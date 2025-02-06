Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first quarterback drafted. If Tennessee elects to go the quarterback direction, then Ward is probably the guy. There is a world where they do not feel a conviction for one of the quarterbacks in this class and instead take the best prospect available.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration. Let's say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 If the two perceived top quarterback prospects are off the board, then the Giants will have to find another path to fill their hole at the position. Reaching for Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe would not be the best way to go about that. Instead, they opt to take Travis Hunter, who can fill a need for the franchise on either side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Abdul Carter is likely the best prospect in this draft right now. He ended the season on a high note and fulfills a premium position in the NFL. New England has a lot of power along its front and simply getting them healthy would go a long way toward improving that unit, but they lack the juice that Carter can provide.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans in Jacksonville. The Jaguars offense will be well-positioned to bounce back in 2025 with Brian Thomas Jr. and McMillan on the receiving end of Trevor Lawrence's passes.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 6 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland's situation becomes more interesting if Myles Garrett is reluctantly traded before draft night. Would they stay put and take Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall rather than trade down? As it stands, they lock down the future of the defensive interior with Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st D.J. Reed is slated to hit free agency. The Lions placed an emphasis on upgrading the secondary over the past two years because Aaron Glenn wanted to play a physical brand of football. By pairing Sauce Gardner and Will Johnson Jr. together, he is bringing that same philosophy to the Big Apple.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Carolina must find ways to supplement its pass rush. Mykel Williams is a bit raw but has all the traits that excite defensive coaches. It is a similar conversation to Travon Walker a few years ago.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th If the Saints are looking for ways to improve the pass rush, then Jalon Walker is a unique solution. He can start at off-ball linebacker, but his flexibility allows him to bring pressure from a variety of alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Before Ben Johnson can worry himself about acquiring the skill talent that he had in Detroit, he must first clone the offensive line. The Lions' protection was the secret to so many of the offensive tricks being possible.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd If I were a betting man, I would bet that San Francisco ultimately uses this pick on a defensive lineman. However, Trent Williams may only have another year or two left in his career. The 49ers do not want to be in a position to address two offensive tackle roles in the same offseason. They get a head start on the project with the selection of Kelvin Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 There are more ways to support a young quarterback than giving him a wide receiver, which Indianapolis did last offseason. A tight end is a young quarterback's best friend and having Tyler Warren as an outlet could take some of the pressure off Anthony Richardson working through his progressions.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta made an effort to address its pass rush last offseason when they acquired Matt Judon, but that move did not have the level of impact they had hoped. James Pearce Jr. is a more dynamic rusher who can still fill out his frame.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona's defense was really bad coming into last year but there were reasons for optimism from some of the young talent they brought in last offseason. They continue investing in that side of the ball with the selection of Walter Nolen.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The conversation around Cincinnati and Buffalo is similar: both teams have quarterbacks who allow them to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the other top offenses in the league. If they build more formidable defenses to slow those other teams down, that will give them the best chance to slay the beast in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The possibility of Seattle's wide receiver room being turned over this offseason is very real. There are ways to supplement the pass catchers without directly adding at wide receiver. Colston Loveland would give them a field-stretching tight end that can also help in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd The endearing trait of Nick Emmanwori is his versatility. He has exposure to playing in coverage but is comfortable playing down in the box. Tampa Bay has brought some familiar faces back to the safety room, but Antoine Winfield Jr. and Emmanwori gives them stability.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The projection of Luther Burden III is ill-timed considering Sean Payton came out this week and said that he feels better about the wide receiver room than outsiders. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren make more sense, but none were available in this situation.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 There has been some scuttlebutt that George Pickens has worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh and could be on the move. If that were to happen, then a predominant slot receiver is not going to help the offense as much as a player like Matthew Golden, who has the potential to stretch the field.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th Khalil Mack is a free agent and Bud Dupree is not getting any younger. Los Angeles is able to maintain its depth in that role by drafting Mike Green to pair with Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th The expectation is that Jaire Alexander is not a part of next season's roster. If Carrington Valentine is starting in one of those boundary spots, then the Packers can plug and play Jahdae Barron in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st The wild-card round matchup was a shock to the system that Minnesota needs to get stronger on the offensive and defensive lines. Tyler Booker has played a lot of football and brings that experience to the Vikings.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 3rd Grey Zabel was able to show his versatility at the Senior Bowl. In that setting, he was able to showcase his ability to hold up in pass protection at both center and guard against Power 4 competition.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles drafts Josh Conerly Jr. to step in at left tackle with Matthew Stafford returning for another season. He is still a bit rough around the edges, but was playing his best ball at season's end.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Nic Scourton gives Baltimore more power to rush the passer. Kyle Van Noy was fourth in the NFL this year with 12.5 sacks, but he also turns 34 years old prior to the NFL Draft. The Ravens need to develop more pass-rush options.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 6th Carlton Davis is a free agent this offseason. The odds of Detroit re-signing him are probably pretty good, but there is a distinct possibility that he becomes too expensive and the franchise, instead, must look to the NFL Draft to fill the need.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th If Brandon Coleman is the future at left tackle, then the hope is that Armand Membou is the future at right tackle. One question I had about him was length because 6-foot-3 is below average for an NFL right tackle, but his 34-inch arm length makes up for that at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant, who is a stout run defender, is a good complement to Ed Oliver, who is a better pass rusher, as they look to the future.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd Donovan Jackson was college football's Joe Thuney this year. Both players traditionally align at left guard, but had to move to left tackle out of necessity. The versatility displayed will endear him to Philadelphia.