Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4123 RUYDS 196 INTS 7 TDS 40 In today's NFL, a quarterback must be able to sit back in the pocket and throw with timing and accuracy. Cam Ward has been closer to that player than Shedeur Sanders during the second half of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3926 RUYDS -16 INTS 8 TDS 39 Shedeur Sanders has seen a lot of New York City in recent weeks having been there for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, taken in a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and playing toss with Malik Nabers as taxis whiz by them. I am curious to see if Brian Daboll gets an opportunity to develop a second quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1152 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 15 Can Travis Hunter play cornerback and get offensive packages in the NFL? If that is the case, then his stock is unique and therefore higher than most of his peers. The alternative is that he is just a pass-catching outlet for Drake Maye, who will be going into his second season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st When healthy and available, Will Johnson has shown that he can be a Patrick Surtain II level cornerback. Cornerback is a position of need and they land arguably the best eligible for the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1152 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 15 Bryce Young is coming off one of his worst games of the season, but the last month has been a step in the right direction. They have invested significant resources into the position but they traded Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson. Also, Adam Thielen is a free agent at season's end. Tetairoa McMillan is a young player with whom Young can grow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee's season has not gone to plan and the Titans have several needs on the roster. The pass rush does not instill fear in the opposition. Abdul Carter has taken to his new role as a full-time edge rusher like a duck to water.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Left tackle is a bigger need for the Browns but how do they deny a better player? Cleveland will get themselves in trouble if it starts drafting solely for need with the team's first Day 1 selection in four years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Olu Fashanu has settled in as Tyron Smith's replacement at left tackle. They will need someone to replace Morgan Moses next season, in all likelihood. Will Campbell flips from left to right tackle. The offensive line should be in a good place for whichever quarterback and head coach combination is brought into the organization this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago is also making a change among its coaching structure. It will be interesting to see how the new coaching staff views its current offensive line. Some may not be suited for the next coach's scheme. As it stands, Malaki Starks fills out a really strong secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is a free agent at season's end. To continue with the trend, New Orleans will be looking for a new head coach this offseason. Traditionally, the Saints have gone for the more powerful edge rushers, but the next head coach may have his own preferences.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st If Terron Armstead moves on, then Miami very well may just turn the operation over to Patrick Paul moving forward. The Dolphins can plug and play Kelvin Banks Jr. or more bodies around to get the five best on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis could be in the market for a tight end, but this feels too early to address the position. The secondary is another area that could use some attention. Benjamin Morrison is coming off a significant injury, but has great upside.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati had an issue stopping the run when D.J. Reader moved on last offseason. Kenneth Grant is not going to contribute much in terms of a pass rush, but the opposition is in for a long day in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2497 YDS/ATT 7.3 REYDS 116 TDS 30 There is not a lot of creativity in projecting Ashton Jeanty to Dallas. The reasons go beyond the Cowboys simply needing a running back, however. When Dak Prescott was at his best, he had a versatile running back who could also impact the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nic Scourton EDGE NFL Draft • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers have consistently developed edge rushers opposite Nick Bosa until recently and now they have been hard-pressed to find a stable complement. Nic Scourton is a powerful rusher who should squeeze the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 16 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has been among the worst pass-rushing units for several years. James Pearce Jr. is more explosive and quick than powerful but there are not many who have done a better job applying pressure over the last two college football seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Arizona has to toss more assets at the defensive problem. Jalon Walker will move to a full-time off-ball linebacker role at the next level, but his expertise is rushing the passer. It would be the second consecutive year using a first-round pick on the front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The offensive line has fallen apart this season. The Seahawks need to address it before they must replace multiple pieces in one offseason. Tyler Booker would answer the problem at offensive guard.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 There is a deep familiarity between Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and tight end Colston Loveland and the need is certainly there for the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III has been a popular pairing with Tampa Bay because Chris Godwin is slated to hit free agency this offseason. It remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Liam Coen will return next season -- considering he will interview for head coaching jobs in a few weeks -- but, if he does, then watching him scheme Burden open across the field would be fun.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles set out to upgrade the interior offensive line two years and accomplished that with flying colors. At some point, Matthew Stafford is going to stop playing but, until then, the Rams prop up the situation surrounding him.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 7th Right tackle Cameron Williams is still a bit raw, but he represents an upgrade over Andrew Wylie. Protecting Jayden Daniels and providing him with the skill talent that will allow him to remain successful is of the utmost priority in Dan Quinn's second offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 4th REC 88 REYDS 1062 YDS/REC 12.1 TDS 10 Tyler Warren is not the quarterback that Taysom Hill had been for Sean Payton in New Orleans, but Payton was probably salivating over the possibilities of Warren in his offense while watching Penn State this season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore has always had more success with powerful pass rushers like Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith in the past. The theme continues in 2025 as the Ravens look to identify key pieces to their defensive future.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive guard has been a point of emphasis for Houston this season. The Texans explored the idea of adding at the position before the trade deadline. Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard, but also stepped in at tackle when injuries necessitated.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 60 REYDS 743 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 9 Emeka Egbuka is a good complement to George Pickens in both personality and play style. Pickens is more emotional and outspoken, whereas Egbuka is the calm and quiet type. While Pickens will enable the Steelers to push the bowl downfield, Egbuka can feast on soft spot in zone coverage and defenses stretching to contain his teammate.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay has historically invested in the defense with its first-round selections. As much as things change (quarterback, head coach, front office, etc.), the more they stay the same. Walter Nolen is an investment in the future of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota needs more consistency from its interior offensive line. Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but is projected to play inside at the next level. The Vikings have one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL and now bolster protection for next year's presumptive starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Tyleik Williams does not have the same ceiling as a few taken before him, but he does offer a higher floor, particularly in run defense. Buffalo's offense is always going to be formidable as long as Josh Allen is there, so build a defense that strikes fear in AFC East foes.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia is likely to use its first-round selection on either the offensive or defensive lines. The Eagles are not a franchise that needs its rookie first-round pick to start. Aireontae Ersery has positional flexibility and can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson, who continues to play at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 31 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th LT Overton is still a work in progress, but the presence of Za'Darius Smith for the short-term allows them to make a long-term move on a pass rusher with major promise. Learning from Aidan Hutchinson and Smith as a rookie is like getting an advanced degree in pass rushing.