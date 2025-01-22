Getty Images

Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders go way back, having established a football relationship since Sanders' days as a high school quarterback. 

And with Brady seemingly very much involved in the decision-making process for the Raiders now that he's a minority owner, let's assume the legendary quarterback makes sure his team can draft the Colorado quarterback in April. 

Las Vegas has the No. 6 overall pick -- so there are no guarantees Sanders is wearing Silver and Black in September. If the Raiders trade up to No. 1 overall, that can, of course, happen. 

In this mock, in his first seismic move as part owner, Brady and Co. -- whomever they hire as GM -- make a deal with the Tennessee Titans and promptly select Sanders to be the club's next quarterback. It'd fill a need. Sanders is reasonably pro-ready from a full-field read perspective. 

And if you hit on the quarterback, no one ever remembers, or cares, what you sent in a draft-day trade to get him. 

  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
We cannot rule out the possibility of the Raiders -- and new minority owner Tom Brady -- making an aggressive push to draft Shedeur Sanders. There's a chance Sanders' connection with Brady will make it too dicey for Las Vegas to simply hope and wait for him to fall to No. 6 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Cam Ward has some footwork issues to clean up but does have quality improvisational skill and improved from in the pocket in each of his last three seasons in college. The Browns HAVE to draft a quarterback, right?
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
2844
RUYDS
726
INTS
11
TDS
36
Semi nightmare for the Giants, but Jalen Milroe has freaky talent and is an ascending thrower. Another high-upside passer for Brian Daboll.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
Travis Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars have to get more talent into the secondary. Will Johnson checks the boxes for a lockdown No. 1 cornerback.
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
A trade that works out for both sides. The Titans get a freaky specimen on the edge -- which is a major need -- and, along with this pick, the Raiders' 2026 first-round pick, their 2027 first-rounder, their second-round pick in 2025 and only send back a fourth-round pick this year with No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The youth movement at offensive tackle continues for the Jets with the cleanest offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Tetairoa McMillan would give Bryce Young a serious rebounder on the perimeter, which is exactly what he needs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Stat-wise, Luther Burden III didn't have a tremendous 2024, but his traits are fantastic. He's sudden, runs crisp routes, and bounces off tackles on a routine basis after the catch. And he tracks it effortlessly downfield. Another weapon for Derek Carr. It's needed.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
How about a scenario in which the Cowboys don't draft Ashton Jeanty ... and Ben Johnson and the Bears land the premier running back in this class?
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
James Pearce Jr. is a long, bendy edge rusher with elite-level speed-to-power conversion and plenty of room to grow into his frame in the NFL. Running mate for Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
If he can't pick Jeanty, I still expect Jerry Jones to want to make a splash in Round 1, and the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Tyler Warren with impeccable receiving skills would be just that.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Malaki Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
Emeka Egbuka can win down the field with speed and plus ball-tracking, and his blocking prowess would mesh well with the Colts' offensive identity.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Jalon Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Princely Umanmielen has three years of quality productivity in the SEC under his belt and could provide the Cardinals with immediate outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals have to get nastier up front, and Kenneth Grant is a ball of energy with quality skill to disrupt the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tyler Booker is an NFL-ready guard who'd bolster the Seahawks' run-game woes from 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Buccaneers need to add more juice to the outside of their pass-rushing unit. They get a versatile, uniquely talented rusher in Nic Scourton.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jahdae Barron has the plus man-coverage skills Vance Joseph will love across from Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Benjamin Morrison is simply too sudden for the Steelers to pass on him here. He'll be an instant starter in Pittsburgh across from Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Jim Harbaugh goes back to Michigan for a gifted tight end for the middle of the field for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Packers get a gifted upfield rusher who also held his own against the run on a quality South Carolina defensive front in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Before his injury, Shavon Revel felt like a first-round lock. With his injury occurring so early in the 2024 season, the Vikings are fine selecting him here. He's long, uber-talented and comes with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans simply need more offensive line talent up front to better protect C.J. Stroud. Kelvin Banks Jr. had a fantastic season in pass protection for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
The Rams get an under control right tackle to eventually be the heir apparent to the super-reliable Rob Havenstein.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
5th
With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens get a thick but balanced left tackle, adding another huge blocker from the University of Minnesota to the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
16th
Green needs to add weight and power to his game -- the rest of his profile looks first-round caliber. The burst and flattening ability are tremendous.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Carson Schwesinger LB
UCLA • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
4th
Given Bobby Wagner's age, Dan Quinn looks for the next quarterback of his defense, and Carson Schwesinger will probably be the consensus top off-ball linebacker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
9th
This would be another Greg Rousseau-type project for the Bills, because Shemar Stewart is young and raw but a ridiculous specimen on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This is a Georgia defensive lineman available for the Eagles in the first round. Howie Roseman adds another Bulldog to the front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
Back-to-back first-round receivers for the Chiefs, as they pick up a speedster with good polish in Matthew Golden.