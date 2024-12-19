There are three games remaining in the NFL regular season. Each week gets us one step closer to a concrete 2025 NFL Draft order. A lot is at stake for teams in position to select early. Two years ago, division rivals Houston and Indianapolis were locked in a battle for top five selections. In Week 17, the two teams met and Lovie Smith willed his Texans team to an improbable one-point victory. Chicago got the first overall pick as a result and traded the pick to Carolina, which selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Houston "settled" for C.J. Stroud.
Fast forward to 2024 and there are still games of consequence. Here is how the teams slated to pick top 10 overall would rank based on remaining strength of schedule, from lowest to highest:
- Jaguars (No. 4 overall, .262)
- Raiders (No. 1 overall, .381)
- Titans (No. 6 overall, .429)
- Saints (No. 10 overall, .476)
- Browns (No. 7 overall, .500)
- Panthers (No. 5 overall, .524)
- Jets (No. 8 overall, .595)
- Giants (No. 2 overall, .595)
- Bears (No. 9 overall, .714)
- Patriots (No. 3 overall, .714)
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
In today's NFL, a quarterback must be able to sit back in the pocket and throw with timing and accuracy. Cam Ward has been closer to that player than Shedeur Sanders during the second half of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Shedeur Sanders has seen a lot of New York City in recent weeks having been there for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, taken in a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and playing toss with Malik Nabers as taxis whiz by them. I am curious to see if Brian Daboll gets an opportunity to develop a second quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Can Travis Hunter play cornerback and get offensive packages in the NFL? If that is the case, then his stock is unique and therefore higher than most of his peers. The alternative is that he is just a pass-catching outlet for Drake Maye, who will be going into his second season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
When healthy and available, Will Johnson has shown that he can be a Patrick Surtain II level cornerback. Cornerback is a position of need and they land arguably the best eligible for the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Bryce Young is coming off one of his worst games of the season, but the last month has been a step in the right direction. They have invested significant resources into the position but they traded Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson. Also, Adam Thielen is a free agent at season's end. Tetairoa McMillan is a young player with whom Young can grow.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Tennessee's season has not gone to plan and the Titans have several needs on the roster. The pass rush does not instill fear in the opposition. Abdul Carter has taken to his new role as a full-time edge rusher like a duck to water.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Left tackle is a bigger need for the Browns but how do they deny a better player? Cleveland will get themselves in trouble if it starts drafting solely for need with the team's first Day 1 selection in four years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Olu Fashanu has settled in as Tyron Smith's replacement at left tackle. They will need someone to replace Morgan Moses next season, in all likelihood. Will Campbell flips from left to right tackle. The offensive line should be in a good place for whichever quarterback and head coach combination is brought into the organization this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Chicago is also making a change among its coaching structure. It will be interesting to see how the new coaching staff views its current offensive line. Some may not be suited for the next coach's scheme. As it stands, Malaki Starks fills out a really strong secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Chase Young is a free agent at season's end. To continue with the trend, New Orleans will be looking for a new head coach this offseason. Traditionally, the Saints have gone for the more powerful edge rushers, but the next head coach may have his own preferences.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
If Terron Armstead moves on, then Miami very well may just turn the operation over to Patrick Paul moving forward. The Dolphins can plug and play Kelvin Banks Jr. or more bodies around to get the five best on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Indianapolis could be in the market for a tight end, but this feels too early to address the position. The secondary is another area that could use some attention. Benjamin Morrison is coming off a significant injury, but has great upside.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Cincinnati had an issue stopping the run when D.J. Reader moved on last offseason. Kenneth Grant is not going to contribute much in terms of a pass rush, but the opposition is in for a long day in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There is not a lot of creativity in projecting Ashton Jeanty to Dallas. The reasons go beyond the Cowboys simply needing a running back, however. When Dak Prescott was at his best, he had a versatile running back who could also impact the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nic Scourton EDGE
NFL Draft • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
The 49ers have consistently developed edge rushers opposite Nick Bosa until recently and now they have been hard-pressed to find a stable complement. Nic Scourton is a powerful rusher who should squeeze the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 16
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Atlanta has been among the worst pass-rushing units for several years. James Pearce Jr. is more explosive and quick than powerful but there are not many who have done a better job applying pressure over the last two college football seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Arizona has to toss more assets at the defensive problem. Jalon Walker will move to a full-time off-ball linebacker role at the next level, but his expertise is rushing the passer. It would be the second consecutive year using a first-round pick on the front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The offensive line has fallen apart this season. The Seahawks need to address it before they must replace multiple pieces in one offseason. Tyler Booker would answer the problem at offensive guard.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
There is a deep familiarity between Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and tight end Colston Loveland and the need is certainly there for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III has been a popular pairing with Tampa Bay because Chris Godwin is slated to hit free agency this offseason. It remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Liam Coen will return next season -- considering he will interview for head coaching jobs in a few weeks -- but, if he does, then watching him scheme Burden open across the field would be fun.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Los Angeles set out to upgrade the interior offensive line two years and accomplished that with flying colors. At some point, Matthew Stafford is going to stop playing but, until then, the Rams prop up the situation surrounding him.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Right tackle Cameron Williams is still a bit raw, but he represents an upgrade over Andrew Wylie. Protecting Jayden Daniels and providing him with the skill talent that will allow him to remain successful is of the utmost priority in Dan Quinn's second offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren is not the quarterback that Taysom Hill had been for Sean Payton in New Orleans, but Payton was probably salivating over the possibilities of Warren in his offense while watching Penn State this season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Baltimore has always had more success with powerful pass rushers like Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith in the past. The theme continues in 2025 as the Ravens look to identify key pieces to their defensive future.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Offensive guard has been a point of emphasis for Houston this season. The Texans explored the idea of adding at the position before the trade deadline. Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard, but also stepped in at tackle when injuries necessitated.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka is a good complement to George Pickens in both personality and play style. Pickens is more emotional and outspoken, whereas Egbuka is the calm and quiet type. While Pickens will enable the Steelers to push the bowl downfield, Egbuka can feast on soft spot in zone coverage and defenses stretching to contain his teammate.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Green Bay has historically invested in the defense with its first-round selections. As much as things change (quarterback, head coach, front office, etc.), the more they stay the same. Walter Nolen is an investment in the future of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Minnesota needs more consistency from its interior offensive line. Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but is projected to play inside at the next level. The Vikings have one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL and now bolster protection for next year's presumptive starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Tyleik Williams does not have the same ceiling as a few taken before him, but he does offer a higher floor, particularly in run defense. Buffalo's offense is always going to be formidable as long as Josh Allen is there, so build a defense that strikes fear in AFC East foes.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Philadelphia is likely to use its first-round selection on either the offensive or defensive lines. The Eagles are not a franchise that needs its rookie first-round pick to start. Aireontae Ersery has positional flexibility and can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson, who continues to play at a high level.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
LT Overton is still a work in progress, but the presence of Za'Darius Smith for the short-term allows them to make a long-term move on a pass rusher with major promise. Learning from Aidan Hutchinson and Smith as a rookie is like getting an advanced degree in pass rushing.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Deone Walker did not have the season many expected of him, but when teams begin weighing his unique frame and potential relative to other prospects available in this range, they will be inclined to take a chance on a potential difference-maker at a difficult position to fill.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.