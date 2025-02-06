The Senior and Shrine Bowls are now complete. NFL Scouting Combine invitations have already gone out and the official list of participants should be known in the coming weeks. The actual event begins Thursday, Feb. 27 and runs through the weekend; just weeks before the start of free agency.
Once complete, the attention will turn to pro days and each team's 30 visits. Those visits will take us to 2025 NFL Draft night on April 24. In today's thought exercise, one team makes a move up the board to draft a quarterback.
It will be interesting to see how teams view this quarterback class and whether there are any teams willing to trade up for one. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are viewed as the top prospects at the position, but not all teams have first-round grades on both of those players. Desperation does spur activity though and, with the Giants sitting at No. 2 overall, quarterback-needy teams understand that they may need to get ahead of them in order to secure one of those two quarterbacks.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first quarterback drafted. If Tennessee elects to go the quarterback direction, then Ward is probably the guy. There is a world where they do not feel a conviction for one of the quarterbacks in this class and instead take the best prospect available.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration. Let's say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
If the two perceived top quarterback prospects are off the board, then the Giants will have to find another path to fill their hole at the position. Reaching for Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe would not be the best way to go about that. Instead, they opt to take Travis Hunter, who can fill a need for the franchise on either side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Abdul Carter is likely the best prospect in this draft right now. He ended the season on a high note and fulfills a premium position in the NFL. New England has a lot of power along its front and simply getting them healthy would go a long way toward improving that unit, but they lack the juice that Carter can provide.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans in Jacksonville. The Jaguars offense will be well-positioned to bounce back in 2025 with Brian Thomas Jr. and McMillan on the receiving end of Trevor Lawrence's passes.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Cleveland's situation becomes more interesting if Myles Garrett is reluctantly traded before draft night. Would they stay put and take Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall rather than trade down? As it stands, they lock down the future of the defensive interior with Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
D.J. Reed is slated to hit free agency. The Lions placed an emphasis on upgrading the secondary over the past two years because Aaron Glenn wanted to play a physical brand of football. By pairing Sauce Gardner and Will Johnson Jr. together, he is bringing that same philosophy to the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Carolina must find ways to supplement its pass rush. Mykel Williams is a bit raw but has all the traits that excite defensive coaches. It is a similar conversation to Travon Walker a few years ago.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
If the Saints are looking for ways to improve the pass rush, then Jalon Walker is a unique solution. He can start at off-ball linebacker, but his flexibility allows him to bring pressure from a variety of alignments.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Before Ben Johnson can worry himself about acquiring the skill talent that he had in Detroit, he must first clone the offensive line. The Lions' protection was the secret to so many of the offensive tricks being possible.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
If I were a betting man, I would bet that San Francisco ultimately uses this pick on a defensive lineman. However, Trent Williams may only have another year or two left in his career. The 49ers do not want to be in a position to address two offensive tackle roles in the same offseason. They get a head start on the project with the selection of Kelvin Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
There are more ways to support a young quarterback than giving him a wide receiver, which Indianapolis did last offseason. A tight end is a young quarterback's best friend and having Tyler Warren as an outlet could take some of the pressure off Anthony Richardson working through his progressions.
Round 1 - Pick 15
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Atlanta made an effort to address its pass rush last offseason when they acquired Matt Judon, but that move did not have the level of impact they had hoped. James Pearce Jr. is a more dynamic rusher who can still fill out his frame.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Arizona's defense was really bad coming into last year but there were reasons for optimism from some of the young talent they brought in last offseason. They continue investing in that side of the ball with the selection of Walter Nolen.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
The conversation around Cincinnati and Buffalo is similar: both teams have quarterbacks who allow them to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the other top offenses in the league. If they build more formidable defenses to slow those other teams down, that will give them the best chance to slay the beast in the AFC.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The possibility of Seattle's wide receiver room being turned over this offseason is very real. There are ways to supplement the pass catchers without directly adding at wide receiver. Colston Loveland would give them a field-stretching tight end that can also help in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
The endearing trait of Nick Emmanwori is his versatility. He has exposure to playing in coverage but is comfortable playing down in the box. Tampa Bay has brought some familiar faces back to the safety room, but Antoine Winfield Jr. and Emmanwori gives them stability.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The projection of Luther Burden III is ill-timed considering Sean Payton came out this week and said that he feels better about the wide receiver room than outsiders. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren make more sense, but none were available in this situation.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
There has been some scuttlebutt that George Pickens has worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh and could be on the move. If that were to happen, then a predominant slot receiver is not going to help the offense as much as a player like Matthew Golden, who has the potential to stretch the field.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Khalil Mack is a free agent and Bud Dupree is not getting any younger. Los Angeles is able to maintain its depth in that role by drafting Mike Green to pair with Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The expectation is that Jaire Alexander is not a part of next season's roster. If Carrington Valentine is starting in one of those boundary spots, then the Packers can plug and play Jahdae Barron in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The wild-card round matchup was a shock to the system that Minnesota needs to get stronger on the offensive and defensive lines. Tyler Booker has played a lot of football and brings that experience to the Vikings.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs
Grey Zabel was able to show his versatility at the Senior Bowl. In that setting, he was able to showcase his ability to hold up in pass protection at both center and guard against Power 4 competition.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Los Angeles drafts Josh Conerly Jr. to step in at left tackle with Matthew Stafford returning for another season. He is still a bit rough around the edges, but was playing his best ball at season's end.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Nic Scourton gives Baltimore more power to rush the passer. Kyle Van Noy was fourth in the NFL this year with 12.5 sacks, but he also turns 34 years old prior to the NFL Draft. The Ravens need to develop more pass-rush options.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Carlton Davis is a free agent this offseason. The odds of Detroit re-signing him are probably pretty good, but there is a distinct possibility that he becomes too expensive and the franchise, instead, must look to the NFL Draft to fill the need.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
If Brandon Coleman is the future at left tackle, then the hope is that Armand Membou is the future at right tackle. One question I had about him was length because 6-foot-3 is below average for an NFL right tackle, but his 34-inch arm length makes up for that at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Kenneth Grant, who is a stout run defender, is a good complement to Ed Oliver, who is a better pass rusher, as they look to the future.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Donovan Jackson was college football's Joe Thuney this year. Both players traditionally align at left guard, but had to move to left tackle out of necessity. The versatility displayed will endear him to Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
When examining how Kansas City has been able to sustain its Super Bowl window, it became clear that there has been an emphasis on drafting and developing defenders. Every interior defender may be a complement to Chris Jones in one aspect, but Tyleik Williams raises the floor of the run defense. He has the same attitude that has allowed the Chiefs defense to rise.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.