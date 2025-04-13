Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Things have been pointing this way for a long time. The Titans get their quarterback of the future for Brian Callahan's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Hunter is the best player in the draft, and the Browns are fortunate enough to land him at No. 2 because the team with the top overall pick desperately needs a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Do the Giants already have a good edge rush duo? Yep. Is that enough of a reason to pass on Carter? Nope. He should step in and immediately upgrade an already-strong defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New England needs a left tackle as badly as any team in the league needs any specific slot to be filled. There are questions about Campbell's length but he checks every other box.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Graham is an excellent fit for the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line. The Jags need a disruptor between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and he can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 There's a lot of buzz about Ashton Jeanty here, but the Raiders are in no position to be taking a running back this early -- especially given the paucity of pass-catching talent on hand. T-Mac can be their No. 1 perimeter threat and form a strong duo with Brock Bowers over the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd After landing a left tackle in last year's draft, the Jets find their bookend here. They still need to figure out the quarterback position, obviously, but whomever they land on -- whether it's Justin Fields or somebody else in the future -- will at least be well-protected for a change.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Green is an elite pass rusher and the Panthers are in desperate need of someone, anyone who can get to the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 We had this penciled in even before the news about Derek Carr, who was not the long-term answer at the position anyway. The Saints aren't a quarterback away from competing and Sanders might not have the upside to get them where they want to go, but they always operate as though they're one move away and this could be that move (in their eyes).

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 With the Bears having fortified their offensive line to make sure Caleb Williams was well protected, and with the team already having a strong pass-catching trio (or quartet, if you include Cole Kmet), it wouldn't be surprising to see Ben Johnson try to replicate what he had with the Lions by sliding Jeanty into a Jahmyr Gibbs-style role.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Not too far removed from NFC title game and Super Bowl appearances, the Niners have a surprising amount of needs. Walker fits one as a guy who can play both on the ball and off it, getting after the quarterback and even making plays in space on the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 With McMillan off the board, the Cowboys opt for a speed-and-separation type of receiver. They desperately need someone next to CeeDee Lamb that can actually draw some defensive attention on his own, as well as capitalize on the attention thrown Lamb's way.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Miami has a big need at the cornerback slot opposite Jalen Ramsey. You could make an argument for going offensive line here, but the temptation to take the top (non-Travis Hunter) cornerback on the board might be too much to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Colts have seemingly been looking forever for a target like Warren at tight end. His versatility and the ability to take advantage of designed touches should be a good fit in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Atlanta has needed pass rush help for at least a decade at this point. Stewart is not the most productive player at his position coming into the draft, but he is just about as prototype a defensive end as you will find from a traits standpoint, and if he hits, he will hit in a massive way.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Williams should be able to help stop the run, at minimum. And if you put him in more situations where he can align on the edge and get upfield, he might show some surprising upside as a pass rusher, given the relative lack of production in that area in college.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Zabel should be able to kick inside to guard and help the Bengals fill one of their few remaining holes on offense. And then they can spend the rest of their picks on the opposite side of the ball. (Hopefully.)

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle still needs help on the interior offensive line. Banks played tackle at Texas and could stick there in college but profiles better as a guard. He should be able to step in right away.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell is an outrageous athlete who checked in with a 9.85 Relative Athletic Score, via MathBomb. He can make plays at every level of the defense and the Bucs could really use a replenishment of talent up front.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 The Broncos allowed one former Tar Heel running back to leave in free agency this offseason, and here they replace him with another. Hampton is the next-best back in this class after Jeanty, and Sean Payton will put him in position to be successful early.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 The Steelers once again look to the quarterback position in the mid-to-late first round. It didn't work out with Kenny Pickett, but Dart has better physical traits and therefore might have higher upside.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Pairing Egbuka with Ladd McConkey would be really fun. Just two guys who really know how to get open with short-area quickness and whom Justin Herbert can find for intermediate gains in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's play-action passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Barron is probably at his best in the slot because of his shorter arms but he showed in college that he can hang outside, too. And the Packers could use a high-level corner, especially if they end up parting ways with Jaire Alexander.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st With Cam Bynum having left in free agency and Harrison Smith getting up there in age, figuring out the safety spot is about to be very important. Starks can hang in Brian Flores' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans remade their offensive line this offseason, but not in a way that is super encouraging for the future. Simmons has a knee injury that needs to heal, but as long as the medicals check out, you could get a steal later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Sean McVay wanted to move up for Brock Bowers last year. This year, he gets Loveland falling into his lap and utilizes him the same way he would have last year's star tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens are always building from the inside out, and the massive, talented Nolen helps on that front. Let him learn from and play alongside Nnamdi Madubuike and have some fun.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit slots Booker into the spot vacated by Kevin Zeitler. He is a *very* Dan Campbell-esque player given his willingness to ramp up the level of physicality and should be a great fit here.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Commies still need to find a way to get some pressure on opposing quarterbacks and Ezeiruaku should help there. He was one of the best pass rushers in the country in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo's safety play took a significant step backward last season, and there hasn't been much done yet to address the issue. Emmanwori is an outrageous athlete and Sean McDermott should be able to coach him up and get the best out of him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City could use some help for Chris Jones on the defensive interior. The depth chart is pretty barren beyond him. Enter Harmon, who can help wreck things on the inside.