Less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, we don't yet know exactly how things will play out. 

We have a pretty good idea of who will come off the board first -- University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward. And we're pretty sure that players like two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will be selected within the first few picks.  

But beyond that, a whole heck of a lot is up in the air. When will the second quarterback be selected? Will it be Shedeur Sanders? Who's going to take the plunge on the draft's top running back, Ashton Jeanty? In which order will the top wide receivers be selected, and by whom? 

Who's the top tackle: LSU's Will Campbell, Missouri's Armand Membou or somebody else? When will the edge rushers start flying off the board? Which of Michigan's Will Johnson and Texas' Jahdae Barron will be the first cornerback taken? 

Those questions and more will be on our mind throughout the night on Thursday, April 24. But we can also make some predictions about how things will go down. And that's why we're here today. To make some ... educated guesses about how the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will play out, with my first and only mock draft of the cycle. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Things have been pointing this way for a long time. The Titans get their quarterback of the future for Brian Callahan's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Hunter is the best player in the draft, and the Browns are fortunate enough to land him at No. 2 because the team with the top overall pick desperately needs a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Do the Giants already have a good edge rush duo? Yep. Is that enough of a reason to pass on Carter? Nope. He should step in and immediately upgrade an already-strong defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
New England needs a left tackle as badly as any team in the league needs any specific slot to be filled. There are questions about Campbell's length but he checks every other box.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Graham is an excellent fit for the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line. The Jags need a disruptor between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and he can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
There's a lot of buzz about Ashton Jeanty here, but the Raiders are in no position to be taking a running back this early -- especially given the paucity of pass-catching talent on hand. T-Mac can be their No. 1 perimeter threat and form a strong duo with Brock Bowers over the middle.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After landing a left tackle in last year's draft, the Jets find their bookend here. They still need to figure out the quarterback position, obviously, but whomever they land on -- whether it's Justin Fields or somebody else in the future -- will at least be well-protected for a change.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green is an elite pass rusher and the Panthers are in desperate need of someone, anyone who can get to the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
We had this penciled in even before the news about Derek Carr, who was not the long-term answer at the position anyway. The Saints aren't a quarterback away from competing and Sanders might not have the upside to get them where they want to go, but they always operate as though they're one move away and this could be that move (in their eyes).
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
With the Bears having fortified their offensive line to make sure Caleb Williams was well protected, and with the team already having a strong pass-catching trio (or quartet, if you include Cole Kmet), it wouldn't be surprising to see Ben Johnson try to replicate what he had with the Lions by sliding Jeanty into a Jahmyr Gibbs-style role.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not too far removed from NFC title game and Super Bowl appearances, the Niners have a surprising amount of needs. Walker fits one as a guy who can play both on the ball and off it, getting after the quarterback and even making plays in space on the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
With McMillan off the board, the Cowboys opt for a speed-and-separation type of receiver. They desperately need someone next to CeeDee Lamb that can actually draw some defensive attention on his own, as well as capitalize on the attention thrown Lamb's way.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami has a big need at the cornerback slot opposite Jalen Ramsey. You could make an argument for going offensive line here, but the temptation to take the top (non-Travis Hunter) cornerback on the board might be too much to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Colts have seemingly been looking forever for a target like Warren at tight end. His versatility and the ability to take advantage of designed touches should be a good fit in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Atlanta has needed pass rush help for at least a decade at this point. Stewart is not the most productive player at his position coming into the draft, but he is just about as prototype a defensive end as you will find from a traits standpoint, and if he hits, he will hit in a massive way.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
Williams should be able to help stop the run, at minimum. And if you put him in more situations where he can align on the edge and get upfield, he might show some surprising upside as a pass rusher, given the relative lack of production in that area in college.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Zabel should be able to kick inside to guard and help the Bengals fill one of their few remaining holes on offense. And then they can spend the rest of their picks on the opposite side of the ball. (Hopefully.)
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seattle still needs help on the interior offensive line. Banks played tackle at Texas and could stick there in college but profiles better as a guard. He should be able to step in right away.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell is an outrageous athlete who checked in with a 9.85 Relative Athletic Score, via MathBomb. He can make plays at every level of the defense and the Bucs could really use a replenishment of talent up front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
The Broncos allowed one former Tar Heel running back to leave in free agency this offseason, and here they replace him with another. Hampton is the next-best back in this class after Jeanty, and Sean Payton will put him in position to be successful early.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
The Steelers once again look to the quarterback position in the mid-to-late first round. It didn't work out with Kenny Pickett, but Dart has better physical traits and therefore might have higher upside.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
Pairing Egbuka with Ladd McConkey would be really fun. Just two guys who really know how to get open with short-area quickness and whom Justin Herbert can find for intermediate gains in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's play-action passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Barron is probably at his best in the slot because of his shorter arms but he showed in college that he can hang outside, too. And the Packers could use a high-level corner, especially if they end up parting ways with Jaire Alexander.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Cam Bynum having left in free agency and Harrison Smith getting up there in age, figuring out the safety spot is about to be very important. Starks can hang in Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Texans remade their offensive line this offseason, but not in a way that is super encouraging for the future. Simmons has a knee injury that needs to heal, but as long as the medicals check out, you could get a steal later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Sean McVay wanted to move up for Brock Bowers last year. This year, he gets Loveland falling into his lap and utilizes him the same way he would have last year's star tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens are always building from the inside out, and the massive, talented Nolen helps on that front. Let him learn from and play alongside Nnamdi Madubuike and have some fun.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Detroit slots Booker into the spot vacated by Kevin Zeitler. He is a *very* Dan Campbell-esque player given his willingness to ramp up the level of physicality and should be a great fit here.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Commies still need to find a way to get some pressure on opposing quarterbacks and Ezeiruaku should help there. He was one of the best pass rushers in the country in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Buffalo's safety play took a significant step backward last season, and there hasn't been much done yet to address the issue. Emmanwori is an outrageous athlete and Sean McDermott should be able to coach him up and get the best out of him.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City could use some help for Chris Jones on the defensive interior. The depth chart is pretty barren beyond him. Enter Harmon, who can help wreck things on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles elected to use their early picks on the secondary a year ago, but they typically build through the trenches. Pearce is someone who was thought to be a top prospect but has seemingly been falling down draft boards, and that's exactly the type of guy Philly likes to nab at the end of the first round.

