rich at this point in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has lacked a second wide receiver who can command the opposition's attention since Amari Cooper was traded. Matthew Golden would take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Storm Duck is in a position to start across from Jalen Ramsey. They have Kader Kohou in the slot but have a need at the position. Will Johnson is a top-10 talent all day long if his long speed checks out next month at his private Pro Day.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly-renovated tight end corps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta just needs to add defensive talent to the roster. The preference would probably be pass rusher or an interior defender, but Jahdae Barron is going to have a lot of fans in the league. All of the best teams in the league have a stabilizing presence at nickel back.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell has an easy path to the starting lineup in Arizona. He will fulfill the off-ball linebacker role, but his skillset allows the Cardinals to bring pressure from a variety of angles.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Cincinnati re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and then signed T.J. Slaton. It drafted Kris Jenkins on Day 2 a year ago. The end result of Trey Hendrickson's trade request will likely be a trade, so the organization needs more opposite Myles Murphy. Mike Green gives the Bengals some much-needed juice.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Veteran offensive guard Teven Jenkins may have signed with the Seahawks by the time this mock draft publishes, but he has had issues staying healthy. Tyler Booker is a potential long-term solution to the franchise's guard problem.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay adds to its safety room as Nick Emmanwori is paired with Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs found a good nickelback solution in Tykee Smith last year.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason, but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 As of writing this, Pittsburgh has no answer at the quarterback position. It will almost certainly add some level of veteran presence, but desperation could drive it to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st There are always a few players who last longer than expected and go on to have great professional careers. Malaki Starks is a strong candidate for that outcome this year because teams will overthink his mediocre athletic testing while ignoring that his play speed is elite.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives it some options with an extensive history starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive lineman will be a priority for the Texans, and a really good one happens to be available.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th The Rams have quickly revamped its defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd There have been several rumblings about James Pearce Jr. off the field, but Baltimore has a standard. The culture in the locker room makes the Ravens a good landing spot for Pearce.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size, but the production has just not been there to this point in his career. He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team's most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions, but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo adds depth to its defensive interior with the addition of Derrick Harmon. Injuries and high draft choices have limited the Bills defense, but they continue to seek out aid.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary, but in an ideal world, it would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full-time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury.